Husker notes: Wealth of factors helping Chubba Purdy fit in at Nebraska

A variety of factors ranging from coaches, family and friends, helped bring Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy to Lincoln.

The Florida State transfer joined the Nebraska program on Jan. 17, a little more than a month after Mark Whipple signed on as the offensive coordinator.

Whipple — who has been a big fan of Purdy and recruited him throughout high school — was a significant factor in why the 6’2” gunslinger transferred to NU.

“He’s been great,” Purdy said. “Right when I hit the portal, he was one of the first guys to reach out to me, and I really appreciated that because I know that he still had an interest in me even though I was at another college and I didn't go to Pitt right after high school.”

Also playing a role in his decision to come to the Midwest was Iowa State quarterback and older brother Brock Purdy.

Purdy — who is from Arizona — got some input from his brother about what to expect from the winters.

“My brother has helped me a ton just in life, football, everything,” he said.

Fellow Arizonian and current defensive lineman Ty Robinson served as Purdy’s host when he visited NU. The two have known eachother for some time — as they lived 10 to 15 minutes away in Arizona, Purdy said.

Robinson didn’t try to give him a pitch to come to NU, Purdy said, but instead talked to him about football and life.

Now that he’s been with the program for almost two whole months, his time in Lincoln has been what he hoped for.

“Everything that has been told to me has been truthful,” he said. “So I’m excited about that.”

With the transfer process in the rear-view mirror and the spring game just one month away, Purdy is excited to embrace the passing attack of Whipple’s offense.

“As a quarterback, you love to hear that because you like to throw the ball,” he said. “And so that’s what I am excited about — that Whipple loves to sling it around.”

Heinrich Haaberg embracing consistency

This season has been much of the same as last season for Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haaberg — and that’s something he looks to capitalize on.

“It’s kind of been a repeat of last year,” he said. “Coming in, new offense — trying to learn that,” he said. “I think that can work to my advantage.”

Haaberg called Whipple “a super-smart guy” and that when he talks about things, they are easy to understand.

One of the differences this year has been the new reads and progressions the quarterbacks have — but Haaberg feels they tried to keep some of the terminology previously used.

