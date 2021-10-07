Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Michigan Wolverines

2021 record: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
Offensive yards per play: 6.74 (22nd nationally)
Defensive yards per play: 4.48 (17th)
Turnover margin: +5 (T-12th)
Penalty yards per game: 44.4 (30th)
Coach
Jim Harbaugh (54-22 at Michigan, 83-43 overall)
This offseason was bleak for Harbaugh after Michigan’s abysmal 2-4 COVID-19 season. A contract extension cut his salary in half and did little to improve his position on the hot seat. Fortunately for Harbaugh, the Wolverines have been very good this year, climbing from unranked to No. 9, albeit without facing a ranked team. That won’t change this week, but Nebraska could provide Michigan’s stiffest test. In the year when it was least expected, the former Stanford and San Francisco 49ers coach could have his best team yet.
Offense
Type: Spread
Coordinator: Josh Gattis
Michigan has found success as one of the nation’s most run-dominant teams. The Wolverines run the ball 70.7% of the time, behind only the three service academies and Minnesota. The offense has largely moved away from pro-style with mostly spread formations and run-pass options. Quarterback Cade McNamara has been solid if unspectacular, throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions, but has yet to reach 200 yards in a game. Running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins have assumed the workload on offense. Top receiver Cornelius Johnson is also a play-making threat. The offensive line has improved with key contributors back, leading all Power Five teams with one sack and 11 tackles for loss allowed this season. Additionally, Michigan leads the nation in fewest turnovers, with one interception. UM plays mistake-free football and lets its reliable offense move down the field and capitalize with red-zone efficiency. Hence a more impressive scoring average (12th nationally) than yards average (40th). Don’t be deceived though, this offense is capable of huge plays, where much of its yards come from.
Defense
Type: 3-4/Multiple
Coordinator: Mike Macdonald
The defense is back to its robust ways under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald. Michigan’s defense is good at everything, particularly pass defense and forcing fumbles, and great at nothing. But the Wolverines are sixth nationally in scoring defense, allowing 12.8 points per game. The standout is senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, arguably the best pass rusher in the Big Ten. Behind him is junior linebacker David Ojabo, who has 3½ sacks and two forced fumbles, and leading tackler Josh Ross. Michigan’s edge rushers, led by Hutchinson, will play up on the line or occasionally drop back as an outside linebacker in its 3-4 scheme. Safety Daxton Hill headlines the secondary.
Players to watch
Hutchinson: The Michigan native is tied for third nationally and leads the Big Ten in sacks with 5½. He’ll be the best pass rusher the Huskers have faced so far.
Corum: While third in the Big Ten in rushing yards, Corum has slowed down after averaging 135.7 through three nonconference games to 57 yards in Michigan’s two Big Ten games. He also scored all seven of his touchdowns in the first three games. Corum isn’t the Wolverines’ only rushing weapon, but is their most important.
They said it
“I think Nebraska is really impressive. They’re playing their best football. It was a dominating performance.” — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Nebraska’s win over Northwestern.
“The problem with playing teams that run option is if you have one guy out of position, out of 70 plays, that’s a 70-yard run, and Martinez can make you pay if you’re not on your P’s and Q’s.” — Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.
“We are in a much different spot as a program and as a unit on both sides of the ball here. We were physically outmatched.” — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez on facing Michigan in 2018.
Three stats
50: The Wolverines and Huskers are two of 19 teams to not allow a play over 50 yards. Both also lead the nation along with two other teams for most 50-yard plays offensively with nine each. They are the only programs atop both categories.
7.8: Michigan has the best kickoff coverage in the FBS by far, allowing 7.8 yards per return on four returns. They also send 79% of their kickoffs for touchbacks. This won’t be the game for Nebraska’s 119th-ranked kickoff return unit to try to gain momentum.
2-2: Nebraska’s record against Michigan since joining the Big Ten. The Wolverines have never won at Memorial Stadium.