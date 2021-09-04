Husker notes: Several players make debuts as Nebraska gets chance to empty bench

Nebraska's reserves came pouring into the game as the third quarter faded into the fourth. Eighty-eight total Huskers saw the field Saturday if NU's participation chart is accurate.

That included a slew players making their season or career debuts. Quarterback Logan Smothers (4 of 7 passing for 50 yards along with 36 rushing). Running back Sevion Morrison (nine carries for 31 yards and a touchdown). Rusher Marvin Scott (six for 30 and a score).

“Camaraderie is huge,” NU center Cam Jurgens said. “We have all those scout-team guys that got in there for the last snaps and all the starters are up. Because we see them work their asses off all week and they’re just putting in rep after rep and they’re dying over there on scout team. So when they get to go in there and get some reps, we love it more than they love it. It’s awesome.”

Tight end Austin Allen said every young player gets butterflies at some point, so they may as well feel them as early in the season as possible. Build that confidence for later when Nebraska might need it.

The Huskers — coming off a stretch of facing 18 straight Big Ten foes — haven’t often gotten the chance to spread around playing experience in lopsided wins before Saturday.