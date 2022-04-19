Husker offensive line: Donovan Raiola still in search of starting five after offseason full of change

The World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska spring season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of spring while glancing forward to the 2022 season.

For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.

Today's group is...

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Spring recap

So many changes, so much still to change. New NU offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s teaching approach synced up with head coach Scott Frost’s preference toward a more aggressive, physical style of running the football, and returning linemen seemed to like it more than former coach Greg Austin’s inclination. But NU’s top two offensive tackles, Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran, missed all of spring camp while recovering from surgery, which meant the only true “returning” starters were left guard Nouredin Nouili and right tackle Bryce Benhart. Trent Hixson and Ethan Piper moved to center in the wake of Cam Jurgens’ departure for the NFL while sixth-year senior Broc Bando slid from tackle to interior guard with the graduation of Matt Sichterman. Incoming transfers Kevin Williams and Hunter Anthony played left guard and right tackle, respectively.

Nebraska doesn’t know its starting five yet, and may not know it until just before it leaves for Ireland.

Key injuries headed into summer

Prochazka and Corcoran are expected back for summer conditioning. NU needs both, presumably in the starting lineup if possible. Piper – a center/guard option – did not play in the spring game, as he had his arm in his sling. He’s not expected to miss much time.

Spring game standout

Hixson, Nouili and, yes, Benhart had decent showings in the spring game. You didn’t hear outside linebacker Caleb Tannor’s name much in the spring game, and that’s because Benhart, much maligned in 2021, did a better-than-average job against Tannor. Nouili looked solid at left guard while Hixson handled center – the snaps, the physical stuff – just fine. Right guard is an open question with these Huskers – Sichterman opted to start a business career than continue playing football – but Bando handled the role OK in the spring game.

They said it

“The new techniques and new offense has been a blessing in disguise, a little bit, because we’re working hard, we’re getting tired at different times than we’re used to and the way we’re running the ball right now is kind of crazy.” -Nouili on the improved play of the offensive line.

“That whole unit is kind of taking what we’re asking them to do and taking it all upon their shoulders. And then you see young guys doing it, too. That’s how you create accountability in the room, and the standard stays high.” –Raiola on the culture of his room.

Key stat

12.2%. That was Nebraska’s sack rate on passing downs, according to Football Outsiders. That rate ranked 115th nationally. NU’s overall sack rate of 8.1% ranked 104th nationally. The Huskers’ offensive line outperformed, say, Iowa’s group in a number of areas. The pass blocking has to improve. Pronto. And it didn’t exactly look perfect in the spring game, either.

Average star rating

Who’s coming this summer

Nebraska may search for another tackle in the transfer portal – any good option will be coveted by any top program you can imagine, since good tackles are like gold – but only has one incoming recruit, Justin Evans-Jenkins, an undersized center prospect who will need several years of seasoning.

What’s next

Nebraska may lose one or two of the linemen to the transfer portal, especially as the Huskers hunt for another offensive tackle transfer and look to take four or five high school linemen in their 2023 recruiting class. From there, NU has to reintegrate Prochazka and Corcoran, weigh whether it’s worth moving Corcoran to a position other than tackle for 2022, and begin to build true chemistry with a healthy starting five practicing a new scheme.

