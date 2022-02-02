Husker notes: Several players will miss some or all of Nebraska's spring camp

Several key players will miss some or all of spring camp, including offensive linemen Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka, running back Gabe Ervin, tight end Travis Vokolek and outside linebacker Damian Jackson. Punter Daniel Cerni will go to a medical scholarship, removing him from the team.
Corcoran, who battled lower body injuries throughout the 2021 season, is perhaps most of note, since he’s a possible option at center, where NU needs a starter after the departure of Cam Jurgens. If Corcoran misses all of spring camp, Nebraska will have to kick the tires on other players, including Trent Hixson and Ethan Piper.
“Turner, in particular, we’re going to have to figure out where he fits the best,” Frost said.
Tight end, where Vokolek is the likely starter, has considerable depth with Chris Hickman, Chancellor Brewington, Thomas Fidone, AJ Rollins and James Carnie.
On special teams
Nebraska’s special teams have been an open wound for three years now, as evidenced by not only NU’s national rankings — 120th, 115th and 128th according to ESPN — but the Huskers landing on their fourth coordinator in as many years with Bill Busch.
Busch helped with NU’s schemes last season, Frost said, and has recruited a scholarship punter (Brian Buschini) and kicker (Timmy Bleekrode) from FCS.
“We’ve got to do a better job at specialist than we did last year,” Frost said. “It wasn’t all necessarily those kids’ fault — we had a kicker who had a great year there before and just had injury issues, and we did well at times punting the ball and, at other times, it was disastrous. I think trying to get those guys in there certainly will help.”
Frost said NU hasn’t had a returner “we feel great about” in recent years.
“Every year we’ve been here the overall athletic ability and speed of our team has gotten better,” Frost said. “I think that should help us in the return game and the kick coverage game.”
NU signed LSU transfer Trey Palmer in part to address return concerns.
New faces in the secondary
In the process of interviewing new Nebraska running backs coach Bryan Applewhite, Frost learned both about running back Ajay Allen, who’d eventually flip to NU on signing day, and that he’d met Applewhite almost 30 years ago at the Big Red Football School camp, a six-day, football frenzy that included overnight stays in Nebraska dorms.
“I’ve run into him several times at convention and in recruiting,” Frost said. “I’m already really impressed with him.”
Frost expects new position coaches Applewhite, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola to “demand” a lot from players.
“Hopefully that helps us a bunch,” Frost said.
Of all the positions Nebraska remade in the last two months, none have more new faces than the secondary.
This was no surprise, Scott Frost said Wednesday. With the departure of starting safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, the Huskers were in the market for at least two corners and a safety.
NU filled that quota and then some under defensive backs coach Travis Fisher. Omar Brown (Northern Iowa) and Tommi Hill (Arizona State) are transfer adds projected to play corner. So is junior college product Javier Morton. Fellow juco newcomer DeShon Singleton is pegged to go at safety.
One of Nebraska’s top-rated 2022 recruits is safety Jaeden Gould, who is already on campus. High school DB signees Malcolm Hartzog and Jalil Martin are set to arrive this summer.
“I love the guys we added. Watching them run around, there’s some real athletes in that group,” Frost said. “Fish and (defensive coordinator Erik Chinander) have their work cut out to get those guys ready to play, but I feel good about the talent that we added to that position.”
Returning corners in the mix this spring include 2021 starter Quinton Newsome, Braxton Clark, Marques Buford, Tamon Lynum and Tyreke Johnson. Other scholarship safeties on the roster are Myles Farmer, Noa Pola-Gates, Isaac Gifford and Koby Bretz.
Husker connections to the Super Bowl
The Husker connections in the upcoming Super Bowl aren’t lost on Scott Frost.
The direct ties are all with the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Zac Taylor, former Husker quarterback. Receiver Stanley Morgan, whom Frost coached in Lincoln in 2018. And wideout coach Troy Walters, who served as Frost’s offensive coordinator at UCF (2016-17) and in Lincoln (2018-19).
“You talk about three great people that are dedicated to the game,” Frost said. “I was watching the (AFC championship) game intently and sure thought the Chiefs were going to win it when they were up 21-3. But I couldn’t be happier for Zac and Troy and Stanley.”
Frost will still be conflicted during the Feb. 13 game though. The Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator is Raheem Morris, who is a key reason Frost got into coaching. Frost played for Morris with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003, then Frost took a graduate assistant job at Kansas State in 2006 when Morris was the Wildcats' defensive coordinator.
“I’ll be watching and trying to root for all those guys,” Frost said. “It’s going to be a fun game.”
Quick hits
» Frost said relationships with in-state coaches “need attention” so he’s put Joseph and Barrett Ruud in charge of the in-state operation and, on the first open contact day of recruiting, sent coaches all over the state.
» NU will continue to look in the transfer portal for a “couple big guys” on either side of the line. Nebraska’s defensive line, in particular, could use another player or two given the departure of four defensive linemen — three to the NFL and one to the transfer portal — in the offseason.
» Outside linebacker Javin Wright has progressed past a blood clotting issue and should be able to play football with NU in the future, even if he may not be “full speed” in the spring.
» New junior college transfer running back Anthony Grant was discovered by Nebraska coaches when they attended a few juco games scouting players on another team.”