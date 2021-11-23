Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Iowa Hawkeyes

2021 record: 9-2 (6-2 Big Ten)
Offensive yards per play: 4.5 (124th nationally)
Defensive yards per play: 4.47 (5th)
Turnover margin: Plus-12 (T-3rd)
Penalty yards per game: 35.5 (5th)
Coach
Kirk Ferentz (177-108 overall)
College football’s longest-tenured head coach by over five years, Ferentz has built a near-identical record to his predecessor, Hawkeye legend Hayden Fry. Since losing three of their first four Big Ten matchups against Nebraska, Ferentz’s Hawkeyes have won six straight years. The Hawkeyes have fallen back to earth since a 6-0 start this year that saw them ranked No. 2 overall, but they can still clinch their seventh double-digit win season since 2002. A trip to the Big Ten championship is still possible if Iowa wins and Wisconsin loses.
Offense
Type: Pro-Style
Coordinator: Brian Ferentz
Brian Ferentz runs an offense that hasn’t aged much since his dad took over the program, mostly operating out of pro-style formations. The Hawkeyes have a balanced attack but lack explosiveness in the pass and run. Running back Tyler Goodson is about as solid as they come, but there’s little behind him. Alex Padilla took over at quarterback a month ago after Spencer Petras had started 16 straight games. Their top target is junior tight end Sam LaPorta. Despite the presence of All-American Tyler Linderbaum, the offensive line has struggled to keep its quarterbacks on their feet or open the run game. This offense struggles on third down and in the red zone.
Defense
Type: 4-3
Coordinator: Phil Parker
Parker is as entrenched in the Iowa program as Kirk Ferentz, having served as defensive coordinator for the past 10 years and as the Hawkeyes’ defensive backs coach for 12 years before that. He has one of his best secondaries yet — Iowa leads the nation in interceptions with 21, and 12 different players have recorded a pick. They also led in 2017 with 21 picks and were tied for second in 2018 with 20. The defensive line is not as strong after losing several All-Big Ten honorees, but the rush defense is the unit’s strength. The Hawkeyes are in the top 10 nationally in points allowed for the third straight season and top 20 for the seventh straight year.
Players to watch
Receiver Keagan Johnson: The Hawkeyes’ leading wide receiver is a true freshman from Bellevue West. Johnson, who did not touch the ball in the first three games, has 328 receiving yards and averages 20.5 yards per catch. His brother, Cade, plays for the Seattle Seahawks and father, Clester, was the leading receiver for the Huskers' 1995 national champs. Keagan will be looking to forge his own legacy against his home-state team.
Safety Dane Belton: The junior is having a breakout season as he’s tied for the national lead with five interceptions and is second in the Big Ten in passes defended with 12. He started 12 games before this year without recording an interception.
Cornerback Riley Moss: The senior from Iowa has 10 career interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns. He has four picks and two TDs this year. The teammate opposite him, Matt Hankins, has six career interceptions — three of them this year — although he’s questionable for Friday’s game.
They said it
“We grind it out. We know every game can be a tough game. There’s always the teams in the Big Ten that have great defenses, and we have to play complementary football.” — Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla
“They are cohesive and they have played a lot of games together as a unit and they have been really successful. … We are still going to be aggressive against them and be successful and put up some yards against them,” — Nebraska receiver Levi Falck on Iowa’s defense
“This rivalry I think means everything. I know our guys want to win. They want to win a game in the last stretch here. They want to win this one. This one has a trophy involved. Any time there is a trophy involved, it is a special football game.” — Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander
Three stats
76.3: The Hawkeyes' special teams efficiency rating, according to ESPN's metrics. That's fifth nationally and second in the Big Ten behind Michigan. Nebraska is last in the Big Ten and 126th nationally with an efficiency rating of 29.7. The Hawkeyes make their field goals, have a solid return game with the dynamic Charlie Jones, and are well above-average on punts and kickoffs.
293.2: Iowa’s average yards per game, by far the worst for a winning team this year. The Hawkeye offense is so anemic they have a negative yards differential despite the defense being 13th in yards allowed.
Plus-12: Iowa's turnover margin, tied for third nationally and first among Power Five teams. Interestingly, the Hawkeyes actually rank middle of the pack in offensive giveaways and below-average in fumbles recovered. Snagging three more picks than anyone else makes the difference.