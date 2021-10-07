Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Michigan Wolverines

Coach

This offseason was bleak for Harbaugh after Michigan’s abysmal 2-4 COVID-19 season. A contract extension cut his salary in half and did little to improve his position on the hot seat. Fortunately for Harbaugh, the Wolverines have been very good this year, climbing from unranked to No. 9, albeit without facing a ranked team. That won’t change this week, but Nebraska could provide Michigan’s stiffest test. In the year when it was least expected, the former Stanford and San Francisco 49ers coach could have his best team yet.

Offense

Michigan has found success as one of the nation’s most run-dominant teams. The Wolverines run the ball 70.7% of the time, behind only the three service academies and Minnesota. The offense has largely moved away from pro-style with mostly spread formations and run-pass options. Quarterback Cade McNamara has been solid if unspectacular, throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions, but has yet to reach 200 yards in a game. Running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins have assumed the workload on offense. Top receiver Cornelius Johnson is also a play-making threat. The offensive line has improved with key contributors back, leading all Power Five teams with one sack and 11 tackles for loss allowed this season. Additionally, Michigan leads the nation in fewest turnovers, with one interception. UM plays mistake-free football and lets its reliable offense move down the field and capitalize with red-zone efficiency. Hence a more impressive scoring average (12th nationally) than yards average (40th). Don’t be deceived though, this offense is capable of huge plays, where much of its yards come from.