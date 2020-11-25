Husker offense tries to fix little things in face of big challenge at Iowa

LINCOLN — Matt Farniok has been in Lincoln for five years, and he’s done a lot.
He’s been a captain twice. He was voted Nebraska’s offensive lineman of the year. And he’s played every position on the offensive line.
But now he’s focusing on the little things because he’s “just mad.”
“We weren't a disciplined team,” Farniok said of the loss to Illinois. “We didn't hold on to the ball. We made mistakes, and those were things that we can fix individually.”
It's a “good mad,” Farniok said, because everyone has high standards and is working to change.
But that lack of discipline extends beyond the players, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday.
"Inconsistencies across the board, and it starts with the coaches,” Lubick said.
Nebraska’s offense may have their work cut out for them this week against the Iowa defense, Lubick said. The Hawkeyes allow just 16 points per game, ranking third in the Big Ten.
But among the inconsistencies for the Husker offense lies a bigger question: Who will start at quarterback?
That ultimately comes down to Scott Frost, Lubick said, and the decision hasn't been made yet.
But Frost is willing to take meaningful input from his assistants, Lubick said. The staff scrutinizes every play — beyond just quarterbacks. But in another week of competition, coaches discuss the position everyday after practice.
“There is not a lot of disagreements,” Lubick said. “I think guys feel free to come up and say their opinion, say 'I feel strongly about this guy,' and Coach Frost encourages that.”
There are also questions about who will play at other positions.
Nebraska has increasingly relied on younger players, including several freshmen. With that comes growing pains, but coaches are trying to boost their confidence and make sure they're all up to speed.
“Are they getting thrown into the fire a little bit more before they're ready? I don't know,” Lubick said. “At the end of the day, our opponents don't care if we're playing freshmen or seniors, and so they gotta be ready to play.”
Youth is not an excuse for losses because NU coaches need to play the best lineup, Lubick said, especially at receiver. Levi Falck, a graduate transfer from South Dakota, said learning the system may be hardest at that position.
“There's a lot of details to playing wide receiver that you might not notice by just watching the game,” Falck said. “Got a lot of run responsibilities where you got to block the safety or block the corner on certain run plays and certain coverages. You have to run the route a different way against different coverages, so it's difficult, and especially for true freshmen.”
Though it may take time to learn, that doesn't affect the chemistry with the quarterback, Falck said.
“That kind of seems like it'd be difficult, but we've had a lot of practices,” he said. “I have been here since June 1, and we've practiced a lot. And that just means a lot of reps with both those quarterbacks, so at this point you don't really notice a difference.”
Nebraska has noticed a difference this year on third downs, both offensively and defensively. It ranks last in the Big Ten in converting (32%) and stopping (54%) third downs.
The problem is first and second down, Lubick said, and coaches are working toward resolving it. The solution is simplifying the offense and not practicing too many things, Lubick said.
“I'm a big believer ... you can win or lose games on third down because if you don't convert on third down it's a turnover,” he said.
Iowa has won five straight in this series, and the last two games have been decided by three points each.
Farniok said those little things can pile up and become a mountain to climb if left unaddressed.
“Everyone wants to say it comes down to the last-second field goal,” Farniok said. “But all throughout the game there, there might be a missed block, a bad penalty, a lack of focus, a misread. A game really never comes down to one play. It comes down to a bunch of little things that add up.”
Iowa is pretty similar to what they always have been, Farniok said, a physical and disciplined team.
“To beat a team like this, that's extremely disciplined, you have to make sure that you're just as disciplined and doing everything right,” he said.
