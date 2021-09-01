Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Fordham Rams

Fordham Rams
2020 record: 2-1 overall (only played shortened spring season due to COVID-19)
2020 offensive yards per play: 5.73 (24th in FCS)
Defensive yards per play: 4.42 (15 in FCS)
Turnover margin: +6 (9th in FCS)
Penalty yards per game: 39 (16th in FCS)
Coach
Joe Conlin (8-18 at Fordham, 8-18 overall)
Conlin is far from the first head coach to struggle winning at Fordham. Since Jim Crowley, who coached an offensive lineman named Vince Lombardi, posted 13 straight winning seasons from 1929-1941, only two Fordham coaches have posted winning records over the course of their tenure: Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson. But Conlin, a former defensive lineman at Pittsburgh, knows what big-time college football looks like. He knows how to prepare his players for the crowd at Memorial Stadium. And just like he did at Yale, Conlin has transformed Fordham’s offense into one of the best in its conference. The last time the Rams played a full season (2019), they led the Patriot league in points per game (24.4) and yards per game (351.8). The Rams’ defense, on the other hand, should afford the Huskers plenty of scoring opportunities. Fordham has allowed at least 408 yards and 28 points per game in all three full seasons under Conlin.
Offense
Type: Spread
Coordinator: Kevin Decker
The Huskers will boast size and speed advantages at most positions, but Fordham will counter with tempo. The Rams rarely huddle under Decker, who is entering his third year as offensive coordinator, and they like to throw short to test the opponents’ tackling ability. In 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback Tim DeMorat, Fordham has its perfect offensive orchestrator. DeMorat, a senior, was named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year last spring. He completed 72% of his passes in three games last season, and he’s not afraid to take deep shots, either (8.1 yards per attempt). Fostis Kokosiouli (20 catches, 278 yards) and DeQuece Carter (19 catches, 274 yards) lead a receiving core that featured four players who caught at least 13 passes during the spring. The Rams didn’t run the ball much last season (29 attempts per game), and if Nebraska pulls ahead early as expected, they won’t run much on Saturday, either. But that doesn’t mean running back Trey Sneed (18 catched 129 yards) won’t require the Huskers’ attention.
Defense
Type: 4-2-5
Coordinators: Jameson Zacharias
If Nebraska wants to be a power-run team, they have to run the ball well against Fordham. The Rams have allowed 170, 191 and 209 rushing yards per game in three full seasons under Conlin. And they allowed 157 in three games under Zacharias last spring, which was his first stint as their defensive coordinator. Fordham often plays five defensive backs to combat the various spread attacks it encounters at the FCS level. Zacharias might add a bigger body to the mix against the Huskers, but Nebraska still should be able to create running lanes. Linebackers Glenn Cunningham (23 tackles) and Ryan Greenhagen (22 tackles) will be the playmakers to watch against Fordham both earned All-Patriot League honors back in May. And fifth-year captain Jesse Bramble, who missed last season with an injury, returns at cornerback. The Rams allowed 219 passing yards per game in 2019.
Players to watch
DeMorat, quarterback: DeMorat throws an accurate ball with pace. Coaches say he’s making quicker decisions than ever, which makes sense for a fourth-year starter. Before last spring, however, he’d never completed 60% of his passes. Let’s see how his accuracy carries over from last season.
Carter, receiver: Carter averaged 13.6 yards per catch as a freshman and 14.4 last spring. He’s paired with a quarterback who isn’t afraid to throw deep. Nebraska needs to keep track of him.
Fotis Kokosioulis, receiver: Kokosioulis has been named All-Patriot League as a receiver and a returner. He was on pace for 80 catches and 1,112 yards last season. He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands.
Cunningham, linebacker: Cunningham might be the difference between three- and 10-yard runs this weekend. He’s used to covering lots of space, but can he run with the Husker playmakers?
They said it
“What we’ve done better in our secondary has been eliminating yards after catch. We’re playing a little bit closer on routes, being a little more physical with wide receivers, and those guys are running to the football better than they ever have.” — Conlin on the Rams’ improved secondary.
“That was tough emotionally, especially on the seniors. But once we were able to line up and compete, the guys were more than excited to do that.” — Conlin on Fordham playing a shortened season last spring.
