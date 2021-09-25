Husker offensive line struggles early, helps grind out yards late

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Scott Frost walked five yards onto the field, yelled for his offensive line, and gathered several starters close to him on the sideline. Frost’s look was stern as it gets.

The Husker head coach chewed out at least three of his linemen — Matt Sichterman, Cam Jurgens and Turner Corcoran — right then and there for their mistakes, but it may as well have been the whole unit.

Once again, in a hostile atmosphere, the offensive line struggled early to handle the heat — whether it was coming from a frothy Spartan Stadium student section or MSU’s pass rush.

“We can’t have four false starts from our offensive linemen,” Frost said. “Coach Austin stands behind those guys every day at practice and yells ‘move’ and gets the d-line to shift. Everyone we know how to do to keep them from doing it. They’ve got to stay calm and do their job and not jump offsides. Probably cost us points in the first half.”

But as the game wore on — and Michigan State’s defense wore down in the second half — the Husker holes for running backs Rahmir Johnson and Sevion Morrison got bigger. The Spartan defense reacted more slowly. And what started out as a nightmare became, at least for one night, a crucible that forged Nebraska’s line in a yard-chewing unit by game’s end.