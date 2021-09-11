Husker notes: With top tight ends down, Nebraska's backups were 'good to go'

Four offensive plays into the game, Nebraska was down its top two tight ends.
The Huskers’ depth at the position was tested in an extreme way Saturday when top tight end Austin Allen left the game with an apparent head injury after making an 8-yard catch on NU’s first drive. No. 2 tight end Travis Vokolek was already ruled out before the game and has yet to play this season.
That left Chris Hickman and walk-ons Chancellor Brewington and Nate Boerkircher with an extended opportunity. And they filled in well — Hickman reeled in three catches for 90 yards while Brewington (a 12-yard grab) and Boerkircher (1 reception for 7 yards) also made the stat sheet. True freshmen AJ Rollins and James Carnie saw action late too.
“We’re all prepared no matter what happens,” said Brewington, a Northern Arizona transfer. “Obviously that’s a vocal leader, (Allen’s) play and then his words. But we’ll get him back. Really, that’s (tight ends) Coach (Sean Beckton) and all the offensive coaches preparing us for next-man-up mentality.”
Said Hickman: “We’re all good to go and ready.”
It’s hard to say how shorthanded NU may be at tight end for Oklahoma next week, Brewington said. But he’s seen his position mates get 1% better daily as they continue to settle into the offense.
“Either way, we’ve got guys ready to play, man,” Brewington said. “Coaches have prepared us more than a lot of people know. We’ll be ready to go no matter who’s out there.”
No points, no foul
Scott Frost hadn’t intended to score again after regaining possession with two minutes and 45 seconds left in the game. Nebraska led 28-3. It was over.
Until Buffalo coach Maurice Linguist called timeout with 1:55 left in an attempt to get the ball back. That’s when Frost, on third-and-five from his own 29, called a rollout pass from backup quarterback Logan Smothers, who hit Chris Hickman for 54 yards up the Huskers’ sideline. NU had a touchdown on an subsequent option play called back for what appeared to be a dubious reason — Smothers’ pitch was ruled a forward pass — so Frost trotted Connor Culp out to miss his third field goal of the game.
“I was going to keep the throttle down but, when you get new guys out there, you want to give them a chance to make plays, too,” Frost said. “I thought Logan made another good throw — that’s good to see — and Chris made another play. We didn’t put any more points so, no harm, no foul.”
'Punt return bit us again'
Nebraska instructs its punt returners to yell a code phrase — “Peter, Peter, Peter!” - when they want their teammates to scatter and get away from a wayward punt.
In the fourth quarter of Nebraska’s 28-3 win over Buffalo, Cam Taylor-Britt — already responsible for two major punt return gaffes in the first two games — was part of another mistake when a short punt from Buffalo’s Evan Finegan fell into a throng of NU and UB players and glanced off of Husker Isaac Gifford. Buffalo recovered that punt.
“Punt return bit us again,” Frost said. “We’ve got to scream and yell and get everybody away from that one.”
Taylor-Britt committed a safety in the opening game against Illinois, then he had a punt bounce off of his helmet against Fordham that resulted in a lost fumble.
“We’ve got to train him even better than we have trained him,” Frost said.
Domann wants more from defense
Nebraska’s defense held Buffalo’s offense to three points, the lowest opponent total since Eric Chinander took over the defense in 2018 and the lowest opponent total overall since 2011.
But linebacker JoJo Domann thinks the Huskers can do more. They only created one turnover, after all. They recorded zero sacks, too. And Buffalo still out-possessed the Huskers (32 minutes compared to 28).
Domann attributed that discrepancy to Nebraska’s early-down deficiencies. Nebraska let Buffalo get too close to the first-down marker on first and second down, Domann said. They had to guess whether the Bulls would run or pass for a first down.
That’s where the pass rush can come in. If Nebraska can generate more sacks, they can force opponents to telegraph their third-down strategies.
Maybe then the Huskers can jump a passing lane or punch a ball loose.
“Turnovers — we’ve got to get more of those,” Domann said. “It’s a team game, but we have so much more power and authority than some people may think. We can win a game single handedly.”
Quick hits
» Nebraska won the coin toss and deferred, marking just the third time in 17 coin-toss wins that the Huskers didn’t take the ball to start. Scott Frost has previously alluded to the change in thinking based on having strong-legged kickoff specialists.
Brendan Franke logged three touchbacks in five kickoffs Saturday, giving NU 16 in 20 tries through three games. The team had just 12 in 40 attempts last year.
» The Nebraska baseball team hosted its first weekend of official visitors in nearly two years as all eight Class of 2022 commits were on campus.
NU’s pledged prospects gathered along the southeast Memorial Stadium sideline as part of a full weekend in town. Left-hander/infielder Caleb Clark traveled the farthest — he’s from Canada — while infielder Dylan Carey (Parker, Colorado) and two-way players Mikey Pauley (Overland Park, Kansas) and Austin Berggren (Olathe, Kansas) came from out of state. The other members are two-way players Hayden Lewis (Yutan), Nate Moquin (Millard South) and Brandon Lundquist (Millard North) along with right-hander Sam Novotny (Millard West).
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH