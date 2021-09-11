Husker notes: With top tight ends down, Nebraska's backups were 'good to go'

In the fourth quarter of Nebraska’s 28-3 win over Buffalo, Cam Taylor-Britt — already responsible for two major punt return gaffes in the first two games — was part of another mistake when a short punt from Buffalo’s Evan Finegan fell into a throng of NU and UB players and glanced off of Husker Isaac Gifford. Buffalo recovered that punt.

“Punt return bit us again,” Frost said. “We’ve got to scream and yell and get everybody away from that one.”

Taylor-Britt committed a safety in the opening game against Illinois, then he had a punt bounce off of his helmet against Fordham that resulted in a lost fumble.

“We’ve got to train him even better than we have trained him,” Frost said.

Domann wants more from defense

Nebraska’s defense held Buffalo’s offense to three points, the lowest opponent total since Eric Chinander took over the defense in 2018 and the lowest opponent total overall since 2011.

But linebacker JoJo Domann thinks the Huskers can do more. They only created one turnover, after all. They recorded zero sacks, too. And Buffalo still out-possessed the Huskers (32 minutes compared to 28).