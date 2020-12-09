Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Gophers have an effective, well-conceived scheme that leans on the downhill, zone-scheme-based run game until the defense creeps up, after which the play-action pass — to receivers running slants, crossers and posts — becomes a big weapon. Minnesota did a real number on Nebraska (and a lot of other opponents) last season with this scheme, which had the weapons at running back and receiver, not to mention a good offensive line, to make it work. Despite the graduation of receiver Tyler Johnson and the COVID opt-out of receiver Rashod Bateman, Minnesota’s run game, featuring back Mo Ibrahim (817 yards this season and 5.17 yards per carry), is a bear to handle. Ibrahim breaks tackles and has enough speed to burn a defense. Quarterback Tanner Morgan had an epic 2019 — 30 touchdowns, 10.2 yards per completion. In 2020, he doesn’t have the receivers, but he’s still completing 59.4% of his passes. Bateman’s departure will hurt. The line has held up OK, despite some missing players. Minnesota will down a bunch of guys on Saturday due to COVID.

Defense

There’s no way to sugarcoat allowing 6.82 yards per carry and 7.71 yards per play. It cannot be done. After the best defensive players — mostly Jerry Kill and Tracy Claeys recruits — graduated following last season, the transition was inevitably going to be tough. Then COVID hit and robbed the Gophers of most of their opportunities to get better in the offseason. So, they didn’t. A glut of freshmen have been thrust into action — we may see even more of them Saturday — which, in the Big Ten, almost always means a defense will take lumps. The best player, now and later, is probably pass rusher Boye Mafe, who has 3½ sacks in four games. Is he available on Saturday? Because he accounts for nearly 60% of Minnesota’s sacks. The Gophers have 12 tackles for loss this season — total. Their best chance on Saturday is probably to play aggressive in coverage, stack the box and dare NU to throw.