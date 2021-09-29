Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Northwestern Wildcats

They said it

“They held Michigan State to zero first downs in the second half, and it was one of the most dominant defensive performances that I’ve seen the Big Ten in a long time.” — Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald on Nebraska’s defense

“I haven’t really had a chance to play in front of a crowd like this in my career so far. But I know they always pack the house at their place.” — All-Big Ten Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski

“Every game in this league is close it seems like. Everybody is so even in this league. And that is why little things matter so much. But this is an exceptionally well-coached, disciplined and intelligent team that does not beat itself. You are going to be in close games with teams like that.” — Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Northwestern

Three stats

28.4%: Less than a third of Hull’s 478 rushing yards (28.4%) have come in the Wildcats’ two games against Power Five opponents. He also totaled each of his four touchdowns against the two lower opponents. Nebraska’s defense just shut down the nation’s leading rusher, so in theory, it shouldn’t have much difficulty with Hull or Northwestern’s offense.