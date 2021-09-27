Husker notes: 'We need to be a tougher team mentally'

Yet he still has the toughness that pushed him to keep playing late last year even after losing a tooth against Penn State. Defensive lineman Ty Robinson said “G-Nelly” is a dude through and through.

Said Domann: “The will to be great is burning within his chest.”

Inside linebacker Nick Henrich laughed as he told the story of his first night on campus with Nelson. The two recruits in the 2019 class enrolled early and were roommates. They said good-bye to their parents late one night, then Nelson turned to Henrich and asked if he wanted to go lift weights.

The freshmen tried to get into the weight room but couldn’t. It was locked, and they didn't have access yet.

No pointing fingers

Among the latest assignments for Nebraska defenders is resisting the urge to point fingers.

The Blackshirts played well Saturday. They didn't allow a first down in the second half and forced five straight three-and-outs.

But they reviewed their performance Monday within the context of an overtime loss. They weren’t willing to pin the defeat on anyone else.