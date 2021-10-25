Husker notes: Walk-on O-lineman climbs depth chart; Coaches return to recruiting trail

LINCOLN — The bye week produced one change of note to Nebraska’s offensive line depth chart.

The Huskers list sophomore Ian Boerkircher as their No. 2 right tackle, a significant step forward for the walk-on from Aurora who transferred from UNK.

“He’s been working his butt off, I’m so proud of this guy,” starting left tackle Turner Corcoran said. “He’s come a long ways.”

Corcoran started at right tackle against Northwestern and Michigan before shifting back to the left side for Minnesota following the injury to freshman Teddy Prochazka. Bryce Benhart reassumed his starting job at right tackle against the Gophers.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Boerkircher — whose brother, Nate, is a Husker tight end — has appeared in five games this year. He redshirted at UNK in 2018, sat out 2019 as a transfer and didn’t play in 2020.

Corcoran said Ian Boerkircher is curious, always asking questions and learning. He’s smart, reacts on the fly and can quickly bounce between left and right tackle, which Corcoran said is “pretty rare” for a walk-on.

Nouredin Nouili, who has started the last three weeks at left guard, spent 2020 on the scout team with Boerkircher and said he’s seen big strides from him.