Husker notes: Scott Frost open to playing bowl game if Nebraska beats Rutgers

Frost only knows what he’s read on the Internet.
There’s a big snowstorm up on the Atlantic seaboard that hit New Jersey Wednesday afternoon and will linger through part of Thursday.
NU is scheduled to fly out at 1 p.m. Thursday. Frost said the school will have to monitor the situation. The Huskers aren’t scheduled to play RU until Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Frost said he’s open, to some degree, to a bowl game should everything on Friday go well and result in a victory.
“There’s a chance we’d have an opportunity to go play if that’s what we decide the players want to do,” Frost said. “I think there’s a lot of schools that are deciding not to, and I’m not sure that’s all COVID reasons. It’s just been a trying year for a lot of people. We’ll address those things after the game.”
Running backs got few breaks
Nebraska’s running back room hasn’t had many breaks this season.
Dedrick Mills missed nearly three games with a knee injury. Marvin Scott had a false positive COVID test before the Purdue game, which kept him out. Ronald Thompkins has been dinged up, as well. And true freshman Sevion Morrison, a four-star signee in the 2020 class, has had the roughest road of all.
“Sevion was hurt, then came back, then got COVID, then had another injury,” Frost said of Morrison, who was activated for the 24-17 loss to Minnesota but did not play. “Marvin kind of the same thing … when you had that stuff going on, it’s just hard to give the guys the reps they need to develop on time.”
Young players who enrolled early didn’t get spring practice. COVID restrictions forced NU coaches to do summer schooling over Zoom. Fall camp, Frost said, was “broken” and the Huskers didn’t get pads on soon enough.
“With a full offseason, I’ve got no doubt a lot of these young players, particularly at running back, will be ready,” Frost said.
