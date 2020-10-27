Husker notes: Unlocking downfield passes; Inside linebackers 'cut it loose'

“If we were running a post route, they did a great job of staying on top of the post route,” Lubick said. “Which sometimes forces you to check the ball down.”

Inside linebackers 'cut it loose'

Nebraska senior inside linebackers Will Honas and Collin Miller combined to play a strong game, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said.

Miller, a captain, played the best game of his career, Chinander said. The duo combined for 14 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

“Collin Miller and Will Honas are starting to, as we say, ‘cut it loose’ a little bit,” Chinander said. “They feel free. Like Coach Frost says, ‘desire to excel, no fear of failure,’ they know where they’re supposed to fit, they know their assignment, and they’re just playing free right now. I think they’re going to continue to cut it loose as they get through this season.”

Nebraska wants one more guy for that rotation, and this week it could be Luke Reimer, who missed the season opener against Ohio State with a leg injury.

“It’s going to be super-important for us to get Luke back,” Chinander said.

He mentioned junior Eteva Mauga-Clements and freshman Garrett Snodgrass as well.