Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Buffalo Bulls

The former coach at Miami (Ohio) and Bo Pelini’s offensive coordinator at Youngstown State was most recently the O.C. for FCS juggernaut James Madison, and if the opener was any indication, this Bulls attack should again be very run predicated. The most striking blow in roster turnover was the graduation of second-team All-America running back Jaret Patterson. There will be some stability in the backfield with the return of quarterback Kyle Vantrease, his third year as a starter, and running back Kevin Marks. Vantrease has been more of a game manager for the run-heavy offense but is traditionally accurate. Ron Cook, last season’s third-string back, led the team with 94 rushing yards against Wagner. Jovany Ruiz-Navarro is the only returning starter at receiver and is joined by Eastern Michigan transfer Quian Williams. The offensive line, one of the best in the nation statistically last season, should take a small step back but returns starters Jack Klenk and Jake Fuzak.

Defense

Cauthen comes to Buffalo after two years as the defensive coordinator for Houston. He also coached five years in that position at Arkansas State. His units have generally been below average in scoring defense, but he’s paired with a coach with a defensive background, albeit one with no more experience than as a secondary coach. Cauthen is known to prefer an “aggressive, attacking style,” but his Houston units didn’t accrue an exceptional amount of sacks or turnovers. His Arkansas State groups backed up that description better, which Scott Frost’s 2016 UCF team can attest to, but did so at the expense of sacrificing points. But the Bulls boast some talented pass-rushing and ball-stopping weapons in the front seven and a veteran secondary ready to be molded. The Bulls ranked in the top 35 nationally in scoring defense and total defense each of the past two seasons. The Bulls again should have a good offense and a good defense for a Group of Five team.