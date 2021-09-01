Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Fordham Rams

Fordham Rams

Coach

Conlin is far from the first head coach to struggle winning at Fordham. Since Jim Crowley, who coached an offensive lineman named Vince Lombardi, posted 13 straight winning seasons from 1929-1941, only two Fordham coaches have posted winning records over the course of their tenure: Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson. But Conlin, a former defensive lineman at Pittsburgh, knows what big-time college football looks like. He knows how to prepare his players for the crowd at Memorial Stadium. And just like he did at Yale, Conlin has transformed Fordham’s offense into one of the best in its conference. The last time the Rams played a full season (2019), they led the Patriot league in points per game (24.4) and yards per game (351.8). The Rams’ defense, on the other hand, should afford the Huskers plenty of scoring opportunities. Fordham has allowed at least 408 yards and 28 points per game in all three full seasons under Conlin.