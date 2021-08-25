Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini
2020 record: 2-6 overall (2-6 in the Big Ten)
2020 offensive yards per play: 5.36 (89th nationally)
Defensive yards per play: 6.53 (108th)
Turnover margin: +6 (19th)
Penalty yards per game: 50.8 (60th)
Coach
Bret Bielema (1st at Illinois, 97-58 overall)
Bret knows the Big Ten. He played and served as an assistant at Iowa. He served as an assistant at Wisconsin before becoming Barry Alvarez’s hand-picked successor. After winning his third straight Big Ten title, Bielema bolted for Arkansas, where he was fired after five years and entered into a lengthy money battle with the school over his remaining contract. Now at Illinois, Bielema has been tasked with improving the program’s presence and reputation in its own state, recruiting his tail off, and awakening a program that many believe is a sleeping giant in the Big Ten. The team features a lot of seniors and transfers — that was former coach Lovie Smith’s preferred venue for recruiting — and a team that has scored, over the past two years, 79 points against the Huskers. Bielema has historically favored a pro-style, run-heavy attack with an aggressive 3-4 defense, but Nebraska will have to be ready for almost anything.
Offense
Type: Pro-style spread
Coordinator: Tony Petersen
The Illini have a very seasoned quarterback in senior Brandon Peters — Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski is a backup — and a decent fleet of running backs led by Chase Brown, who rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns last season in a 41-23 win over Nebraska. Brown, 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, is a little tank NU struggled to stop. Arkansas transfer Chase Hayden and fifth-year playing Mike Epstein are in the backfield, too. Illinois’ strength may be an active, agile offensive line led by center Doug Kramer, who can be one heck of a pull blocker. The wide receiver spot lost Josh Imatorbhebhe to the NFL; he was Peters’ best deep target. Petersen, who has worked at Minnesota, Appalachian State and East Carolina, among others, can embrace the power run game or the spread pass system. From a design standpoint, one couldn’t argue with Illinois’ scheme in 2020. The Illini operated mostly out of the shotgun, got their backs outside the hash marks with pulling blockers, and threw play-action passes off of it. Expect the same.
Defense
Type: Multiple/attacking
Coordinators: Ryan Walters
Under Smith, Illinois had 43 takeaways combined in 2019 and 2020. Impressive! Smith coached that kind of defense, though, which at times would sacrifice yards — and employ shoddy tackling — in an effort to get at the ball. Nebraska turned the ball over nine times in the past two seasons against the Illini, who should have a stingy secondary — three starters return — and one of the Big Ten West’s best group of linebackers, led by Jake Hansen. Up front, it’s iffier, and one reason Illinois allowed 5.14 yards per carry — and 411 rushing yards to Northwestern — is because its line could get worn down. Of the group, giant nose tackle Calvin Avery — a former teammate of current Husker Damion Daniels — takes up some room, even if he’s not necessarily a starter. Walters, the new coordinator
Players to watch
Brandon Peters, quarterback: He’s the kind of guy who’s kicking around a NFL roster as a backup five years from now. Across four seasons at Michigan and Illinois, he’s completed 53.5% of his passes. But look at his 25/11 touchdown/interception numbers. Pretty good! His game against NU last season — 205 yards, one touchdown, zero picks — was among his best.
Jake Hansen, linebacker: A great player and an All-Big Ten possibility. Hansen has ten forced fumbles in his career, and is the only FBS players with 200 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and ten forced fumbles. He’d be the first Illini player since 1999 to lead the team in tackles for three seasons.
Tony Adams, cornerback: Illinois’ best defensive back had a career-high 12 tackles against NU in 2019 and an interception last year. He’s moved back from safety to corner.
They said it
“We looked at the guys that we had and we put in the best offense that we felt like we were going to be successful with moving forward. It always starts with being able to run the ball and being good upfront and it kind of goes from there. It was a lot of fun to do.” — Petersen on the kind of offense he installed for Illinois.
“In a perfect world, you get a turnover or a three-and-out on that first possession, but it could be a one-play drive and a touchdown. You just have to adjust to it. Adversity is going to happen in football; during a season and throughout the course of a game and throughout life. That’s the beauty of football, right?” — Walters, the new D.C., on what he hopes to see from his defense.
Three stats
11-1: Bielema’s record in season-openers. His lone loss came in a 45-21 at Auburn in 2014. Generally speaking, most of his season openers have been against Group of Five programs, although a lot of the wins — including a 26-21 nailbiting win over Northern Iowa in 2012 — haven’t been that pretty.
43.76 yards: Gross punting average for Blake Hayes, who is among the nation’s best punters and helped Illinois rank 34th in net punting last season. Hayes was also one of the punters to pull off a fake against NU’s punt return unit.
2013: The last time an Illinois team ranked in the Big Ten’s top half in scoring offense. The Illini is on their fourth head coach since then.
