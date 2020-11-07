Husker notes: Three players made their first career starts for Nebraska

“If there’s one positive thing to come out of this, we have a lot of young players that I think are going to be really good football players for us that are stepping up and playing well,” coach Scott Frost said.

Sophomore Luke Reimer, a former walk-on who sat out the opener with an ankle injury, led the Huskers with 10 tackles (including a sack). He also strip-sacked Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey, though the Wildcats recovered.

New-look line adjusted well

A reshuffled offensive line rarely cost the Huskers on Saturday as they played without center Cameron Jurgens.

Jurgens, the Beatrice native and sophomore who had started the last 13 games as the snapper of the offense, didn’t make the trip to Evanston. In a twist, senior Matt Farniok assumed the role after sliding to right guard from right tackle in the offseason. Sophomore Will Farniok and junior Trent Hixson had been considered the backup centers.

With the change, Piper made his first career start at left guard while senior Boe Wilson moved from left guard to right guard. Brenden Jaimes and Bryce Benhart stayed at left and right tackle, respectively.