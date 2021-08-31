Husker notes: Sean Beckton encouraged by performance of Nebraska's tight ends

“But there were other guys who were a little more consistent,” Lubick said. “Playing time isn’t given. You’ve got to earn it.”

If Nebraska builds a comfortable lead against Fordham, Morrison could earn the playing time he seeks.

And if he does, Lubick hopes Morrison makes it hard for coaches to keep him off the field again.

“We want competition,” Lubick said. “We want to play more guys. But you’ve got to earn that in college football.”

Second half is a new opportunity

Senior Ben Stille played in his 42nd game as a Husker on Saturday, and by now he knows the value of momentum in a closely contested game. Often something so simple, an intangible concept and merely a state of mind, can supersede freshness and skill and all else.

He didn’t make any excuses for the defense relating to weather, being on the field too long, or missing personnel, stating the unit should be deep enough to handle anything. He instead pointed to Saturday’s momentum, or lack thereof, being a killer coming out of the half before letting up back-to-back touchdown drives to allow Illinois’ lead to balloon.