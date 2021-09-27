Husker notes: 'We need to be a tougher team mentally'

LINCOLN — JoJo Domann paused a few times. He smiled a little too.
Getting over the loss to Michigan State — created by a punt kicked 30 yards away from where it needed to be — clearly wasn’t easy. Nebraska otherwise dominated the second half and didn't allow a first down, but the defense was powerless to control much more than it did — and still lost.
Domann said it took Monday’s practice to work through the most difficult emotions.
“It just felt like we came to work this morning with a lot of books in our backpack, just kind of weighing us down,” Domann said. “We just had to empty the backpack. Restart, reset. It’s a new week.”
Scott Frost had hard conversations with the team and a few position groups specifically. Frost said the special teams meeting was “rough” and “honest,” but coordinator Mike Dawson got their attention.
“He’s had their attention all year, but I think he really got their attention this morning,” Frost said.
Frost spoke with players about a need to fix the small details. Beyond that errant punt, there were “30 plays” in the game that could have gone in a different way.
“We’re a tough team physically,” Frost said. “We need to be a tougher team mentally.”
No finger pointing. Eyes forward to Northwestern, a team that tends to take Nebraska to the wire. The Wildcats have also won three of the last four in the series.
“It’s going to test our mental toughness this week, after everything we’ve been through, to go ahead and put all of that behind us, learn from it, get better from it and go against an opponent like this,” Domann said. “It’s going to demand mental toughness out of us. It’ll be a great test.”
Adrian Martinez said NU had a “really solid” day of practice Monday, and the Sunday film session showed it’s a “team game.” NU’s loss shouldn’t have come down to a wayward punt.
Frost noted new problems seem to come up in each game — especially on special teams — but Nebraska's still a “good team” that’s simply lost a few games.
“We just need to get back on the field and win,” Frost said. “That’s what we need to do. I don’t care if the game’s at 2 in the morning or 2 in the afternoon. We’re so close.
"We’ve been a bad team that won a few games, and a pretty good team that won some and lost some, and right now we’re a good team that’s lost some games. We’ve got to get over that hurdle.”
First quarter struggles
Nebraska’s offense has scored just 10 points in the first quarters of games this season, and Martinez conceded there's not one specific answer as to why.
“That’s something we’re figuring out, and something that needs to be fixed," Martinez said. "... We need to start faster, help out our defense sooner, and maybe play ahead in the game."
NU got its offense going better in the second half against the Spartans. This season the Huskers have typically found their footing in the second half with an improved run game and chunk passes.
“A lot of those things are keys for us,” Martinez said. “Something we maybe need to key in on in the first half.”
Nelson stands out
Nebraska reviews game film each week, and Garrett Nelson has come up as much as anyone.
The NU outside linebacker didn’t speak with reporters Monday, but his teammates repeatedly singled him out for his work through five starts this season. The third-year player has a Big Ten-best seven tackles for loss and 23 stops overall, tied for fifth on the team. He made six takedowns with a sack against Michigan State.
“Everything he’s doing in practice is translating over on Saturday,” senior outside ‘backer JoJo Domann said. “Really proud of him and excited what we’re getting out of him. How we dominated the box is how it needs to be. That’s gotta be the standard.”
Nelson has made big mental strides too. The Scottsbluff grad has said he’s benefited this year from working with a sports psychologist. He’s less frenetic and more disciplined in his assignments. When practice ends, he stays to help clean up.
Yet he still has the toughness that pushed him to keep playing late last year even after losing a tooth against Penn State. Defensive lineman Ty Robinson said “G-Nelly” is a dude through and through.
Said Domann: “The will to be great is burning within his chest.”
Inside linebacker Nick Henrich laughed as he told the story of his first night on campus with Nelson. The two recruits in the 2019 class enrolled early and were roommates. They said good-bye to their parents late one night, then Nelson turned to Henrich and asked if he wanted to go lift weights.
The freshmen tried to get into the weight room but couldn’t. It was locked, and they didn't have access yet.
No pointing fingers
Among the latest assignments for Nebraska defenders is resisting the urge to point fingers.
The Blackshirts played well Saturday. They didn't allow a first down in the second half and forced five straight three-and-outs.
But they reviewed their performance Monday within the context of an overtime loss. They weren’t willing to pin the defeat on anyone else.
“There’s no individuals on our team,” said Robinson, a defensive lineman. “If one person does good, we all do good. Sometimes it doesn’t fall the way you want it to but you pick those guys up and you try to bring them alongside of you for the next week so you can show the true potential that you have.”
Frost said he felt “bad” for players who are performing at a high level and still absorbing defeats. The challenge is to bring along everyone else.
The offensive line and special teams, in particular, will have competitive weeks of practice with potential shakeups in the offing before Saturday night’s contest against Northwestern.
“It’s easy to create a scapegoat for the result of that game and say it was that player or it was that play, when ultimately there’s hundreds of plays and thousands of moments throughout a game that either are for you or against you,” Domann said. “I think as a collective unit if we can just realize it’s all of us and we cumulatively lost that game together and not point out guys, we’ll be in better shape (and) come together as a team.
“This game is testing our will to fight and I’m excited to see how this pans out this Saturday.”
More turnovers
The Blackshirts held the nation’s leading rusher to 39 yards in regulation, Michigan State to 14 yards and no first downs in the second half, and intercepted a pass on the fourth play of the game.
Despite this, Luke Reimer — Nebraska’s leading tackler Saturday — found ways for the defense to improve.
The main area is generating turnovers. If Nebraska wants a positive turnover margin in Big Ten play, one takeaway in a game probably won’t cut it.
“Usually the second guy to the ball carrier, that’s the guy that tries to get the strip, but we just didn’t get enough of those,” Reimer said.
Reimer said the focus shifted a little last week to just wrapping up and getting as many tacklers to the ball as possible rather than searching for strips.
“At Oklahoma, we all thought we tackled pretty poorly in all honesty," Reimer said. "So coming into this last week with Kenneth Walker being the leading rusher in the NCAA, we had to tackle really well, and I thought we did a really good job of that.”
The defense did better at disrupting the offense by converting more sacks. Nebraska’s pass rush has generated steady pressure this season, but the Huskers had struggled to finish with sacks since the Illinois opener. On Saturday they followed through with three sacks.
“I thought we did a good job of getting home last Saturday...,” said Reimer, who assisted on one sack. “They’re a good offensive line too, so I thought we did a good job of getting home.”
Quick hits
» Frost said backup quarterback Logan Smothers “did great” moving the Husker offense to the Michigan State 40-yard line before two false start penalties stalled the drive. Smothers filled in on one drive for Martinez as he got his jaw X-rayed to see if it was broken.
“He’s been ready every time he’s had a chance this year,” Frost said.
» Martinez said he’s “confident” in what he’ll see from Northwestern’s defense.
“They’re gritty, they’ve been every time I’ve played them,” said Martinez, who's 2-1 as a starter against them. “They play hard. ... They’re disciplined. We’ve got to be ready to go.”
» Wide receivers Zavier Betts and Oliver Martin are “close” to returning from injury, Frost said. Betts left at halftime of the MSU game with five catches for 62 yards. Martin has missed the four previous games with a lower body injury.
» Eight of Nebraska’s 10 games against Northwestern have been decided by one score. Six have been decided by three or fewer points. The Wildcats have won three of the last five in Lincoln. Nebraska's two most recent home wins — in 2013 and 2019 — came on the final play of each game.
