Husker notes: Scott Frost encouraged by new RBs; Update on position battles

“I think Gabe’s ready," Frost said. “He came in as an adult.”

» As promised, the Huskers are sorting out their position groups quickly. After the first week of fall practice, Frost said Nebraska has already established most of its depth chart.

But many decisions are still ahead for Nebraska with its first game three weeks away.

One is the backup quarterback. Scott Frost said Friday that coaches have thrown a lot at true freshman Heinrich Haarberg and second-year QB Logan Smothers. Frost has “no idea” yet how it will shake out for the No. 2 job.

“Whatever decision we make for game one might not be the decision for game two,” Frost said. “So we’re going to keep bringing them both along.”

At receiver — where offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said NU is three-deep at all three positions — Frost said he expects six to play for the most part. Exactly who those half dozen will be is still undetermined.