Husker notes: Wan'Dale Robinson steps up after Dedrick Mills' injury

The commentary bounced around social media, as Nebraska played Penn State on Saturday, that NU receiver Wan’Dale Robinson hadn’t practiced much at running back the week before the game, and yet was able to step into the role Saturday when starter Dedrick Mills got hurt.

Well, of course, Robinson could. He may be the best running back in Kentucky prep history. And he played the role much of last season when Nebraska needed him to take the job after Maurice Washington ran himself off the team.

So his 16 carries for 60 yards — which included a key fourth-down run that helped set up a Husker field goal — shouldn’t have been too much of a surprise. Robinson didn’t seem shocked afterward, either.

“If I have to play running back the whole game, I’ll play running back,” Robinson said. “If I have to play receiver the whole game, I’ll play receiver. It’s really whatever they need me to do.”