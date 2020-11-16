Husker notes: Who will be Illinois' QB?; Blackshirts recharge; Luke McCaffrey wants to 'crisp it up'

“I just feel like our pressure isn't as good, but it’s slowly getting there,” he said. “I feel like especially what we did in Penn State, we had a few pressures — Ben Stille with the game-winning sack. So, I feel like we're definitely going the right direction.”

In the win over Penn State, the Nittany Lions converted eight of their 17 third down attempts. The Huskers, however, converted on four of 12. Improving the pass rush and the Husker's third-down defense, Robinson said, starts with "caging the passer" and just getting back to the quarterback.

» Frost confirmed that Nebraska got positive news on receiver Oliver Martin’s eligibility for this season, and the transfer from Michigan and Iowa appeared in team warmup drills Saturday. The former four-star prospect and 6-footer from Iowa City has begun competing for reps at the position.

» Junior-college transfer Omar Manning didn’t suit up against Penn State as he continues to work through physical limitations, Frost said. Manning, a receiver, didn’t travel to Ohio State and played four snaps at Northwestern, though the touted addition and 6-4, 225-pounder has yet to make a catch.

“We just can’t seem to get Omar healthy,” Frost said. “We’ve got our fingers crossed, but he just hasn’t been healthy.”