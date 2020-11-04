Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats
Record: 2-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
Offensive yards per play: 5.03 (T-82nd nationally)
Defensive yards per play: 4.07 (second)
Turnover margin: Plus-4 (T-13th)
Penalty yards per game: 46.5 (31st)
Coach
Pat Fitzgerald (101-79 at Northwestern, 101-79 career)
The 45-year-old has been a model of stability along the western shores of Lake Michigan for a while now. In his 15th season as head coach, he’s the second-longest tenured Big Ten leader behind Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz. He’s guided Northwestern to nine bowl games and took league coach of the year honors in 2018 as the Wildcats won the West Division for the first time. His coaching staff — which remained the same from 2010-17 — has undergone changes in recent seasons as assistants retired or took promotions elsewhere. Fitzgerald’s biggest move was last offseason, when he elected not to retain 12-year offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Mick McCall and replaced him with former Boston College OC Mike Bajakian.
Offense
Type: Spread
Coordinator: Mike Bajakian
The offense was a total disaster in 2019 by any measure. Northwestern produced just 27 plays of 20-plus yards while no other FBS school had fewer than 33 (Nebraska had 73). Only three teams out of 130 generated fewer than the Wildcats’ 16.3 points per game. Enter the 46-year-old Bajakian — with experience with multiple NFL teams and colleges — who features a run-heavy up-tempo style and likes play action to the tight end. Northwestern has run the ball 70% of the time through two games, with junior Isaiah Bowser (48 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown) as the No. 1 back. Receivers Ramaud Chiaokhiao (eight catches for 83 yards) and Kyric McGowan (seven for 72) have benefited most in the pass game. The team rallied from down 17 points last week against Iowa in a feat it surely could not have accomplished last season.
Defense
Type: Multiple
Coordinator: Mike Hankwitz
Opt outs from a pair of starters in defensive lineman Samdup Miller and safety Travis Whillock haven’t hurt Northwestern’s potency thus far. After wins over Maryland and Iowa, the Wildcats have allowed a Big Ten-best 70.5 rushing yards per game and boasts a top-five national unit statistically in total defense (250 yards/game) and scoring average (11.5 points allowed). Its linebacker corps is deep and experienced while the secondary is a largely veteran group as well. The defensive line has 16 combined career starts among its four players that began against Iowa, though, and hasn’t been tested much. The 72-year-old Hankwitz — in his 13th season in Evanston — directs a group that has seven takeaways (six interceptions) this year after totaling 14 across 12 games in 2019.
Players to watch
Paddy Fisher, linebacker: No player embodies “Northwestern” more than Fisher, a three-time All-Big Ten defender and the league’s active career leader in tackles (333). The 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior from Texas has long been the Wildcats’ middle linebacker and the heart of their defense. In addition to being a brick wall, he’s a playmaker — his 10 career forced fumbles are the most of any active player in the nation. When opponents praise Northwestern for playing clean and capitalizing on mistakes, they might as well be talking about the team’s two-time captain.
Peyton Ramsey, quarterback: Northwestern had the least efficient passing offense in the country last year but got a major boost from Ramsey, who arrived in the summer as a graduate transfer from Indiana. The QB doesn’t take many deep shots, but he spreads the ball around (10 Wildcats have already made at least one catch) and does so accurately (with a 70% completion rate that’s top 10 nationally). Ramsey was on point in three years starting at Indiana too, with a 42-23 touchdown-to-interception ratio and ranking in the top 20 each year in completion percentage. He’ll run just enough to keep defenses honest.
They said it
“They’re a physical team that’s very sound. A very smart team. (Northwestern) won’t beat themselves. They’ll keep themselves in the game as long as they can and just basically wait for you to mess up.” — Nebraska senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle
“We know Nebraska will play outstanding on Saturday. It’s a very well-coached team. … You can see their talent now that they’ve recruited — it’s as good as anybody’s we’ll play all year. So we’re going to have our hands full Saturday morning.” — Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald
“You can’t be a dummy and get into Northwestern. The kids that play football there are probably the type of kids every parent wants their daughter to marry. Smart, extremely smart kids that are athletic and they are going to be successful in life, and those kind of kids are probably pretty good at being disciplined and not making a mistake.” — Nebraska coach Scott Frost
Three stats
Six: Average margin of victory between Northwestern and Nebraska in nine games as Big Ten rivals. Seven of those contests have been decided by seven points or fewer and the past three games have come down to the final play.
393: Total yards of offense accounted for by Ramsey last year against Nebraska while with Indiana. He completed 27 of 40 passes for 351 yards (two touchdowns, one interception) while running for 42 and another score.
86: Combined career starts by Northwestern senior linebackers Fisher, Chris Bergin and Blake Gallagher.
Schedule
Oct. 24, Maryland, W 43-3
Oct. 31, at Iowa, W 21-20
Nov. 7, Nebraska
Nov. 14, at Purdue
Nov. 21, Wisconsin
Nov. 28, at Michigan State
Dec. 5, at Minnesota
Dec. 12, Illinois
Dec. 19, Big Ten champions week
