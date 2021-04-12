Husker offense gets rave reviews this spring, but nobody's boarding the 'hype train'

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt — who has to cover NU’s receivers — said the offense has more speed and is taking more “deep shots” this spring. Taylor-Britt identified Touré, Zavier Betts, Alante Brown and Manning as the guys who can stretch the field. He said Manning has "a little gear" other receivers don't and "he can open it up."

Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson also noted the speed of NU’s offense — and not just the tempo it plays with. The Huskers have actually slowed down their tempo this spring in order to better detail some of the work with the offensive line.

“Not to get the whole ‘hype train’ barreling into a brick wall or something, but the improvement’s there,” Nelson said.

The strong play includes the quarterbacks, according to Frost. Starter Adrian Martinez is having a strong spring, looking “leaner” and “faster” to Frost, and also healthier on multiple fronts.

"When he takes off right now, he looks like a 4.4 guy," Frost said of Martinez’s 40-yard dash time. "A guy who can really run and be a weapon. I think he did a lot of work in the offseason. Mostly, I think Adrian's just in a good place mentally right now. I think he's more comfortable, playing with a lot more confidence."