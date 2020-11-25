Husker offense tries to fix little things in face of big challenge at Iowa

Though it may take time to learn, that doesn't affect the chemistry with the quarterback, Falck said.

“That kind of seems like it'd be difficult, but we've had a lot of practices,” he said. “I have been here since June 1, and we've practiced a lot. And that just means a lot of reps with both those quarterbacks, so at this point you don't really notice a difference.”

Nebraska has noticed a difference this year on third downs, both offensively and defensively. It ranks last in the Big Ten in converting (32%) and stopping (54%) third downs.

The problem is first and second down, Lubick said, and coaches are working toward resolving it. The solution is simplifying the offense and not practicing too many things, Lubick said.

“I'm a big believer ... you can win or lose games on third down because if you don't convert on third down it's a turnover,” he said.

Iowa has won five straight in this series, and the last two games have been decided by three points each.

Farniok said those little things can pile up and become a mountain to climb if left unaddressed.