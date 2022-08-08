Husker notes: Travis Fisher says Nebraska's safety competition remains tight

LINCOLN — Omar Brown worked with the No. 1 unit. Kaine Williams had a pick six. They haven’t necessarily been the names on the tip of Travis Fisher’s tongue for the last six months, which underlined again, on Monday, the ferocity of competition at Nebraska’s safeties position.

Fisher wants four players, preferably, in a rotation for two spots. He has yet to decide that top four. Asked what would need to be done to overtake the two presumed starters, Myles Farmer and Marquis Buford, Fisher balked at the word “overtake.”

“Overtaking a position can happen in a day,” Fisher said. “Especially with how tight the secondary is as far as competing is concerned.”

It’s a problem Fisher clearly wanted to have, given he signed DeShon Singleton and Javier Morton from junior colleges, Brown from Northern Iowa and Williams from Alabama. NU added Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill, too, but he’s busy trying to win a starting job at corner. Hill, a true sophomore, has developed well enough that Brown, a FCS All-American cornerback at UNI, has been moved back to safety.

“It’s fun to have him around,” Fisher said of Brown, who missed much of spring camp with an injury. “The team likes him. The guys in the room like him. He’s earning his respect with his effort.”

Fisher wants as many as options as he can get, and experience tells him he’ll need that. Due to injuries, Nebraska lost safety Deontai Williams for the last half of 2021 and cornerback Braxton Clark for all that season. In 2020, Farmer missed part of the season after a fluke injury at Purdue. Plenty of high school recruits have signed with the program and, within a year or two, bounced out of it.

“I got guys who are coming along, I’ve got who are a little bit banged up who are just coming back, I got guys can easily be in that first group, depending on how much they can get ready for this first game, I’ve got new guys coming in,” Fisher said. “It’s competitive throughout this whole deal, probably be throughout the whole season, it’ll be like that, as well.”

D-lineman transfer Devin Drew still en route

Nebraska has yet to fully incorporate its haul of 15 portal transfers because one has not yet arrived on campus.

The Huskers continue to wait on Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew, whose summer academic transcripts are still processing. The longer it takes for the interior lineman to get to Lincoln, the less prep time the 6-foot-2, 280-pounder will have to make a significant impact early in the season.

“The trick with him is going to be getting him in here, teaching him what we can teach him and then when he’s in the game, if he’s in early, we may have to package those calls a little bit to get the stuff that he can operate with,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “I think it’s going to fall on all of us — myself, coach (Mike) Dawson, some GAs — to put in extra time with him as soon as he can get on campus and is eligible to be in meetings.”

Drew, originally from Kansas City, had been on Nebraska’s radar since his days at Iowa Western C.C. The lineman rose from walk-on to NJCAA All-American there, then played in 23 games across two years with Texas Tech. He recorded 34 tackles and seven QB hurries in 11 starts last season.

Drew — with just one season of eligibility remaining — chose Nebraska in May over suitors including TCU, Indiana and Illinois. His situation is not unlike that of D-lineman Keem Green, who also worked through late academic hurdles and was a late arrival at NU’s fall camp in 2019 as junior-college addition.

Hill practicing with starters

Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill is practicing with Nebraska’s starters right now, “but the spot’s open for anybody,” Hill said Monday. “I’ve just got to come out every day and compete.”

Hill’s coaches like the way he competes. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said the cornerback makes a great play every day in practice. And defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said Hill is “passionate” about every rep on defense.

That commitment was evident this summer, most of which Hill spent studying the Huskers’ defensive schemes. He had help from Fisher, Miles Farmer and Quinton Newsome, but the motivation came from within.

Fisher said it’s rewarding to coach a player like Hill, who is always “flying around” in practice, sparking the defense and playing “with his heart outside of his sleeve,” Fisher said.

Hill’s next step: “Tommi just has to be a little bit more consistent,” Chinander said. “Some of that’s being new to the program, new to the system. ... But he definitely flashes and you can definitely see what the ceiling is there.” ​

Knowing what winning looks like

Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn knows what winning looks like. During Wynn’s four seasons playing for Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide lost five games.

The Huskers, on the other hand, went 15-29 during that same span. But Wynn sees no lingering scars in his new locker room.

“"They haven't won that many games, (but) the culture here is still strong,” Wynn said. “The leadership on this team is great. Garrett Nelson is one of the best leaders I've ever been around.”

What makes Nelson a great leader?

“It doesn’t matter how he feels,” Wynn said. “You’re gonna see him going his hardest every day. And if he’s not going hard, he’s not going to say anything to anybody about (what they’re doing).

“One thing I believe that’s the biggest compartment of being a leader is, you can’t ask anybody to do something that you’re not willing to do.”

Quick hits

» Inside linebacker Nick Henrich confirmed what his position coach, Barrett Ruud and teammate, Luke Reimer, already said: Senior Eteva Mauga-Clements has taken the “next step” to be NU’s No. 3 inside linebacker.

Henrich said he was impressed, too, in the scrimmage with NU’s ability to create turnovers in the scrimmage.

“We didn’t get enough turnovers last year — and turnover wins games,” Henrich said.

» Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said the training camp structure — three practices in a row, followed by a day off — has helped to keep the defense healthy and relatively-injury-free, and NU coaches install packages in increments to keep defensive players interested on a daily basis.

“You can’t get bored at doing the normal stuff exceptional,” Chinander said. “You just can’t.”

» Tommi Hill on his preparedness to help NU’s run defense: “I was never afraid to tackle. (I’ve got) pads on. If I get hurt, I get hurt.”