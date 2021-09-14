Husker notes: The importance of 'eye discipline' and stopping to smell the Oklahoma roses

The Blackshirts may have to prove themselves as one of the best units in the country this week if they want to do what Dismuke thinks they can.

“After this game, when we do win, we’re just gonna keep elevating to the next week and the next week.”

Quick hits

» Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said he's “hopeful” No. 2 tight end Travis Vokolek will play this weekend at Oklahoma. The junior has missed the first three games recovering from an injury and owns a reputation as the position’s best blocker.

“He’s been locked in and taking every rep mentally,” Lubick said. “He’s a great receiver. He can split out into a wide receiver set and see what kind of matchups we’re going to get. And he can run every route a receiver can run. He just gives you a lot of flexibility of different things he can do and he brings a physicality — just his mental toughness and how hard he plays in practice — that’s contagious and helps the rest of our offense.”

» Cam Taylor-Britt continues to perform as one of Nebraska’s best defensive backs despite struggles as a punt returner. Fisher said that takes a mentally tough and coachable person. The junior has collected seven tackles and a pass breakup while opponents have mostly thrown away from him.