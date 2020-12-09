Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota Golden Gophers
2020 record: 2-3
Offensive yards per play: 5.83 (55th)
Defensive yards per play: 7.71 (127th)
Turnover margin: -2 (t-76th)
Penalty yards per game: 41.6 (21st)
Coach
PJ Fleck 55-40 overall (25-18 at Minnesota)
What’s the word for Fleck? Visionary? Unique? Polarizing? Grating? A man whose press conferences can almost turn into filibusters, Fleck can talk and talk. At the end of 2018 and in 2019, his teams walked the walk, too, blending balanced, explosive offense with solid special teams and a good enough defense to deliver surprising results. An 11-win season? At Minnesota? Fleck did that. But 2020 has been a bear in Minneapolis and within the UM program, where injuries, opt-outs and COVID cases have left the team at something close to half-strength. The offense remains pretty good. The defense, which tends to rely more on depth, is among the nation’s worst.
Offense
Type: Pro-style/RPO
Coordinator: Mike Sanford
The Gophers have an effective, well-conceived scheme that leans on the downhill, zone-scheme-based run game until the defense creeps up, after which the play-action pass — to receivers running slants, crossers and posts — becomes a big weapon. Minnesota did a real number on Nebraska (and a lot of other opponents) last season with this scheme, which had the weapons at running back and receiver, not to mention a good offensive line, to make it work. Despite the graduation of receiver Tyler Johnson and the COVID opt-out of receiver Rashod Bateman, Minnesota’s run game, featuring back Mo Ibrahim (817 yards this season and 5.17 yards per carry), is a bear to handle. Ibrahim breaks tackles and has enough speed to burn a defense. Quarterback Tanner Morgan had an epic 2019 — 30 touchdowns, 10.2 yards per completion. In 2020, he doesn’t have the receivers, but he’s still completing 59.4% of his passes. Bateman’s departure will hurt. The line has held up OK, despite some missing players. Minnesota will down a bunch of guys on Saturday due to COVID.
Defense
Type: 4-3
Coordinator: Joe Rossi
There’s no way to sugarcoat allowing 6.82 yards per carry and 7.71 yards per play. It cannot be done. After the best defensive players — mostly Jerry Kill and Tracy Claeys recruits — graduated following last season, the transition was inevitably going to be tough. Then COVID hit and robbed the Gophers of most of their opportunities to get better in the offseason. So, they didn’t. A glut of freshmen have been thrust into action — we may see even more of them Saturday — which, in the Big Ten, almost always means a defense will take lumps. The best player, now and later, is probably pass rusher Boye Mafe, who has 3½ sacks in four games. Is he available on Saturday? Because he accounts for nearly 60% of Minnesota’s sacks. The Gophers have 12 tackles for loss this season — total. Their best chance on Saturday is probably to play aggressive in coverage, stack the box and dare NU to throw.
Players to watch
Receiver Chris Autman-Bell: He becomes “the man” now that Bateman has left. Autman-Bell has 14 grabs for 315 yards — lots of big plays — and likely gets far more targets on those backside slants, like Bateman once did.
Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin: One of the better defenders, Sori-Marin had 42 tackles last year and 29 so far this season. Because UM has a lot of young players in the front seven, Sori-Marin is a bit of a defensive quarterback in there.
Kicker Brock Walker: Walk-on who handled Minnesota’s placekicking duties against Purdue. He’s pretty unseasoned, so the Gophers will likely turn down most field goal attempts outside 30 yards.
They said it
“We got to be more balanced and and finish the game on offense. Listen, this isn't something our players don't know. They know we've got to finish on offense when we get an opportunity because when we've won really big games, we've been able to. When it's been close, we haven't been able to do that.” — Fleck on Minnesota’s fourth quarter flameouts on offense
“It's hard to just eliminate and say we won't get it. We're in a city of 3 million people and 55,000 students on campus” — Fleck on Minnesota’s COVID case spike
“They’re really good in the run game, they run right at you and run mid zone and have RPO's that are really good. The quarterback throws off that and running back is one of the best that we’ll see — really good player.” — NU coach Scott Frost on the challenge of Minnesota’s offense
Three stats
14: Opponent rushing plays of 20 or more yards. That the most allowed in the Big Ten, and that’s in five games. (Nebraska has allowed eight in six.) UM has allowed five runs of 40 yards or more. It’s hard to see how NU doesn’t have success.
15-1: Minnesota’s record in non-conference games since 2015. Guess what the Gophers didn’t get in 2020? This is a program that wins early, builds confidence, then carries that confidence into league play.
34 minutes and 40 seconds: That’s how much time of possession, per game, Minnesota averages this season. That’s second in the Big Ten — behind Wisconsin — and third nationally. Fleck is an old-school Jim Tressel-style coach in a new-age packaging, and, as bad as UM’s defense is, he’ll sit on the ball as long as he can on Saturday.
