Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes
2019 record: 13-1 (9-0 Big Ten, national semifinalist)
Offensive yards per play: 6.94 (seventh nationally)
Defensive yards per play: 4.13 (first)
Turnover margin: Plus-9 (T-14th)
Penalty yards per game: 55 (73rd)
Coach
Ryan Day (16-1 at OSU, 16-1 overall)
It’s hard to be the man after The Man, but Day is off to a great start in his first-ever head-coaching gig following Urban Meyer in Columbus. The former protégé of Chip Kelly with the Philadelphia Eagles (2015) and San Francisco 49ers (2016) has been calling plays for the Buckeyes since 2017 and directed top-10 scoring offenses every season. The 41-year-old guided Ohio State back to the College Football Playoff last year and is trending toward completing a second straight top-five recruiting class. He’s also OSU’s first Big Ten coach of the year in the past four decades. As coaches like Frank Solich and many others can attest, rarely does the handpicked successor of a legend enjoy as smooth and successful a transition as Day.
Offense
Type: Spread
Coordinator: Kevin Wilson
The Ohio State attack will have some new fuel this season. Quarterback Justin Fields and three starters on the offensive line are back while receiver Chris Olave — who had 48 catches for 849 yards and 12 touchdowns last year — slides into the No. 1 role. Still, this is a program that ran the ball 62% of the time in 2019 and is moving on from its first-ever 2,000-yard rusher (J.K. Dobbins) and its all-time leader in receptions (K.J. Hill). Add in a new quarterbacks coach in former support staffer Corey Dennis and the pandemic’s impact on offseason workouts, and it makes for a relatively unclear outlook for the opener. System and talent will likely prevail, though it could take a variety of forms.
Defense
Type: 4-3
Coordinator: Kerry Coombs
Day had a key offseason hire to make after Jeff Hafley became head coach at Boston College and chose Coombs, who coached OSU cornerbacks from 2012-17 and spent the previous two years in the same role with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. Expect plenty of different looks from Coombs, who can rely on the experience of 68 career starts among linebackers and the lockdown ability of future NFL corner Shaun Wade. The Buckeyes no longer have a generational pass-rushing talent at defensive end in Chase Young but boast plenty of high-upside options along their front line. With the exception of 2018, the defense has hovered around the top 10 nationally in yards allowed per carry the past half decade and rarely offers much in the way of running lanes.
Players to watch
Fields: The only returning Heisman Trophy finalist in college football from last year, Fields was wildly efficient with a 41-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio that was the best in the country. He can also move — the former five-star recruit rushed for 484 yards (3.5 per carry) and 10 scores in 2019 after transferring from Georgia. Add in his clear motivation after starting an offseason petition to play football this fall, and it’s hard to see who or what can stop the junior this year.
Tuf Borland, linebacker: The majority of the Buckeyes’ defense that led the Big Ten in scoring defense a season ago is now in the NFL, but maybe its steadiest member returns in the gritty senior middle linebacker. Just the second OSU player ever to be a three-year captain — joining former QB J.T. Barrett — Borland might not be a regular on the highlight reels. But with 180 total tackles in 42 career games, the 6-foot-1, 234-pounder has helped ground opposing offenses for a long time. He’ll be a leader on the field again, especially early on.
They said it
“We have a lot of respect for those guys. We recruited both of them and they are both very good football players.” — Ohio State coach Ryan Day, on Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey
“They’re a great team, and those are the type of guys that you want to play and you want to kind of test your strength against and see where you stand with those guys. It’s always fun when you get to fight these top type of teams.” — Nebraska senior right guard Matt Farniok on OSU
“The biggest challenge in preparing for Ohio State is just the talent they have on the team. We know this is one of the best teams in the country, and we have a lot of work cut out for us.” — Nebraska coach Scott Frost
Three stats
18: Consecutive home wins over Big Ten opponents for Ohio State. The Buckeyes have won 15 straight against league competition overall.
138: Touchdown passes thrown by OSU quarterbacks since coach Ryan Day joined the staff in 2017, the most in the nation entering this season. That’s against 22 interceptions.
13: Ohio State starters lost from last year’s College Football Playoff squad, including 10 who were chosen in the NFL draft. OSU brings back six starters on offense and four on defense.
Schedule
Oct. 24, Nebraska
Oct. 31, at Penn State
Nov. 7, Rutgers
Nov. 14, at Maryland
Nov. 21, Indiana
Nov. 28, at Illinois
Dec. 5, at Michigan State
Dec. 12, Michigan
Dec. 19, Big Ten champions week
