Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Iowa Hawkeyes

Returners Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Charlie Jones: Iowa has arguably the nation’s best special teams, and the Hawkeyes have elite returners on kickoffs (Smith-Marsette) and punts (Jones). Smith-Marsette returned a kickoff for a touchdown last season against NU.

They said it

"You've got to be sound in your run fits, you've got to play more physical than them on defense, and you've got to get them out of their game plan, what they want to do to you, which is run the ball vertically down your throat.” — Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann on defending Iowa’s run game

“I’ve got so much respect for Coach Ferentz and their program. We’ve been in two close ones that we lost at the last second in the last two years. They’re going to make you earn it, man. They’re a physical team, they’re good on defense, they do a good job on offense.” — NU coach Scott Frost