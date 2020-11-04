Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Northwestern Wildcats

The offense was a total disaster in 2019 by any measure. Northwestern produced just 27 plays of 20-plus yards while no other FBS school had fewer than 33 (Nebraska had 73). Only three teams out of 130 generated fewer than the Wildcats’ 16.3 points per game. Enter the 46-year-old Bajakian — with experience with multiple NFL teams and colleges — who features a run-heavy up-tempo style and likes play action to the tight end. Northwestern has run the ball 70% of the time through two games, with junior Isaiah Bowser (48 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown) as the No. 1 back. Receivers Ramaud Chiaokhiao (eight catches for 83 yards) and Kyric McGowan (seven for 72) have benefited most in the pass game. The team rallied from down 17 points last week against Iowa in a feat it surely could not have accomplished last season.