Husker offensive lineman Jimmy Fritzsche enters transfer portal

Nebraska offensive lineman Jimmy Fritzsche has entered the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday.

Fritzsche, who is from South Carolina, was part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Huskers were one of the first major schools to recruit him heavily, and he signed with Nebraska despite late interest from Clemson.

He did not appear in a game during his two seasons as a Husker.

He'd become the second offensive lineman from the 2019 class to transfer after Matthew Anderson left in January and transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette.

Fritzsche posted this statement to Twitter:

"With a heavy heart, on a somber day, I write this tweet as a goodbye to my Husker family and friends. My time at the University of Nebraska has been an amazing experience of hard work and dedication to the football and education program that's been led by the most inspiring faculty, professors, coaches and forever friend class teammates.

"Thank you Husker Nation, with a gracious heart, through all the growing pains, to help me realize the true joys of life's ambitions. I've realized what's best for me, and will be entering (the) NCAA transfer portal and view the potential options going forward."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.