Husker notes: Three players made their first career starts for Nebraska

EVANSTON, Ill. — Nebraska brought a new look into Ryan Field on Saturday, with new starters and key contributors all over the field.
Three players made their first career starts. Two — sophomore Quinton Newsome (cornerback) and redshirt freshman Myles Farmer (safety) — were expected in the wake of regular starters Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams serving first-half targeting suspensions.
The other was more of a surprise.
NU started sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer with Will Honas nursing minor injuries and also inserted redshirt freshman Ethan Piper at left guard.
Meanwhile, senior Matt Farniok made his first start at center after shifting from right tackle to right guard in the offseason.
Other Huskers also saw significant action for the first time. True freshmen skill players dotted the field at multiple points, with receivers Alante Brown and Marcus Fleming on the field along with running back Marvin Scott on one drive. Fleming made five catches for a team-best 75 yards while Scott debuted with three carries for 14.
Junior college transfer and receiver Omar Manning also traveled and appeared in a game for the first time as a Husker, though he didn’t make a catch in limited duty. Another highly rated 2020 receiver recruit, Zavier Betts out of Bellevue West, caught a pair of second-half passes from Luke McCaffrey for 17 yards.
“If there’s one positive thing to come out of this, we have a lot of young players that I think are going to be really good football players for us that are stepping up and playing well,” coach Scott Frost said.
Sophomore Luke Reimer, a former walk-on who sat out the opener with an ankle injury, led the Huskers with 10 tackles (including a sack). He also strip-sacked Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey, though the Wildcats recovered.
New-look line adjusted well
A reshuffled offensive line rarely cost the Huskers on Saturday as they played without center Cameron Jurgens.
Jurgens, the Beatrice native and sophomore who had started the last 13 games as the snapper of the offense, didn’t make the trip to Evanston. In a twist, senior Matt Farniok assumed the role after sliding to right guard from right tackle in the offseason. Sophomore Will Farniok and junior Trent Hixson had been considered the backup centers.
With the change, Piper made his first career start at left guard while senior Boe Wilson moved from left guard to right guard. Brenden Jaimes and Bryce Benhart stayed at left and right tackle, respectively.
“I think they handled their situation pretty good,” NU running back Dedrick Mills said. “It was a quick changeup because of Cam (Jurgens). You can put anybody in the game. I feel like the whole O-line, being more experienced and coming back for another year, everybody knows each other’s assignments. So it wasn’t hard and it wasn’t nothing I had to worry about.”
Nebraska outgained Northwestern 442-317 and ran for 224 yards on the ground at a rate of 5.2 per carry. But both Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey threw critical interceptions near or in the end zone and the offense converted 4 of 16 third-down tries.
Special teams a mixed bag
Graduate transfer Connor Culp missed a 38-yard field goal in the second quarter after he had made a 38- and 36-yard field goal earlier in the first half. Culp is now 3 of 4 on field goals this year and 14 of 20 in his collegiate career.
The Huskers averaged 40.4 yards per punt in the loss to Northwestern, which was a step back after sophomore William Przystup averaged 44.6 yards per punt two weeks ago against Ohio State. Przystup booted five punts, as two were returned for a combined 44 yards. The Huskers, on the other hand, were not as productive returning punts, losing 3 yards on two punt returns.
BTN crew bullish on NU
The BTN studio crew struck an upbeat tone about Nebraska after the Huskers’ second straight loss.
Former LSU and Indiana coach Gerry DiNardo said the Huskers, who are mixing young players into key roles on both sides of the ball, were particularly hurt by the absence of a nonconference schedule during the pandemic.
“I look at them against Ohio State — hard team to open up with — but today they improved in every facet of the game,” DiNardo said. “I think we’ve seen significant progress.”
Former NFL fullback Howard Griffith said McCaffrey gave the Huskers a spark in the fourth quarter despite an end-zone interception.
“You could see that he’s going to have a bright future as a quarterback,” Griffith said.
