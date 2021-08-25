Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini

Coach

Bret knows the Big Ten. He played and served as an assistant at Iowa. He served as an assistant at Wisconsin before becoming Barry Alvarez’s hand-picked successor. After winning his third straight Big Ten title, Bielema bolted for Arkansas, where he was fired after five years and entered into a lengthy money battle with the school over his remaining contract. Now at Illinois, Bielema has been tasked with improving the program’s presence and reputation in its own state, recruiting his tail off, and awakening a program that many believe is a sleeping giant in the Big Ten. The team features a lot of seniors and transfers — that was former coach Lovie Smith’s preferred venue for recruiting — and a team that has scored, over the past two years, 79 points against the Huskers. Bielema has historically favored a pro-style, run-heavy attack with an aggressive 3-4 defense, but Nebraska will have to be ready for almost anything.