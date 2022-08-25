Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Northwestern Wildcats

Record: 3-9, 1-8 in 2021

Location: Evanston, Ill.

Coach

Pat Fitzgerald (17th season, 109-90)

Offense

Averages per game/national rank (in 2021)

Points: 16.6/125

Total yards: 321.6/116

Rushing yards: 144.2/82

Passing yards: 177.3/111

Defense

Points: 29/89

Total yards: 429.5/101

Rushing yards: 213/119

Passing yards: 216.5/46

Special teams

Kickoff returns: 15.1/127

Punt returns: 15/7

Net punting: 37.4 / 97

Reasons for worry

1. It’s Nebraska vs. Northwestern: The series hasn’t done many favors for fans' blood pressures. Northwestern has seemingly been a blueprint for teams playing Nebraska. Keep the game close and let the Huskers shoot themselves in the foot late — as evident by NU's eight one-score losses last season. And speaking of one-score games, four of the past five and eight of 11 overall between these two have been decided by that. Northwestern is 5-3 in those games. Mistakes have proven costly between these the teams, and it typically hasn’t been pretty for those in red (2018 and 2020 losses in Evanston). If it’s close come crunch time, buckle up.

2. On the flip side, Fitzgerald’s squad has developed a reputation for playing a disciplined and consistent brand of football the past decade. It’s a team that doesn’t beat itself. Though 3-9 doesn’t look intimidating on paper, it’s still a program that has won the Big Ten West twice in the past four years. Nebraska can’t afford any additional mistakes Saturday.

3. Three words many Nebraska fans are passionate about: Run the ball. Peter Skoronski is one of the best linemen in the country and leads the Northwestern rushing attack up front. Evan Hull, who finished sixth in the Big Ten last season with 1,009 rushing yards, and Cam Porter, who landed on the 2021 preseason Doak Walker watch list before an ACL injury, are both back. And if Erik Chinander’s defense is unable to slow the run game, watch out.

No worries

1. The Wildcats are coming off a 3-9 season and were tabbed last in the West in the Big Ten media preseason poll. Northwestern’s offense ranked near the bottom of the conference in nearly every category and the Wildcats scored 14 or fewer points in seven of their final eight games. Nebraska’s experienced defense could be a big factor and help seize early momentum.

2. Though the same could be said about Nebraska, there is quite the unknown with the transfers Northwestern added — especially on defense. The Wildcats allowed 348 points last season — including 56 to Nebraska — under first-year coordinator Jim O’Neil, which ranked 12th in the Big Ten. Northwestern’s defense added multiple transfers, especially up front alongside Adetomiwa Adebawore. But there are questions surrounding how improved that unit will be as a whole.

3. If history is any indication, season openers have typically been kind to Nebraska. The Huskers have won 98 of 132 season debuts (98-29-5) and are 14-1 all time in August. The lone loss came last August at Illinois — a game initially slated to be played in Dublin. But the Huskers have used that game as a learning experience. Northwestern has dropped two of its past three season openers and four of its past six conference openers.

By the numbers

56: Nebraska put up 56 points against the Wildcats last October in Lincoln — which has been an anomaly between the schools in Big Ten play. Eight of the 11 conference matchups have been decided by one score and six by three or fewer points. Northwestern has allowed 50 or more points four times since 2007. For comparison, Nebraska allowed more than 50 points four times during 2017 alone and 15 times in the past 15 years.

15: Northwestern averaged 15 yards on punt returns last season, second in the Big Ten and seventh in the FBS. Nebraska’s punt return defense was one of several glaring holes on special teams. The Huskers finished at the bottom of the conference in punt return defense in 2021.

6: The Wildcats dropped six straight games to close out 2021 and want the losing skid to stop there. Six is also the number of wins Northwestern has over Nebraska, the first coming in 1931. The Huskers lead the all-time series between the two schools 9-6 and the Huskers are 6-5 in Big Ten play.

Press coverage

“These guys are very good at what they do. They’re very smart, they know exactly what they want to do against certain coverages and certain things we’re doing. So we’ve just got to be prepared and locked in.” — Quinton Newsome on Northwestern’s offense

“That’s why you play in this league. In the Big Ten every week you’re gonna have the best offensive linemen in the country you’re going against.” — Garrett Nelson on going up against Skoronski

“We got to know Luke and Jack out of high school and with Jack being here for a couple years, there’s some familiarity with what we do and how we do things. And then Luke being here for the whole offseason has helped. So those three guys are ready to go and they’ve all had really good camps. I feel good about the specialist group.” — Fitzgerald on Northwestern’s special teams; the Wildcats have a new punter (Luke Akers), kicker (Jack Olsen) and long snapper (Will Halkyard) this season

“The culture of our locker room is the most important thing and that right fit is the right thing. We feel like we’ve hit some grand slams here with this year’s class.” — Fitzgerald on the impact of the Northwestern's transfers

“It’s great to have Cam back. He’s been great in training camp and now as we’ve rolled into game week he’s been the Cam that we all know. It’s great to have those two guys, him and Evan — I go back to my time when I played in this league. The teams that had fresh running backs, it just seemed like you kept getting hit with new waves after new waves.” — Fitzgerald on having both Cam Porter and Evan Hull as options at running back