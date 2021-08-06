Husker notes: Scott Frost encouraged by new RBs; Update on position battles

The Huskers could move the ball better than they could score last season. Scott Frost has the numbers to prove it.
Amid an offseason that featured “a lot” of statistical analysis, two contrasting numbers stood out to Frost: The Huskers finished second in the Big Ten in rushing efficiency per play. They also finished “near the bottom” in points per drive.
“I think that discrepancy (represents) mistakes that we made ourselves,” Frost said. “Negative plays, turnovers, penalties.”
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton addressed the Huskers’ red-zone issues earlier this week, saying Nebraska has moved red-zone offense up the priority list this fall. Something that might help: improved production from ball carriers other than Adrian Martinez.
To that point, Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick praised running back Markese Stepp, a USC transfer. Frost said he’s been “pleasantly surprised” by Stepp’s progress, particularly when it comes to learning the playbook.
And true freshman running back Gabe Earvin could be ready for field action as soon as the Huskers’ opener against Illinois on Aug. 28.
“I think Gabe’s ready," Frost said. “He came in as an adult.”
» As promised, the Huskers are sorting out their position groups quickly. After the first week of fall practice, Frost said Nebraska has already established most of its depth chart.
But many decisions are still ahead for Nebraska with its first game three weeks away.
One is the backup quarterback. Scott Frost said Friday that coaches have thrown a lot at true freshman Heinrich Haarberg and second-year QB Logan Smothers. Frost has “no idea” yet how it will shake out for the No. 2 job.
“Whatever decision we make for game one might not be the decision for game two,” Frost said. “So we’re going to keep bringing them both along.”
At receiver — where offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said NU is three-deep at all three positions — Frost said he expects six to play for the most part. Exactly who those half dozen will be is still undetermined.
Special teams battles continue at punter and kickoff specialist, with those roles “up for grabs.” Punter could be scholarship freshman Daniel Cerni or William Przystup, who handled the duties last year after Cerni suffered a preseason injury. Nebraska also wants someone with a strong enough leg to boom touchbacks consistently. That could fall to true freshman Kelen Meyer, Morningside transfer Brendan Franke or Iowa Western transfer Josh Jasek.
Nebraska on Wednesday got in 138 reps on individual special-teams drills, Frost said. With no “loafs” on the field, the extended work is helping coaches pare down options.
The Huskers will scrimmage Sunday, Frost said, and have another “major” one the week after that before settling into preparations for the opener at Illinois.
» Frost said freshman linebacker Randolph Kpai will be out with an injury “a little longer” than the Huskers originally anticipated.
» Though he no longer blows the whistle, former Nebraska coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne still stalks the sidelines during Husker practice.
Osborne was spotted at practice Wednesday, and Frost said Osborne is around the program “ a lot.”
Frost doesn’t mind, either. He still wants his old coach’s respect. He wants his team to operate like Osborne’s old ones. So even if he doesn’t ask for it, Frost welcomes Osborne’s presence.
“Certainly Coach Osborne has been a leader at Nebraska for a long time,” Frost said. “We love it every time he’s out there. I want him around as much as he wants to be around.”