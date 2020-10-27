Husker notes: Unlocking downfield passes; Inside linebackers 'cut it loose'

Nebraska receiver Omar Manning is on track to get on the field this week against Wisconsin, NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday.
Manning missed the season opener at Ohio State for undisclosed personal and health reasons. Asked about newcomers at the position — many of whom played sparingly against the Buckeyes — Lubick brought up Manning without being prompted to do so.
“We’re still working on getting Omar healthy,” Lubick said. “We’re hoping he can help us this week.”
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Manning brings, size, physicality, explosiveness and good hands to the role, Lubick said. Manning’s health and confidence in knowing the offense will be important pieces as NU evaluates whether he’s ready to play a game.
“He’s showing some good things in practice,” Lubick said of Manning.
Lubick said freshmen like Alante Brown and Zavier Betts are “getting better” as Nebraska “gradually” works those players into the system.
“At the end of the day, when the game goes, we’re going to play the guys who give us the best chance to win,” Lubick said.
Nebraska needs to challenge the defense more often downfield, Lubick said, echoing the comments Scott Frost made Monday. NU enters each game with seven to 10 deep-pass calls. Ohio State’s safeties played deep, Lubick said, which dictated a scheme focused more on short passes.
“If we were running a post route, they did a great job of staying on top of the post route,” Lubick said. “Which sometimes forces you to check the ball down.”
Inside linebackers 'cut it loose'
Nebraska senior inside linebackers Will Honas and Collin Miller combined to play a strong game, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said.
Miller, a captain, played the best game of his career, Chinander said. The duo combined for 14 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
“Collin Miller and Will Honas are starting to, as we say, ‘cut it loose’ a little bit,” Chinander said. “They feel free. Like Coach Frost says, ‘desire to excel, no fear of failure,’ they know where they’re supposed to fit, they know their assignment, and they’re just playing free right now. I think they’re going to continue to cut it loose as they get through this season.”
Nebraska wants one more guy for that rotation, and this week it could be Luke Reimer, who missed the season opener against Ohio State with a leg injury.
“It’s going to be super-important for us to get Luke back,” Chinander said.
He mentioned junior Eteva Mauga-Clements and freshman Garrett Snodgrass as well.
“We need to get (Miller and Honas) a break in the game, and they had to take the lion’s share for us. I’m sure they got a little tired but I thought they played really well.”
D-line shows improvement with big test ahead
Nebraska knew all offseason it would need new starters across the defensive line. After one game, that reality no longer seems so daunting.
Even without junior college transfer Jordon Riley — who traveled but didn’t dress at Ohio State — the Huskers regularly deployed five players across their three-man front last weekend and saw encouraging signs. Senior Ben Stille, junior Damion Daniels and redshirt freshman Ty Robinson started while sophomore Casey Rogers and junior Keem Green also saw steady action. Junior Deontre Thomas and sophomore Tate Wildeman also got in against the Buckeyes.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing these guys continue to grow,” Nebraska D-line coach Tony Tuioti said Tuesday. “Between game one and game two, this is where I really want to see the improvement from these young guys especially.”
Chinander recalled how the Buckeyes ran at will on the Blackshirts last year, when Ohio State rolled up 368 yards on the ground at nearly 7 yards a tote. On Saturday, that total dropped to 222 at a clip of 4.63.
That progress will be tested in a different way against oft-running Wisconsin, which condenses a defense to create confusion as opposed to Ohio State’s general tactic of hitting the edges and getting playmakers in space.
“We know these guys are going to be big and we know these guys are going to be physical,” Rogers said. “But what else would you want as a defensive lineman? That’s our game, and we’re excited to be able to play it.”
Huskers must stop the run
Even if the Badgers are down to their No. 4 or No. 5 quarterback, rest assured: Wisconsin can run the ball. Wisconsin will run the ball. And Nebraska, for many years, has not stopped Wisconsin from running the ball.
“If we can’t stop the run, there’s no reason for them to stop running the ball,” NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said.
Wisconsin has a seven-game winning streak against Nebraska. The Badgers have averaged 361.86 rushing yards in those seven games.
The one key twist with the Badgers is Garrett Groshek. The Wisconsin senior running back was a star high school quarterback, and Chinander noted that Groshek has been used as the passer any time Wisconsin has tried a double-pass play in recent years.
If Groshek goes to Wildcat quarterback, he’d present a look Wisconsin rarely chooses to show. NU has planned for it.
“I’m not in their meetings, but I would assume they’d at least try to make Groshek the quarterback (at times) to give him some zone read stuff and/or build some true quarterback runs with him, so we’re definitely getting ready for that,” Chinander said.