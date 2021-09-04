Husker notes: Several players make debuts as Nebraska gets chance to empty bench

Nebraska's reserves came pouring into the game as the third quarter faded into the fourth. Eighty-eight total Huskers saw the field Saturday if NU's participation chart is accurate.
That included a slew players making their season or career debuts. Quarterback Logan Smothers (4 of 7 passing for 50 yards along with 36 rushing). Running back Sevion Morrison (nine carries for 31 yards and a touchdown). Rusher Marvin Scott (six for 30 and a score).
“Camaraderie is huge,” NU center Cam Jurgens said. “We have all those scout-team guys that got in there for the last snaps and all the starters are up. Because we see them work their asses off all week and they’re just putting in rep after rep and they’re dying over there on scout team. So when they get to go in there and get some reps, we love it more than they love it. It’s awesome.”
Tight end Austin Allen said every young player gets butterflies at some point, so they may as well feel them as early in the season as possible. Build that confidence for later when Nebraska might need it.
The Huskers — coming off a stretch of facing 18 straight Big Ten foes — haven’t often gotten the chance to spread around playing experience in lopsided wins before Saturday.
“There’s guys we're going to depend on for the stretch run and it was good to see those guys get reps,” coach Scott Frost said. “I'm really looking forward to watching the tape and seeing how those guys perform.”
Williams enjoys two-pick day
Days like Saturday are why Deontai Williams came back for a sixth year of college football. Why he spent summer days with his dad working on what to do when it’s just him and another guy trying to catch a football.
Williams ended the first half with an interception and came out of the break with another against Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat as the Huskers pulled away. His first came on a deep jump ball along the sideline on third and nine after the Rams drove inside the Nebraska 40-yard line. The other was on a fourth-and-9 play on another deep shot that functionally served as a punt.
The Nebraska safety — who turns 25 next month — was in man coverage both times.
“You know you gotta give them a show when there’s thousands of people out there,” Williams said.
Williams’ father, Roosevelt, was a third-round pick in the 2002 NFL draft. “Nose over toes” — a frequent technique pointer from his dad — sticks out. He’s still eyeing his own professional football future, and days like Saturday can only help.
“Just to show that I can cover to the scouts,” Williams said. “I’m one of them guys that can play corner; I’m one of them guys that can play nickel; I’m one of them guys that can play safety and be the hard hitter that they want me to be.”
Taylor-Britt punt return miscues
For the second straight week, Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt made a mess out of a punt return. Saturday, Taylor-Britt attempted to field a short third-quarter punt from Fordham’s John O’Friel. The ball bounced hard, like a grounder in baseball, off of Taylor-Britt’s helmet, resulting in a fumble that was recovered by the Rams.
Coupled with Taylor-Britt’s safety last week, it was another miscue on punt return.
“We tell our returners to catch the ball no matter what, but when the ball hits the ground, you’ve got to make a smart decision,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “If it’s bouncing easy and it’s a hop you can handle, and no one’s around you, then we want him to catch and not let it bounce several yards down the field. I thought that one was a little too much in traffic. There weren’t a ton of those mistakes today but we’re really going to focus hard on the ones we did make.”
Taylor-Britt started at punt returner because Oliver Martin missed the game with a “minor injury” that Frost intimated would not have kept Martin out of a bigger game. After Taylor-Britt’s fumble, NU replaced him with Brody Belt, who also bobbled a punt as he was hit out of bounds.
Brewington's first Husker touchdown
Chancellor Brewington didn’t just score his first touchdown as a Husker on Saturday. He scored his first as a tight end.
When Martinez hit Brewington for a two-yard touchdown to put Nebraska up 31-7, Brewington realized the payoff of a “crazy” journey. After redshirting his 2019 season at Northern Arizona due to injury, Brewington decided not to play in the Lumberjacks’ shortened spring season in 2021.
Instead, he transferred to Nebraska, where coaches transformed him from a wide receiver into a tight end. Brewington embraced the change because he saw it as a path to playing time.
Scott Frost said during fall camp that Brewington added muscle to adjust to his new position. Austin Allen said Saturday that Brewington learned the Huskers’ playbook faster than anyone he’d ever seen.
That commitment paid off during the third quarter against Fordham. After missing two seasons of football, Brewington introduced himself to the largest crowd he’d ever played in front of.
When asked how he made so many changes in such a short time, Brewington kept his answer concise.
“Just through faith, man,” Brewington said. “That’s all I can really tell you.”
'I knew my time was coming'
Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison spent his Friday night envisioning the success he knew would follow Saturday morning.
He pictured himself in the backfield of Michigan State-Northwestern and watched defenses chase former Husker great Lawrence Phillips — Morrison’s favorite player — in Phillips’s highlight reel. When Morrison closed his eyes to sleep, he pictured himself making the same runs.
“I picture it all the way down to the juke moves,” Morrison said.
Morrison brought his imagination to life with his 31-yard, two-touchdown performance against Fordham. Morrison’s first touchdown extended the Huskers’ lead to 24-7. His second cemented an impressive bounce-back performance after he didn’t play a snap against Illinois.
Morrison said he wasn’t disappointed by the coaching staff’s decision to keep him sidelined in Week Zero. He understands the Huskers have several quality running backs and he likes cheering for his teammates. One of his favorite moments on Saturday was screaming for Jaquez Yant, Morrison’s roommate who also earned his first carries of 2021 against the Rams.
So when Morrison watched from the sidelines in Champaign, he didn’t sulk. He simply closed his eyes and imagined he was on the field.
“I’ve been manifesting that for weeks,” Morrison said. “I knew my time was coming and what I would do.”
Franke's nine touchbacks
New Nebraska kickoff specialist Brendan Franke kicked nine more touchbacks against Fordham. That’s a marked improvement for the Huskers, and nobody knows it better than Franke himself.
Franke, a Gretna High School graduate and Morningside College transfer, is a lifelong Husker fan. He remembers watching last season’s Huskers struggle to curtail opponents’ kick returns. And he remembers thinking, “I can kick that through the end zone.”
“It was an issue,” Franke said. “It was something my and friends and I would discuss prior to me leaving Morningside. It was kind of nice to be one of the solutions.”
Defense comes out stronger after halftime
Last week, Nebraska’s defense held strong for the vast majority of the first half against Illinois before collapsing for back-to-back touchdown drives to open the third quarter. While the defense did allow 221 first-half yards to Fordham, its two interceptions held the Rams to just 7 points at the break.
This week, the Huskers came out of the break even stronger, forcing a three-and-out immediately and the Rams' second punt of the game.
Senior defensive lineman Ben Stille noted the value of momentum and said the defense should be deep enough to stay on the field longer when the offense isn’t humming, and the Huskers seemed to prove it Saturday. When Cam Taylor-Britt fumbled the ball on a punt return, the Blackshirts grabbed their third interception.
“Obviously it can be sometimes demoralizing when you just make a big third-down stop then you see something happened and we gotta go back out there,” redshirt freshman linebacker Nick Henrich said. “But all week we emphasized we want to be on the field.”
After that came three straight three-and-outs and no more points allowed for the rest of the game. Husker defenders took note of the difference in the atmosphere on Saturday.
“We went into halftime with a lot of good momentum whereas last week we didn’t,” Henrich said. “... That’s also been something we’ve emphasized, owning the beginning of the third quarter.”
Frost and family
After finishing his postgame interview with the BTN, Frost looked to his left and saw two of his biggest fans waiting to congratulate him.
His wife Ashley and son R.J. came down to the field as Fordham ran its last few plays to greet the Huskers' fourth year head coach. When Frost turned to his left, his eyes got big and he had a pleasantly-shocked look on his face when he saw them.
Ashley handed R.J. to Scott, and they enjoyed a hug after husband and wife shared a congratulatory kiss.
It’s too soon in his young life to call R.J. a fan of fireworks, as he was quick to cover his ears as the postgame explosions came out of the North Stadium scoreboard. He seems to enjoy quick rounds of peek-a-boo more.
After a brief conversation full of smiles, Frost reached for his wife’s hands so the three of them could walk off the field together toward the Husker locker room.
