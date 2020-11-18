Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini

Coach

Smith is now without the gloriously long and white beard from previous seasons but still calls the defensive plays and uses the same “Tampa-2” base scheme that he did for well over a decade in the NFL. His seat may be a tad warm in Champaign — his high-water mark was a 7-6 record last year — but it’s taken time to rebuild a program with just three winning seasons in the 21st century. Smith’s roster is finally getting older, and no coach has been more active in the NCAA transfer portal in its brief history. His name still has cache among recruits too, considering he was an NFL head coach with Chicago (2004-12) and Tampa Bay (2014-15) before moving to the college ranks.