Husker notes: Vaccinated athletes won't be subjected to weekly COVID testing

» Martinez said backup quarterbacks Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg are “coming along the way we want them to.”

» NU tight end Austin Allen praised the work of backups Chris Hickman, Nate Boerkircher and Chancellor Brewington while Allen and Travis Vokolek were banged up during training camp. Brewington, a transfer from Northern Arizona, moved to tight end after beginning camp as a receiver.

“He’s just hit the ground running,” Allen said. “He’s very smart. What helps him — and guys who transfer in — are that they have an understanding of what it takes to learn collegiate offense. … Chance is going to help us this year.”

» Nebraska's game against Illinois on Aug. 28 is the earliest game by calendar date in Big Ten history. Previously the earliest league game was Northwestern’s win over Purdue on Aug. 30, 2018.

» Senior safety Marquel Dismuke said third-year redshirt freshman Myles Farmer impressed him throughout camp. Farmer missed the end of last season after suffering an ankle injury at Purdue.

“He’s back like he never left,” Dismuke said. “You can’t even tell he had an injury, to be honest.”

» Left guard Ethan Piper said he played around 285 pounds last year and is up to about 307 now.