Husker notes: Walk-on receivers Oliver Martin, Wyatt Liewer show their value

LINCOLN — Wide receiver Oliver Martin is hitting his stride in spring practice.
"I feel fast, explosive," Martin said. "I'm really confident in my abilities right now. I feel like I can execute the plays that the coaches are calling, whether it's getting open in the zone or against man coverage. I feel really good with where I'm at right now."
Martin transferred to Nebraska from Iowa last year but didn't receive eligibility until the middle of the season. He finished with five catches for 63 yards in his first season at NU, a unique one by any standards.
Martin sought a better situation than he had with his hometown Hawkeyes, where he had five catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in 2019. He walked on at Nebraska and spent his time taking mental reps during the first half of the season because school officials were uncertain of his eligibility.
But once he was deemed eligible, he was "thrown into the rotation" at practice and eventually on game day.
It clicked for him against Iowa, his second game of the season.
"It became more second nature to me," the 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver said. "I could see and process the plays a lot more quickly and not have to think as much out on the field."
Now Martin is playing outside receiver — the X and Y spots — and may work more in the slot role during the back half of spring camp. After starting Nebraska's last four games in 2020, and with a full offseason under his belt, he's moved past only worrying about his assignment on the play to reading defenses while on the field.
This has improved Martin's confidence, and he recorded some of the best scores during Nebraska's testing day at the end of winter conditioning. Martin had one of the top pro agility runs in school history, Scott Frost said. Martin said he also ran a 4.5-second, double-laser-timed 40-yard dash, which was one of the fastest times on the team.
"It's hard to know exactly how you stack up against other guys," Martin said. "But I always knew that I was pretty fast and explosive, but when you can see yourself compared to the other guys, (that) definitely helped boost my confidence for sure."
Liewer plays with a chip
Wyatt Liewer continues to rise up the ranks among Nebraska's wide receivers. The walk-on from O'Neill takes pride in having to battle his way to the top.
"I love having a chip on my shoulder," Liewer said. "Coming to outwork kids every day, which is something I take a lot of pride in. Every walk-on takes a lot of pride in it around here."
Liewer is helping lead as one of the more experienced receivers. He's impressed with the strides Omar Manning is taking in his second year at Nebraska. Liewer said Manning has "come a long ways" and is "a guy that can make all kinds of plays."
Martin identified Martin and Samori Touré as other leading receivers. He said Martin hasn't lost a one-on-one rep yet, and Touré — one of the oldest and most experienced receivers — has added a lot after transferring from Montana
"(Touré) came in, set the tone right away, took care of business in the weight room and winter conditioning part of things, just was an all-out leader," Liewer said. "He's got a lot of skill sets, different releases, routes that he can teach us that he learned in a different place. It's just helped us out a lot."
Liewer (6-3, 195) committed to play anywhere he could when he first arrived as a walk-on at Nebraska, including on the scout team his freshman year and on special teams. Since then he has battled his way to playing in eight games in 2020 and is expected to earn more playing time this fall.
"Pretty much every rep, give everything you got and it's paid off," he said.
Quick hits
» Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick brought up quarterback Adrian Martinez unprompted for his work so far this spring. Martinez already had “NFL” arm strength, Lubick said, but he has shown more accuracy and touch through eight practices.
“He’s taken it to another level from a leadership standpoint and an accuracy standpoint, and I even think from a fitness standpoint,” Lubick said. “I already knew he was a good athlete and fast, but he looks even a step faster. He’s throwing balls on time. He’s really making the receivers and tight ends and everybody look good because he’s putting the ball where’s he’s supposed to on a consistent basis.”
» Nebraska will play any receiver that can show he's trustworthy on a play-by-play basis, Lubick said. He’s “confident” that will be more than the five or so that NU put out regularly last season. Manning has been healthy and “improving every day," and 2020 recruit Will Nixon is fully recovered from an ACL tear last summer. Alante Brown is also more detailed in his work after transitioning from playing quarterback in high school.
» Freshman running back Gabe Ervin has been “one of the more pleasant surprises” of spring, Lubick said. Beyond his talent, the early enrollee has known his assignments and shown a maturity to play through mistakes.
» Lubick said vertical passing is a regular emphasis within the offense. It’s been more effective this spring through a combination of good line play, improved quarterbacking and receivers getting open.
“We’ve completed more deep balls than we completed last spring or even fall camp,” Lubick said. “Guys are getting some confidence in that. It’s something we always stress.”
» Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann has been limited this spring with injury, Chinander said, but he is trending toward full health leading up to the May 1 spring game.
» Ahead of Saturday’s open practice in front of 4,000 fans, Chinander said he’s not concerned with staying vanilla or watering down the defensive scheme.
“I don’t really care who’s at practice, I just want to get better,” Chinander said. “I don’t plan on hiding stuff but with that being said, we’re not in the trick-'em phase of football right now. We need to line up and play what we play. Do we pressure a couple times and throw a few things in the mix to keep the offense honest? Absolutely. So do they. But we’re not going to sit here and script a different script just because it’s open practice.”