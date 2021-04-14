Husker notes: Walk-on receivers Oliver Martin, Wyatt Liewer show their value

LINCOLN — Wide receiver Oliver Martin is hitting his stride in spring practice.

"I feel fast, explosive," Martin said. "I'm really confident in my abilities right now. I feel like I can execute the plays that the coaches are calling, whether it's getting open in the zone or against man coverage. I feel really good with where I'm at right now."

Martin transferred to Nebraska from Iowa last year but didn't receive eligibility until the middle of the season. He finished with five catches for 63 yards in his first season at NU, a unique one by any standards.

Martin sought a better situation than he had with his hometown Hawkeyes, where he had five catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in 2019. He walked on at Nebraska and spent his time taking mental reps during the first half of the season because school officials were uncertain of his eligibility.

But once he was deemed eligible, he was "thrown into the rotation" at practice and eventually on game day.

It clicked for him against Iowa, his second game of the season.

"It became more second nature to me," the 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver said. "I could see and process the plays a lot more quickly and not have to think as much out on the field."