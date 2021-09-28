Husker notes: Thomas Fidone 'very, very close' to returning from knee injury

LINCOLN — Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton said freshman Thomas Fidone is “very, very close” to being cleared for football activities.
Fidone injured his knee in April. Scott Frost said at the time that would keep him out until at least midseason, but Beckton seems more optimistic about Fidone’s timetable.
But Beckton said the Huskers don't want to waste a year of Fidone's eligibility, regardless of when he's cleared. That means he won’t play more than four games in 2021.
“The plan has always been (four games) with him,” Beckton said. “ (AJ) Rollins and (James) Carnie, we played those guys in two trying to get some experience with those guys. Thomas is in that same boat.”
Chance takes notes
The block Chancellor Brewington threw to spring Adrian Martinez for his second rushing touchdown against Michigan State probably originated on a piece of paper.
Brewington only became a tight end after Nebraska suffered multiple injuries at the position during fall practice. But from his first day in Beckton’s meeting room, Brewington kept his notebook close.
Beckton said Brewington takes “copious notes” and jots down every word Beckton utters. Brewington showed Saturday the strength behind his scribbles.
“Chance has done a great job for us,” Beckton said. “He’s really made himself into a player that I feel comfortable putting him in (the game) in any situation for us this year.”
Patience pays off
Sevion Morrison knows his time may come at any moment. He just has to look to his older teammates to see how drastically playing time can change during the season.
“Rahmir (Johnson) and (Markese) Stepp, they know they older than me, I look at them like big brothers," Morrison said. "So whenever they’re trying to give me advice or even if they’re not verbally telling me, I’m paying attention to what they’re doing. And if I see it works, I’m gonna use it for sure."
Johnson, nicknamed “Ra Dollaz,” provides proof of how patience pays off. He had less than 100 total rushing yards through his first two years at Nebraska and just 13 carries this season before being thrust into the starting role the last two weeks. He responded with 177 combined yards rushing and receiving in that span.
Morrison says Johnson’s patience extends beyond football.
“His patience is unbelievable. It’s crazy," Morrison said. "We can go out to eat or we could be sitting and waiting on someone, Dollaz can sit.”
Stepp provides evidence of how playing time can shift the other way. The USC transfer carried the ball 30 times through Nebraska's first three games. He’s carried it once in the last two.
That doesn’t make the veteran any less valuable to Morrison’s learning curve as he also sees his own number of carries fluctuate. Morrison didn’t see the field at Illinois in the opener, then carried a combined 17 times in blowout home wins over Fordham and Buffalo. He had one touch at Oklahoma and three against the Spartans on Saturday.
“I say confidence has built because it let me know that I can go out there and compete with Big Ten football players,” Morrison said.
Each carry adds a dose of experience for a young player biding his time on the bench.
“It’s more like an anticipation thing, you just gotta stay hype," Morrison said. "Because it’s easy to sit on that sideline and let your body lock up, it’s very easy to. If you just know that it’s coming, eventually it’s coming, you’ll be good. That’s how I do.”
For now, Morrison can take a note out of Johnson’s book and be both patient and prepared.