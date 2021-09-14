Husker notes: The importance of 'eye discipline' and stopping to smell the Oklahoma roses

LINCOLN — Oklahoma keeps the football’s destination a secret.
The Sooners motion players one way, pull offensive linemen the other and employ run-pass option concepts that confuse defenses about where the play is going.
And that's just to name a few tricks.
If the Huskers want to slow OU’s high-powered offense — which has ranked top 13 in yards per play every season since Lincoln Riley began calling plays in 2015 — they can’t fall for any of it. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said instead they must trust their assignment and ignore the shiny crimson helmets whizzing in opposite directions.
“Sometimes when there’s a lot of movement going on, you kind of go rodeo,” Chinander said. “You just kind of see ball, get ball. You can’t do that with these guys. You’ve got to have great eye discipline, you’ve got to trust your keys.”
Outside linebacker JoJo Domann learned that lesson in 2019 against Purdue. Trailing 27-24, the Boilermakers faked a handoff to running back King Doerue before handing the ball to wide receiver David Bell for a 10-yard touchdown. Domann, who later said he was supposed to stay with Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell on the play, bit on the play fake to Doerue, which gave Bell a clear path toward the end zone.
“I really got caught in the moment thinking, ‘We gotta make a stop, we gotta make a stop, we gotta make a stop,'" Domann said after the game. “Instead of thinking, ‘I gotta do my job, I gotta do my job, I gotta do my job.’ That thought process right there snipped me and we paid the price for it.”
Chinander said Domann has grown “in a lot of different ways” since that moment. Thanks to Purdue, Domann understands a play doesn’t always unfold the way it looks. He rarely gets fooled these days because he understands his responsibilities.
Against Oklahoma, every Husker has to play their role — nothing more. The Sooners punish players who take risks.
“Everybody on the team really, really has to have really good eye discipline,” Chinander said. "That starts pre-snap. Alignment, assignment, getting my eyes where they need to be and then trusting that my keys are going to take me to the football.”
Stop and smell the Oklahoma roses
Before kickoff Saturday, Chinander will stop thinking about his game plan for one moment. He’ll use that time to survey the crowd, soak in the history and save the memory for later.
Chinander has never coached at Owen Field. Most of the Huskers have never played there. Nebraska is visiting for business, but Chinander hopes it stops to enjoy the work.
“If you don’t take a minute at least to look around, hear the sound, smell the grass, that’s going (by) like that,” Chinander said. “I get to do this, hopefully, for a long time. These guys, you just never know. Just take a minute — hear it, smell it, feel it — then lock it back in.”
Frost can still run the option
Mario Verduzco had zero corrections for how Logan Smothers executed Nebraska’s final triple option of the Buffalo game.
Officials ruled that Smothers made an illegal forward pitch on what could have been NU’s final touchdown of the game. Reviews upheld the call.
“The ball when it left his hands was traveling backwards,” Verduzco said. “I don’t know how it defies the laws of physics and all of the sudden starts going forward.”
Verduzco cedes the option-coaching duties to Scott Frost, who ran a steady diet of triple option at Nebraska. Frost creates drills and sometimes jumps into the drills to teach Husker quarterbacks how and when to execute the pitch.
“Just from talking to him in how he thought about the option and developing the skills and the techniques on his own that he’s relayed to us, it makes a boatload of sense,” Verduzco said. “… He’ll jump in the drills, and I’m playing the dive key or the pitch, and he’s coming at you and it’s a bit intimidating, you know? But he’s done just a tremendous job in imparting to us what he wants. It’s been really good, really fruitful.”
Verduzco said Smothers handled well his limited number of snaps in the Fordham and Buffalo games, even if "his knees were as stiff as telephone poles" on his first pass against Fordham, and his ball flight was low as a result.
"He handled himself really well," Verduzco said.
Trojan-turned-Husker talks USC
USC transfer Markese Stepp sent prayers to his former teammates after learning the Trojans fired coach Clay Helton on Monday.
Stepp thinks interim coach Donte Williams — an assistant at Nebraska in 2017 — is a great coach and a great guy. And going forward, Stepp thinks the Trojans are trending upward.
“(Williams) has a lot of respect from the team,” Stepp said. “I think he’s going to do a great job taking over there.”
Lots of pressure, but no sacks
The Blackshirts recorded 21 quarterback pressures against Buffalo. They finished with zero sacks.
Chinander thinks they missed a few, but he also credited Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease for moving well in the pocket.
“Do I want more sacks? Yeah," Chinander said. "But sometimes you have to evaluate the entire scope of the football game. I thought we could’ve gotten home a couple times, but (the defense) did a good job of getting pressure on him.”
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler moves well too. Chinander compared him to Vernon Adams, who played for Oregon when Chinander was there. Rattler might not run for an 80-yard touchdown, but he’ll use his mobility to create big passing plays.
“He makes great plays to escape the pocket and keeps his eyes downfield,” Chinander said. “They’ve obviously practiced the scramble drill a lot.”
Which DBs will redshirt?
Nebraska defensive backs will have to figure out who will redshirt at some point this season. But that conversation is still a ways off.
The focus right now, secondary coach Travis Fisher said, is winning and putting players in position to show off their skills. So far that formula has included deploying all 15 scholarship safeties and cornerbacks at least once, along with a few walk-ons.
Second-year freshman Isaac Gifford and true frosh Marques Buford are still eligible to redshirt but have already earned regular roles on special teams while appearing in the opening three games. First-year players Koby Bretz, Malik Williams and Tamon Lynum have each seen the field once and are perhaps candidates to preserve a year of eligibility.
Players can compete in up to four games while keeping their season of eligibility under NCAA rules.
Fisher said he keeps the younger defenders involved by engaging them regularly. He’ll frequently call their names in meetings to see if they know the answer to a question. He likes randomly putting them into different settings in practice too.
“When they’re probably not expected to take that rep, they’re taking that rep,” Fisher said. “Just being on their Ps and Qs all the time. They’re doing a good job with it too.”
Everyone other defensive back has already used their redshirts or aren’t candidates to do so this season barring injury. That veteran experience has showed up on Saturdays in ways that aren’t always evident during practices.
“Something’s going to happen to that group in the game,” Fisher said. “Maybe one time, maybe two times. Something’s going to happen to this group in the game, and to be battle-tested just means whatever happens in that game, they just go on to the next play. It’s just going straight to the next one.”
'We are the underdog'
Safety Marquel Dismuke has been with Nebraska for six years now and started 23 consecutive games. But never in his time in college have the Huskers faced an opponent this talented and dominant in a nonconference game.
Nonetheless, Dismuke is looking forward to the challenge No. 3 Oklahoma presents and approaches it with confidence.
“Anytime you get to go against a big team, it’s a big opportunity,” Dismuke said. “It’s a chance for you to show what you can do because you know there’s gonna be a lot of people watching.”
The Blackshirts seem to be treating their overlooked status as a welcome opportunity. Linebacker Chris Kolarevic, a Northern Iowa transfer, echoed Dismuke’s sentiments.
“We are the underdog,” Kolarevic said. “I think a lot of guys on this team, including me, are used to playing that role and are used to being the underdog, and I think we’re excited about it.”
Dismuke knows the level of this OU attack, uniquely challenging because it’s a fast, spaced-out Big 12 spread offense. He cites Heisman-contending quarterback Spencer Rattler’s ability to extend plays and willingness to throw 50-50 balls to his uber-talented receivers.
The Huskers are specifically keying in on generating turnovers because the Sooners are pass-heavy.
“They’re gonna test us on our back end, just throwing the ball,” Dismuke said. “It’s gonna be probably the most deep balls somebody’s gonna try against us. But we haven’t really been giving up many deep balls, so it’s gonna be kind of a little competition”
Dismuke and his compatriots hope to be up to the level of competition against perhaps the best offense they’ll face this season.
“I seen a lot of smiles, I seen a lot of people ready, I seen a lot of energy, you get the jitters,” he said.
The Blackshirts may have to prove themselves as one of the best units in the country this week if they want to do what Dismuke thinks they can.
“After this game, when we do win, we’re just gonna keep elevating to the next week and the next week.”
Quick hits
» Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said he's “hopeful” No. 2 tight end Travis Vokolek will play this weekend at Oklahoma. The junior has missed the first three games recovering from an injury and owns a reputation as the position’s best blocker.
“He’s been locked in and taking every rep mentally,” Lubick said. “He’s a great receiver. He can split out into a wide receiver set and see what kind of matchups we’re going to get. And he can run every route a receiver can run. He just gives you a lot of flexibility of different things he can do and he brings a physicality — just his mental toughness and how hard he plays in practice — that’s contagious and helps the rest of our offense.”
» Cam Taylor-Britt continues to perform as one of Nebraska’s best defensive backs despite struggles as a punt returner. Fisher said that takes a mentally tough and coachable person. The junior has collected seven tackles and a pass breakup while opponents have mostly thrown away from him.
“He understands those mistakes that happen on special teams and you need to take the correction and get ready for whatever comes next,” Fisher said, snapping his fingers for emphasis. “It hasn’t affected him on defense because of that approach. Taking that correction and moving on.”
» Inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic said players haven’t received much education yet about the history of the Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry. But he can feel a “different energy” as the meeting with the Sooners draws near.
» Defending Oklahoma’s team speed will be a top priority for the Nebraska defense, Kolarevic said. But “I know we can go match it,” he added. And while some of his teammates have said they don’t view the game in terms of being an underdog, the former transfer from FCS-level Northern Iowa embraces the role.
“We can call it how it is,” Kolarevic said. “They’re ranked No. 3 and we’re not ranked. We have a loss on our schedule already. We are the underdog. I think a lot of guys on our team, including me, are used to playing that role and used to being the underdog. I think we’re excited about it. I like it. I think a lot of guys do.”