Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Iowa Hawkeyes

Cornerback Riley Moss: The senior from Iowa has 10 career interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns. He has four picks and two TDs this year. The teammate opposite him, Matt Hankins, has six career interceptions — three of them this year — although he’s questionable for Friday’s game.

They said it​​

“We grind it out. We know every game can be a tough game. There’s always the teams in the Big Ten that have great defenses, and we have to play complementary football.” — Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla

“They are cohesive and they have played a lot of games together as a unit and they have been really successful. … We are still going to be aggressive against them and be successful and put up some yards against them,” — Nebraska receiver Levi Falck on Iowa’s defense

“This rivalry I think means everything. I know our guys want to win. They want to win a game in the last stretch here. They want to win this one. This one has a trophy involved. Any time there is a trophy involved, it is a special football game.” — Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander

Three stats