Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes
2020 record: 3-2
Offensive yards per play: 5.39 (T-84th)
Defensive yards per play: 4.31 (T-4th)
Turnover margin: Plus-7 (T-6th)
Penalty yards per game: 45 (35th)
Coach
Kirk Ferentz (165-106 at Iowa)
The elder statesman among Big Ten coaches, Ferentz just completed the most successful stretch of his career with 47 wins in five seasons. But Iowa had a rough offseason thanks to the pandemic and an investigation into a verbally abusive and racially insensitive culture in the program. Ferentz agreed to make changes internally that included parting ways with strength coach Chris Doyle. After a sluggish start to 2020, in which Iowa was throwing the ball far too much, the Hawkeyes have recalibrated their offense and leaned on one of the nation’s best run defenses. Ferentz just won his 100th Big Ten game.
Offense
Type: Pro-style/zone-run game
Coordinator: Brian Ferentz
After bizarrely abandoning the run game in a 21-20 loss to Northwestern — in which Iowa blew a 17-0 lead — the younger Ferentz returned to the core identity of Iowa’s offense. The Hawkeyes ran for 226, 235 and 175 yards in the last three games, all wins, with running backs Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent offering a 1-2 punch. They've rushed for six touchdowns apiece in Iowa’s scheme, which hangs its hat on stretch zone plays but incorporates more power elements (toss, counter, even some Goodson running Wildcat). Iowa has a great collection of receivers (Sam LaPorta, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Tyrone Tracy and Nico Ragaini) but quarterback Spencer Petras has accuracy issues, completing just 47.5% of his third-down throws. NU can bait Petras into a mistake or two.
Defense
Type: 4-3
Coordinator: Phil Parker
Iowa was supposed to rebuild after three Hawkeyes were picked in the 2020 NFL draft and several more graduated. Nope. Iowa looks better, faster, and tougher in 2021 thanks to a nasty defensive line that includes junior college transfer Daviyon Nixon and Division II transfer Zach VanValkenburg. Both are athletic, active linemen who have combined for 7.5 sacks. Some senior linebackers have stepped into bigger roles, while the secondary has helped the Hawkeyes pick off 10 passes. Iowa gives up some yards through the air, but it rarely busts and it excels in takeaways.
Players to watch
Iowa cornerback Matt Hankins: Four Iowa defensive backs have been picked in the last four NFL drafts, and Hankins (6-foot, 180 pounds) is likely the next. Hankins has missed games in each of the last two seasons, but when healthy he's one of the Big Ten’s best cover men. He’ll make it hard on Husker quarterbacks.
Running back Tyler Goodson: Iowa’s most gifted running back in years, Goodson has great, pitter-patter feet that allow him to stay upright and make quick cuts away from defenders. Good hands, too. He ran for 116 yards at Nebraska last season.
Returners Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Charlie Jones: Iowa has arguably the nation’s best special teams, and the Hawkeyes have elite returners on kickoffs (Smith-Marsette) and punts (Jones). Smith-Marsette returned a kickoff for a touchdown last season against NU.
They said it
"You've got to be sound in your run fits, you've got to play more physical than them on defense, and you've got to get them out of their game plan, what they want to do to you, which is run the ball vertically down your throat.” — Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann on defending Iowa’s run game
“I’ve got so much respect for Coach Ferentz and their program. We’ve been in two close ones that we lost at the last second in the last two years. They’re going to make you earn it, man. They’re a physical team, they’re good on defense, they do a good job on offense.” — NU coach Scott Frost
“The bigger picture is: Things like this don’t happen by accident. You have to be in a really good place and you have to be around really good people. And I can say that about my 31 years now at Iowa. The common denominator is we have good players, good coaches, good support staff, good administration and a quality place to work and live. How lucky can you get there?” — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz
Three stats
66.7%: The make rate for Iowa field goal kicker Keith Duncan, an All-American who has made 6 of 9 kicks so far this year. He’s missed two beyond 50, and just one shorter than 50. He beat the Huskers last season on a field goal and blew kisses to NU’s sideline after he did.
Four: Plays of 30 yards or longer by Iowa’s offense this season. The Hawkeyes are not a chunk team. They drive the ball, hold onto it as long as possible and let their defense get the ball back.
6.28: Yards per carry for Iowa in the last four games against Nebraska. Iowa usually hovers around four yards per carry, so its success against the Huskers is a little concerning.
