Husker notes: Sean Beckton encouraged by performance of Nebraska's tight ends

LINCOLN — Austin Allen missed a couple key blocks. Chris Hickman didn’t time up well with his quarterback on a pair of targets.
But all things considered, Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton said Tuesday he is encouraged by the debut of his position group against Illinois. The tight ends did their job at a “probably 95% clip” with the plays they were asked to execute.
“It gives us something to build on this week,” Beckton said.
The unit was without injured co-No. 1 Travis Vokolek, considered its best blocker. Third-year player Chris Hickman — who has bounced between receiver and tight end — filled in and blocked defenders upwards of 70 pounds heavier than his 215-pound self.
“He’s really going to help this football team this year,” Beckton said.
Coaches have hinted that Vokolek won't miss extended action, and he has stayed involved every day by following a “script” given to him by Beckton. If a tight end isn’t playing — including freshmen Thomas Fidone, James Carnie and AJ Rollins — Vokolek is coaching them up on specific plays.
The former Rutgers transfer took NU’s tight end test Friday and got a perfect score.
“I’m keeping him engaged as much as possible to get him ready to whenever he’s ready to come back,” Beckton said.
Allen was the Huskers’ top returning receiver entering the season and finished Saturday with a pair of catches on four targets for 23 yards. The co-captain said he was most disappointed in NU not establishing the run against Illinois despite the offense starting a true freshman at running back and going with a first-time starter at left tackle.
No better time than now to smooth out the wrinkles, he said.
“I want to see us not stoop to the level of a smaller opponent, not to belittle Fordham,” Allen said. “It’s an FCS school, it’s a trap game for a lot of people if you don’t take the important steps and treat it like any other game, like a Big Ten game.”
'Playing time isn't given'
Sevion Morrison called this fall camp “one of the highs of my life.” Running backs coach Ryan Held said he was excited about Morrison’s maturation. And during the heat of the Huskers’ running back competition, Morrison was one of three backs — along with Gabe Ervin and Markese Stepp — who spoke to the media.
But on Saturday against Illinois, Morrison didn’t play a snap. Ervin, Stepp and Rahmir Johnson split the Huskers’ workload while Morrison watched.
So what changed?
Nothing, according to offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. Nebraska is still excited about Morrison. The coaches meant the praise they gave him during fall camp.
“But there were other guys who were a little more consistent,” Lubick said. “Playing time isn’t given. You’ve got to earn it.”
If Nebraska builds a comfortable lead against Fordham, Morrison could earn the playing time he seeks.
And if he does, Lubick hopes Morrison makes it hard for coaches to keep him off the field again.
“We want competition,” Lubick said. “We want to play more guys. But you’ve got to earn that in college football.”
Second half is a new opportunity
Senior Ben Stille played in his 42nd game as a Husker on Saturday, and by now he knows the value of momentum in a closely contested game. Often something so simple, an intangible concept and merely a state of mind, can supersede freshness and skill and all else.
He didn’t make any excuses for the defense relating to weather, being on the field too long, or missing personnel, stating the unit should be deep enough to handle anything. He instead pointed to Saturday’s momentum, or lack thereof, being a killer coming out of the half before letting up back-to-back touchdown drives to allow Illinois’ lead to balloon.
“Coming out of halftime is gonna be a big focus for us,” Stille said. “That was really our let-down drive against Illinois ... You have the momentum from the end of the first half, and then you gotta get re-ramped back up. I think it’s just gonna take us giving more attention to it mentally, knowing it’s different from the beginning of the game and warmup and all that.”
The second quarter sequence of the overturned interception replaced with two massive penalties was a game-changer. Before it, the Husker defense looked dominant. And after the cold start to the second half, for the entire fourth quarter, the defense was also able to get stops. It’s curious that the unit looked most porous when it should have been most well-rested after the game got underway, right after halftime.
Still, Stille was impressed with the unit’s resilience through much of the first half, even during the overturned interception drive where they didn’t immediately wilt, forcing Illinois to run seven more plays after they were transported from their territory to nearly the Huskers’ redzone.
“We did an unbelievable job in the first half when they were actually passing the ball, did a really good job of rushing as a unit, rushing as a team,” Stille said. “... It’s a reflection of everyone up front on those pass rushes and sometimes you flush them to your buddies and your guys up front.”
Now it will be a matter of reassessing during halftime and getting everyone on the same page to put two dominant halves together. It may be necessary to carry the offense.
Answer for kickoffs
One highlight of the Huskers’ otherwise bleak special teams performance was walk-on kickoff specialist Brendan Franke.
“For a young guy, doing it for the first time, he executed pretty well,” special teams coordinator Mike Dawson said. “... I thought he handled himself well.”
After failing to find a consistent kickoff specialist to mitigate return opportunities last season, the Huskers brought in a handful of athletes to compete for the role including true freshman Kelen Meyer, Iowa Western-transfer Josh Jasek and Morningside-transfer Brendan Franke. It was Franke, the walk-on from Gretna who just tried out for a spot on the team in mid-June, who won the job. The freshman delivered in his first appearance, sending five of his six kicks for touchbacks, the sixth was kicked from the 20-yard line instead of the 35 after a safety.
“He had a nice kick after the safety that allowed us to get down there and put ourselves in position to make a play,” Dawson said. “He got the ball in the endzone and did a nice job both kicking with the wind and against it.”
Quick hits
» Beckton, who helped lead Ervin's recruitment in the 2021 class, said the freshman’s maturity and attention to detail are main factors in why he became the rare true freshman running back to start a Husker season opener.
» Cam Taylor-Britt (punts) and Zavier Betts (kickoffs) will remain the primary returners, Beckton said. He called Betts “my guy” at the position and someone who reminds him of Shawn Jefferson — a former teammate of Beckton and NFL player who is now an assistant with the Arizona Cardinals.
“No slow-down in him, find a small crease and hit it,” Beckton said. “I’m hoping that we’ll get a couple of those this week so you guys can see Zavier Betts at his best.”