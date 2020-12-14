Husker notes: Signing Day + Game prep = Busy week; No answer for second-half slumps

"I think this year it's a coincidence we didn't play as good after a win," Allen said. “… It’s not necessarily that I think we’re coasting after a win.”

Frost said he's antsy to see the program turn the corner, and a "lot of guys are dying to get this thing right."

"I talked about progress after the game — that's obvious to us in the building but that doesn't matter because that's got to turn into wins," Frost said.

Allen agreed with Frost that NU had a strong week of practice — to the point where players were able to correct each other during workouts a little bit more — but it didn’t show up on gameday. Allen rewatched the game Sunday on his tablet.

“I’m seeing a whole play here, executed perfectly, and there’s one guy who misses his block, one guy who runs the wrong way, gets the wrong signal, and that screws up the whole play,” Allen said. “It’s just frustrating because we’re so close. If I could go back in the play at that time and make sure everybody’s got the right thing — this offense is built to execute with 11 guys doing the right job. It can't happen with just 10.