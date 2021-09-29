Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Northwestern Wildcats

Record: 2-2 (0-1 Big Ten)
Offensive yards per play: 5.45 (T-85th nationally)
Defensive yards per play: 5.65 (T-84th)
Turnover margin: +0 (T-67th)
Penalty yards per game: 41.8 (24th)
Coach
Pat Fitzgerald (108-83 overall)
Fitzgerald is in his 16th season at his alma mater, the winningest coach in school history. He has turned a perennial loser — the Wildcats didn’t finish ranked once from 1963 to 1994 — into a winner. Northwestern has finished ranked five of the past nine seasons. Last year, Fitzgerald led the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game and a top 10-ranking in the COVID-19 shortened season. This iteration, however, does not appear to be his best team. The Wildcats are 2-2 with losses to Michigan State and Duke. Their two wins are over 0-4 Ohio and FCS Indiana State.
Offense
Type: Spread
Coordinator: Mike Bajakian
Second-year offensive coordinator Bajakian, also the quarterbacks coach, has started three different passers this season. Ryan Hilinski piloted the Wildcats to victory over Ohio last week with 88 passing yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. He’s listed as the starter this week. Running back Evan Hull is eighth nationally and second in the Big Ten in rush yards. This is a spread-out, run-heavy offense. The offensive line returns three starters, led by All-Big Ten tackle Peter Skoronski. Top receivers Stephon Robinson Jr. and Bryce Kirtz were solid against Michigan State and Duke, but no better than what the Huskers have already seen this season. The unit ranks 90th in scoring offense with 25.8 points per game and 76th in total offense with 388.3 yards per game.
Defense
Type: 4-3
Coordinator: Jim O’Neill
As is the case most seasons, defense is the calling card for Northwestern under new coordinator Jim O’Neill. But this unit, which returned just three starters, seems to be a far cry from the group that was 5th nationally in scoring defense last year. Linebacker Chris Bergin and safety Brandon Joseph lead this Wildcat group, which excels at forcing and recovering fumbles. Northwestern is one of the Big Ten’s many stout defenses, allowing 20 points per game, 46th nationally. They run a four-man front with with a beefy Big Ten front line. This young group should improve throughout the year under a former NFL coordinator. The Wildcats want to force a physical, low-scoring game which may also be what Nebraska prefers this year.
Players to watch
Bergin: The senior linebacker is fourth nationally and tops in the Big Ten in tackles with 45. He has also assisted on a sack, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass this season.
Joseph: The sophomore safety was voted preseason Big Ten defensive player of the year after snagging six interceptions last year, tied for the national lead, en route to becoming the first Big Ten freshman to be a consensus All-American. He’s flown a little more under the radar this year with just one takeaway.
They said it
“They held Michigan State to zero first downs in the second half, and it was one of the most dominant defensive performances that I’ve seen the Big Ten in a long time.” — Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald on Nebraska’s defense
“I haven’t really had a chance to play in front of a crowd like this in my career so far. But I know they always pack the house at their place.” — All-Big Ten Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski
“Every game in this league is close it seems like. Everybody is so even in this league. And that is why little things matter so much. But this is an exceptionally well-coached, disciplined and intelligent team that does not beat itself. You are going to be in close games with teams like that.” — Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Northwestern
Three stats
28.4%: Less than a third of Hull’s 478 rushing yards (28.4%) have come in the Wildcats’ two games against Power Five opponents. He also totaled each of his four touchdowns against the two lower opponents. Nebraska’s defense just shut down the nation’s leading rusher, so in theory, it shouldn’t have much difficulty with Hull or Northwestern’s offense.
5: Despite having net neutral turnover margin, Northwestern has a penchant for knocking the ball loose. The Wildcats are tied for eight nationally with five defensive fumble recoveries. Nebraska is 120th nationally and worst in the Big Ten with five fumbles lost.