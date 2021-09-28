Husker notes: Thomas Fidone 'very, very close' to returning from knee injury

“Chance has done a great job for us,” Beckton said. “He’s really made himself into a player that I feel comfortable putting him in (the game) in any situation for us this year.”

Patience pays off

Sevion Morrison knows his time may come at any moment. He just has to look to his older teammates to see how drastically playing time can change during the season.

“Rahmir (Johnson) and (Markese) Stepp, they know they older than me, I look at them like big brothers," Morrison said. "So whenever they’re trying to give me advice or even if they’re not verbally telling me, I’m paying attention to what they’re doing. And if I see it works, I’m gonna use it for sure."

Johnson, nicknamed “Ra Dollaz,” provides proof of how patience pays off. He had less than 100 total rushing yards through his first two years at Nebraska and just 13 carries this season before being thrust into the starting role the last two weeks. He responded with 177 combined yards rushing and receiving in that span.

Morrison says Johnson’s patience extends beyond football.

“His patience is unbelievable. It’s crazy," Morrison said. "We can go out to eat or we could be sitting and waiting on someone, Dollaz can sit.”