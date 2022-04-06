Husker notes: Travis Fisher breaks down top DBs, Ty Robinson bullish on Blackshirts

LINCOLN – A wave of new players means one big priority shift among Nebraska defensive backs this spring.

For the first time in five offseasons under NU secondary coach Travis Fisher, the position group isn’t holding its own internal competition. Fisher has long updated a production chart that serves as an objective leaderboard of sorts for DBs to see where they stand. Making plays like intercepting a pass or busting up a run are worth points. Missed opportunities like broken tackles and dropped balls are tracked too.

That approach is taking a break as the Huskers look to replace three starters in the secondary and assimilate five scholarship newcomers this semester. The focus is less on production and more on soaking up the culture and the playbook.

“You get these young guys and if they think it’s all about getting an interception and they’re not where they’re supposed to be on the defense, I might be sending them the wrong message,” Fisher said. “I wanted to make sure these guys knew the defense and alignments.

“How do we align against different formations? What’s the down and distance? How do these change up? Where are we on the field? … Just learning the different ways we play in the secondary, that’s really what I wanted to focus on.”

Fisher named five defensive backs standing out to him with their daily grinder’s mentality through 14 spring practices – Quinton Newsome, Myles Farmer, Marques Buford, Tommi Hill and DeShon Singleton. Noa Pola-Gates at times too. Those will be among players who will be fun to watch during Saturday’s scrimmage, he said.

But the Red-White game is more importantly another chance to determine who Fisher trusts most. By the time fall camp rolls around, he’s shifted his focus from who’s playing to who Nebraska is playing.

So Saturday will be about those trending toward starting jobs. It will also be about relatively young players and how they handle the spotlight with tens of thousands of fans in the stands. Among those in the latter category are Braxton Clark, Tyreke Johnson, Javier Morton and Jaeden Gould.

“I want to watch those guys just put it all together,” Fisher said. “What I really want to do is see if they can block out that crowd and just stay focused and play football. That’s what I really want to see.”

Vokolek relishing behind-the-scenes work this spring

Travis Vokolek will eventually settle back in atop the Nebraska depth chart at tight end. But for most of this spring, he’s been Coach Vokolek.

An injury has limited the senior to taking mental reps and doing individual workouts while avoiding contact periods. So he’s been a “sidekick” to tight ends coach Sean Beckton, he said, helping NU’s contingent of young players at the position learn the system and stay sharp.

“I love it,” Vokolek said. “I want to coach when I’m done playing eventually, so this is a nice little step for me to learn some things.”

The former Rutgers transfer won’t play Saturday, he said, as he continues to heal. When he returns next season, he’ll be filling the void left by departed Big Ten Tight End of the Year Austin Allen. One of the team’s best blockers in recent seasons is aiming to prove he’s improved as a pass-catching threat – he made 11 grabs for 127 yards in 2021.

As for Saturday, Vokolek said it will be up to the coaches to decide how many new things they want to show fans on offense. There's plenty for them to choose from.

“You’re going to see hard-nosed football with the running backs,” Vokolek said. “You’re going to see quarterbacks throwing great balls, giving us opportunities to go up and make plays and our receivers and tight ends, of course, always making plays. It’ll be fun.”

Nebraska added Vokolek’s father, DJ, to the staff earlier this offseason as a quality control coach. The elder Vokolek had previously been an associate head coach at Northern Iowa. He is from Lincoln and was a team captain for Nebraska-Kearney football.

“It was kind of weird at first,” Travis Vokolek said of seeing his father in the football facility. “I’m walking by, I’m like ‘What are you doing here?’ But I really enjoyed it and he’s been a great help for me. We sit down, we talk football.”

Ty Robinson holding up under high rep count

The defensive line has been riddled with injuries, leading to seven main players taking the reps this spring.

One of those guys is Ty Robinson, a fourth-year sophomore who has become one of the leaders of the group.

“I feel like I am in a 35-year-old body,” he said.

Robinson said most of the healthy bodies ­– himself included – have over 400-plus reps this spring. The fact the healthy bodies made it through a workload like that, Robinson said, shows what the unit can do.

With all those reps comes the opportunity to focus on specific areas of his game. Robinson said the main focus for him this spring has been working on developing his pass rush. Mike Dawson, Nebraska’s defensive line and outside linebackers coach, has been working on new techniques to rush from for interior linemen, Robinson said.

“His main focus was getting vertical a lot more than reading the guy,” Robinson said. “We’re going off the ball and really just focusing on getting vertical.”

Even with the injuries that have plagued the D-line, Robinson feels the defense has taken a huge step forward.

“I know when guys leave everyone wonders if the defense is not going to show up,” he said, “but I can tell you this, the defense showed up this spring.”

Newsome lauds strong competition

Quinton Newsome said the competition in the secondary has been great this season, with guys from all around the position stepping up and challenging one another.

“I’ve seen it just kind of elevating, getting more competitive as guys try to earn more reps, guys try to move up the depth chart,” he said. “And the guys who (are) at the top of the depth chart, they don’t want to move, so it’s competition all around.”

Newsome also noted that there is no longer a “new group or old group” anymore. Everyone is held to the same standard; everyone is held accountable.

The competition within the group hasn’t just been limited to within the room. The wide receivers and defensive backs go at it in practice, he said. Newsome called the 1-on-1’s the best part of practice.

“It’s been great, it’s been intense,” the junior cornerback said.

Singleton aims high

New defensive back DeShon Singleton says he wants to model his game after NFL stars like Derwin James and Jalen Ramsey. Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher pauses the conversation there.

“Them’s some big names right there,” Fisher said.

Fisher told Singleton on Wednesday that “there’s no reason” the junior college transfer can’t dominate in Nebraska’s secondary. He has the size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) and speed to become a playmaker.

But to reach Ramsey and James’ level, size and speed aren’t enough. Fisher says players like that are awake and watching film while everyone else sleeps.

Has Fisher seen that commitment from Singleton?

“I don’t know, I’m not sleeping with him at night,” Fisher said. “That’s the question that DeShon has to answer.”

Trey Palmer report card

Through 14 practices, Joseph gives Trey Palmer a “B” for his performance this spring.

Palmer his catching the ball better this spring. And He’s transitioned well from Louisiana to Nebraska, even if the food isn’t spicy enough – “I told him get some Tony Chachere’s (hot sauce),” Joseph said. And he’s practiced with energy.

Why not an “A”?

“Because we talk about a finish line,” Joseph said, “I think when you give kids an “A,” kids kind say, ‘oh, that's the finish line. Everything's done.’

“I want to continue to make them chase. The finish line is the end of January.”

Time for Clark to prove himself

Five years into his Husker tenure, Braxton Clark received a challenge from his position coach ahead of this weekend’s spring game.

“Be a pro,” Fisher said Wednesday.

Fisher believes Clark should know what that means by now. He learned alongside current pros Dicaprio Bootle and Lamar Jackson. He played with Cam Taylor-Britt, who will soon join Jackson and Bootle in the league.

Now it’s time for Clark, the longest tenured Husker in Fisher’s room, to produce like they did. He learned the same concepts from the same coach.

“Now it’s time to see it,” Fisher said. “Saturday is the perfect day (to see it).”

Ty Hahn catches Joseph’s attention

One receiver who has surprised Joseph this fall? Redshirt freshman Ty Hahn, a Johnson native who played 8-man football in high school.

Joseph said Hahn has impressed with his effort no matter where he plays. And he’s played well on special teams, which Joseph emphasizes to his players.

More notes:

>> Who is standing out to Fisher in the secondary? Six guys: Quinton Newsome, Marques Buford, Tommi Hill, Myles Farmer, DeShon Singleton and Noa Pola-Gates. Newsome, who started at cornerback last year, said an “old guys” and “new guys” group has simply blended into one larger pack of defenders.

>> Receivers coach Mickey Joseph said Ty Hahn has been a surprise to him this spring with his physical ability and learning of the playbook.

>> Receiver Zavier Betts and Nebraska continue to talk but Betts is still not with the team, Joseph said.

>> Trent Hixson and Ethan Piper continue to do the majority of snapping at center, though Hixson wouldn’t speculate on who he thought had a leg up thus far.

>>Nebraska receiver Oliver Martin had the route-running, athleticism, football IQ and hands to be a good wideout, position coach Mickey Joseph said on Wednesday.

What Martin lacked, Joseph said, was confidence – especially after a season slowed by a nagging knee injury.

“I always talk to him about believing in himself, because he’s a really good player,” Joseph said.

>>Receiving Omar Manning began spring camp in the slot but moved back out to the “X” outside position. That’s his natural position, Joseph said

>>Joseph has been in contact with Zavier Betts – who left the team during the break in spring camp – but offered no update to his status.

“We’re going to visit that again down the road,” Joseph said. “It’s going to be (Scott) Frost’s decision about what he wants to do with him. By my thing is, Zavier’s going to be a part of me and a part of this program…the guy’s in the building, that’s who were going to play with.”

Manning moved to Betts’ spot, Alante Brown moved to slot to replace Manning, and Brody Belt has moved up the depth chart and is functioning in the same role as Trey Palmer.

