Husker notes: Scott Frost open to playing bowl game if Nebraska beats Rutgers

Frost only knows what he’s read on the Internet.

There’s a big snowstorm up on the Atlantic seaboard that hit New Jersey Wednesday afternoon and will linger through part of Thursday.

NU is scheduled to fly out at 1 p.m. Thursday. Frost said the school will have to monitor the situation. The Huskers aren’t scheduled to play RU until Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Frost said he’s open, to some degree, to a bowl game should everything on Friday go well and result in a victory.

“There’s a chance we’d have an opportunity to go play if that’s what we decide the players want to do,” Frost said. “I think there’s a lot of schools that are deciding not to, and I’m not sure that’s all COVID reasons. It’s just been a trying year for a lot of people. We’ll address those things after the game.”

Running backs got few breaks

Nebraska’s running back room hasn’t had many breaks this season.