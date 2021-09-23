Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Michigan State Spartans

Record: 3-0, 1-0 Big Ten
Offensive yards per play: 7.76 (eighth nationally)
Defensive yards per play: 4.73 (45th)
Turnover margin: plus-3 (tied, 19th)
Penalty yards per game: 62.0 (tied, 91st)
Coach
Mel Tucker (5-5 at Michigan State, 10-12 overall)
A longtime NFL assistant then SEC defensive backs coach, Tucker was hired by Michigan State in 2020 after one season as coach at Colorado. After one of the worst Spartan seasons (2-5) in recent program history his first year, Tucker appears to have righted the ship with a 3-0 start and national ranking.
Offense
Type: Spread/pro-style
Coordinator: Jay Johnson
Johnson is in his first full season at Michigan State after a COVID-shortened 2020, but he has experience coaching against the Blackshirts. He led Minnesota’s offense in 2016 and Colorado’s in 2019, when the Buffaloes beat the Huskers. Sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne has been solid, with nine touchdowns to no interceptions. He has one of the better groups of starting receivers in the conference with Jalen Nailor, Jayden Reed and Tre Mosley. The star is running back Kenneth Walker, a Wake Forest transfer who’s now the nation’s leading rusher. Johnson uses a variety of schemes to get his playmakers the ball, often deploying running back-turned-tight end Connor Heyward as a blocker and pass-catcher out of the backfield. The offensive line, with all five starters back, hasn’t been the strongest in recent years, but it’s doing enough to support Walker and ranks in the top half nationally with fewest sacks allowed. The offense as a whole has undergone a massive transformation, more than doubling its scoring output and moving from 109th in 2020 to 14th nationally in yards per game largely because of the run-game improvement (91.4 yards per game to 263.7).
Defense
Type: 4-3
Coordinator: Scottie Hazelton
The defense has done well, holding Northwestern and Miami to 21 and 17 points, respectively. The unit ranks in the top-third nationally in sacks, interceptions and scoring defense. This has been a solid group with few standouts. Where it falls short is pass defense. Michigan State’s two Power Five opponents put up an average of 335.5 yards through the air. One starter returns in the secondary. Despite the progress on the scoreboard, MSU ranks 82nd nationally in total defense compared to 54th last year. In their first Big Ten home game Saturday, the Spartans have a chance to prove that will revert to the norm.
Players to watch
Walker: He gashed Northwestern and Miami for a combined 436 yards on the ground, and the junior has made a huge leap into darkhorse Heisman territory even after scoring 13 touchdowns as a rotation back for the Demon Deacons last year. He should see somewhere in the ballpark of 25 to 30 carries against the Huskers.
Xavier Henderson: The senior safety is the Spartans’ leading tackler, with 25 stops already, and has two sacks and an interception, both tied for the team lead. Expect him to be all over the field Saturday.
Nailor: He surpassed 500 receiving yards last year in seven games and was Thorne’s top target against the Hurricanes last week with 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He isn’t nicknamed “Speedy” for nothing.
They said it
“With this game being a night game, I anticipate it being rowdy in there. ... On third downs, I don’t think (Nebraska) should be able to hear anything.” — Tucker
“He wants to challenge your leverage, make a cut and really go. There hasn’t been a lot of single tackles on this guy. So a lot of hats need to get to the football.” — Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on Walker
Three stats
82%: Nebraska has fared well against the Spartans, winning nine of the eleven all-time matchups for a 0.818 (82%) winning percentage, the Huskers’ highest against any Big Ten opponent they’ve played at least 10 times. Since joining the Big Ten, Nebraska has beaten Michigan State in four of six matchups. That’s surprising given the Huskers have won 55% of their games since joining the Big Ten while the Spartans have won 68% in that span.
39.1: The difference between the Spartan point differential this year and last. In 2020, Michigan State averaged 18 points per game and allowed 35.1 (minus-17.1 differential). This year, they score an average of 39.3 and allow 17.3 (plus-22.0). With two Power Five wins as markers, it appears the improvement is real.