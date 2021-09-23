Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Michigan State Spartans

Coach

Offense

Johnson is in his first full season at Michigan State after a COVID-shortened 2020, but he has experience coaching against the Blackshirts. He led Minnesota’s offense in 2016 and Colorado’s in 2019, when the Buffaloes beat the Huskers. Sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne has been solid, with nine touchdowns to no interceptions. He has one of the better groups of starting receivers in the conference with Jalen Nailor, Jayden Reed and Tre Mosley. The star is running back Kenneth Walker, a Wake Forest transfer who’s now the nation’s leading rusher. Johnson uses a variety of schemes to get his playmakers the ball, often deploying running back-turned-tight end Connor Heyward as a blocker and pass-catcher out of the backfield. The offensive line, with all five starters back, hasn’t been the strongest in recent years, but it’s doing enough to support Walker and ranks in the top half nationally with fewest sacks allowed. The offense as a whole has undergone a massive transformation, more than doubling its scoring output and moving from 109th in 2020 to 14th nationally in yards per game largely because of the run-game improvement (91.4 yards per game to 263.7).