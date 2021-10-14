Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Coach

If Northwestern has been a thorn in Nebraska’s side since joining the Big Ten, Minnesota has been the whole rose bush. That’s especially the case under the enigmatic Fleck, who is 3-1 against the Huskers. It appeared he had righted the ship with his “Row the Boat” mantra when the Gophers finished 11-2 and No. 10 in the final rankings in 2019. But since then, the Gophers are 6-6. In Fleck’s first two years they were 12-13. While he’s not on the hot seat, this year and perhaps this game in particular are pivotal for Fleck to show that 2019 wasn’t a fluke.

Offense

The Gophers returned the majority of their production from 2020 but injuries decimated this run-heavy team where it mattered most — running back. All-Big Ten senior Mohamed Ibrahim had a season-ending injury in the opener, then last game was the end of Trey Potts’ year after he emerged as one of the top backs in the conference. That leaves true freshman Mar’Keise Irving as the likely bellwether. Quarterback Tanner Morgan is in his fourth year as a starter but has developed into a game manager since his second-team All-Big Ten season in 2019, when he had two future NFL receivers at his disposal in Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman. The cupboard isn’t bare in terms of pass catchers. It’s a balanced group led by senior Chris Autman-Bell, who gave the Huskers trouble last year. Similarly to Michigan, when this team does throw, it often likes to throw deep. It will be interesting to see whether the Gophers follow their regular game plan of running the ball or lean on the veteran Morgan to rekindle some of his old fire. Minnesota’s gargantuan offensive line, now the strength of the offense, has done its part keeping Morgan on his feet and creating room for runners. The group is headlined by 6-foot-9, 380-pound draft prospect Daniel Faalele. The Gophers run a lot of jumbo sets with six or seven linemen even away from the goal line but also incorporate some spread elements.