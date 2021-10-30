Husker notes: What happened to Nebraska's run game in the second half

Hearing the boos
Martinez heard the boos in Memorial Stadium during the second half. He understood the frustration. He was frustrated, too.
“Simply put, I wasn’t good enough,” Martinez said. “It’s not like we deserve to be applauded as we came off the field. We need to be better, and we will be. We have no other choice.”
Husker linebacker JoJo Domann noticed fans were leaving in the fourth quarter but he didn’t believe it had an effect on NU’s performance.
“Honestly, I don’t really care,” Domann said. “It is what it is. Husker faithful, stands by us, fairweather (fans), we don’t need ya. It’s how it’s been and always will be.”
Later in Domann’s press conference, he asked the media and fans to stick with the football team.
“Hang with us, man, we’re doing our best,” Domann said. “It’ll turn around eventually. And when it does, it’ll be that much sweeter.”
Photos: Nebraska faces Purdue on Halloween eve
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) loses control of the ball in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) looks up to ball he lost control of as Purdue's Kieren Douglas (43) and Chris Jefferson (17) close in during the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Chris Jefferson (17) grabs the ball that Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) lost control of as Purdue's Kieren Douglas (43) closes in during the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field following the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Payne Durham (87) flips over Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's TJ Sheffield (8) is brought down by a gang of Huskers in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans react to a play in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's TJ Sheffield is tackled by Nebraska defense at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cornhusker Marching Band and color guard members watch United States Air Force members skydive into Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich (42) grabs Purdue's Jackson Anthrop (33) by the ankle in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) looks to pass the ball over Purdue's Jalen Graham (6) and George Karlaftis (5) in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6), Caleb Tannor (2) and Ty Robinson (99) celebrate a tackle by Tannor in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Head Coach Scott Frost reacts after Adrian Martinez threw an interception in the first half of their game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez looks to pass in the second half during their game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Oliver Martin catches a 23-yard pass in the second half during their game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Oliver Martin escapes Jaylan Alexander after making a catch in the second half during their game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Oliver Martin runs after making a catch in the second half during their game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Purdue's Jalen Graham celebrates after intercepting a pass in the second half during their game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Omar Manning runs after catching a pass in the second half during their game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Braxton Clark breaks up a pass to Purdue's Milton Wright (0) in the second half during their game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) stretches out while going down in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans watch in the waning light the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) rushes in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A Husker fan reacts to a play in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Omar Manning (5) misses a catch with Purdue's Jamari Brown (7) on him in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Cam Allen (10) is shoved by Nebraska's Nouredin Nouili (63) after an interception in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Cam Allen (10) celebrates an interception in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jalen Graham (6) celebrates a turnover in the Boilermakers' favor in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans exit the stadium after an interception in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans participate in the wave during a game between Nebraska and Purdue at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Chris Jefferson (17) and Jaylan Alexander celebrate Jefferson's interception against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann trips up Purdue's Payne Durham at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Omar Manning misses catching a pass against Purdue's Jamari Brown at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jackson Anthrop catches a touchdown pass against Nebraska's Myles Farmer at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Omar Manning catches a pass against Purdue at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Braxton Clark (11) can't get a hold a the ball that was meant for Purdue's Milton Wright (0) in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) rushes in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to a referee during the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to starting quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure (3) makes a catch in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jackson Anthrop (33) runs in for a touchdown in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) walks off the field following the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field following the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A Husker fan walks along the stands following the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Omar Manning (5) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chase Contreraz (36) smiles with Cameron Pieper (91) in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Aidan O'Connell (16) looks to pass the ball in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) bobbles the ball but makes the catch in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) misses Purdue's David Bell (3) in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska Scarlet dancer performs during the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jalen Graham (6) rushes in for a pick six in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Austin Burton (12) rushes in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's David Bell (3) rushes around Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) breaks up a pass to Purdue's David Bell (3) in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) celebrates breaking up a pass to Purdue's David Bell (3) in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Dylan Downing (38) can't make a catch in the end zone with Nebraska's Myles Farmer (4) on him in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant gets past Sanoussi Kane (21) and Kieren Douglas (43) but steps out of bounds before the end zone during their game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Levi Falck makes a catch ahead of Purdue's Dedrick Mackey during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Levi Falck celebrates after a long first down catch against Purdue during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chase Contreraz kicks a field goal against Purdue at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Omar Manning dives into the end zone for a touchdown at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Omar Manning holds out a towel with a message for his mother after his touchdown at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) leaps between Purdue's Kieren Douglas (43) and Cam Allen (10) in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne (0) gets face-to-face with Purdue's Zander Horvath (40) in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jalen Graham celebrate an interception returned for a touchdown against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs the ball during their game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a touchdown during their game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scrambles against Purdue during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Myles Farmer, Marquel Dismuke and JoJo Domann take down Purdue's David Bell during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Omar Manning celebrates his touchdown with Travis Vokolek and Bryce Benhart during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bobby Miller hands out balloons before Nebraska’s game against Purdue on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans enter on the south side of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans carry red balloons outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Josh Lill, from left, Paul Masin and Andrew Blocker, all UNL sophomores, sit in the student section as Sarah Person, a freshman, walks up the stairs ahead of the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nolan Patterson, 15, and his dad Kenny Patterson, both of Bellevue, walk into Memorial Stadium ahead of the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk into Memorial Stadium ahead of the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jordan Farmer, of Bellevue, wears a Husker cape in the stands ahead of the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne Schafer, 68, of Lincoln, has been a hot dog vendor at Husker football games for the past 21 years. "I'm gonna do it until I'm 80," he said. Photographed ahead of the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Red balloons are brought out for fans ahead of the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Grable, of Omaha, walks into Memorial Stadium with his son Vincent, 4, ahead of the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost and Nebraska players exit the field before their game against Purdue.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost watches pregame warmups before the Purdue game.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jalen Graham intercepts a Nebraska pass during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jalen Graham celebrates after intercepting an Adrian Martinez pass during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jeff Brohm calls in a play against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Jurgens helps up Austin Allen after a pass deflected off his hands and was intercepted by Purdue during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Sichterman (70) and other players huddle together during the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco talks with Adrian Martinez (2) during the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska special teams coordinator Mike Dawson talks to his players in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Markese Stepp (30) and Jaquez Yant (0) walk off the field after their 28-23 loss against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
A U.S. Air Force skydiver parachutes into Memorial Stadium before the game between Nebraska and Purdue on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Dedrick Mackey tackles Nebraska's Levi Falck after Falck caught a 43-yard pass in the first half during their game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson runs toward the end zone during their game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's King Doerue (22) rushes out of reach of Nebraska's Myles Farmer (4) and Luke Reimer (28) in the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's David Bell cuts through Nebraska's defense during their game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
