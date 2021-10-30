 Skip to main content
Husker notes: What happened to Nebraska's run game in the second half
FOOTBALL

Husker notes: What happened to Nebraska's run game in the second half

Rahmir Johnson

Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson leaps between Purdue's Kieren Douglas and Cam Allen.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Austin Allen lost control of a pass late that led to an interception.

LINCOLN — Nebraska ran the ball for 115 yards — and 6.1 yards per pop — in the first half. In the second half, the Huskers had just ten carries for 15 yards. The first of those second half carries, from Rahmir Johnson, went for nine yards. So what happened?

Perhaps NU gained too many yards on that first carry. Coach Scott Frost told reporters after the game that Nebraska intended to dial up a “shot call” — a pass play designed to get big yards — the first time the Huskers got to 2nd-and-1. That was on the second play of the half. Quarterback Adrian Martinez was sacked. Nebraska punted.

“We got a little deeper in our play call sheet,” Nebraska tight end Austin Allen said. “Some things worked, some things didn’t work. Seemed like we didn’t have a lot of plays.”

On the next drive, Johnson lost four yards on a carry and Martinez subsequently threw an interception. Three of Martinez’s four interceptions came in the second half and they came early in drives.

“I can’t sit here and explain that 100% right now,” Martinez said of the run game struggles. “I’m going to have to go back and watch the film, but it’s definitely a piece of the story.”

Frost said he wasn’t necessarily frustrated with Martinez on any of his interceptions, but on a third-down scramble that came up one yard short.

“That’s where you’ve got to be a little bit of a nut cutter and lower your shoulder or dive or jump or do whatever you can to keep a drive going,” Frost said. “He’s a great player. Some of those plays, our whole team needs to make.”

Martinez said he’d have to watch the film on the third-down scramble, too.

“Coach felt like I could have fought for so more yards there and he’s our head ball coach, so I’m going to listen to what he says,” Martinez said. “Simple as that.”

Allen pulls no punches

Allen pulled no punches with his own performance. The senior captain had three catches for 28 yards, but it was the one he couldn’t corral in the fourth quarter that turned into Purdue interception and thwarted a late Husker drive. The mistake left Allen despondent afterward.

“I let my team down in that situation — we had momentum, driving, five minutes left, and I didn’t do my 1/11th on that certain play,” Allen said. “I let them down. Told the guys I failed them and nobody was going to work harder this week. There was a lot of attention to detail that was lacking on my end today. Not only did I like my teammates down, I let the whole state down. It’s just frustrating, on my end, because I didn’t control what I could control.”

Hearing the boos

Martinez heard the boos in Memorial Stadium during the second half. He understood the frustration. He was frustrated, too.

“Simply put, I wasn’t good enough,” Martinez said. “It’s not like we deserve to be applauded as we came off the field. We need to be better, and we will be. We have no other choice.”

Husker linebacker JoJo Domann noticed fans were leaving in the fourth quarter but he didn’t believe it had an effect on NU’s performance.

“Honestly, I don’t really care,” Domann said. “It is what it is. Husker faithful, stands by us, fairweather (fans), we don’t need ya. It’s how it’s been and always will be.”

Later in Domann’s press conference, he asked the media and fans to stick with the football team.

“Hang with us, man, we’re doing our best,” Domann said. “It’ll turn around eventually. And when it does, it’ll be that much sweeter.”

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

