Husker notes: What happened to Nebraska's run game in the second half

“That’s where you’ve got to be a little bit of a nut cutter and lower your shoulder or dive or jump or do whatever you can to keep a drive going,” Frost said. “He’s a great player. Some of those plays, our whole team needs to make.”

Martinez said he’d have to watch the film on the third-down scramble, too.

“Coach felt like I could have fought for so more yards there and he’s our head ball coach, so I’m going to listen to what he says,” Martinez said. “Simple as that.”

Allen pulls no punches

Allen pulled no punches with his own performance. The senior captain had three catches for 28 yards, but it was the one he couldn’t corral in the fourth quarter that turned into Purdue interception and thwarted a late Husker drive. The mistake left Allen despondent afterward.