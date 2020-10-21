Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Ohio State Buckeyes

Players to watch

Fields: The only returning Heisman Trophy finalist in college football from last year, Fields was wildly efficient with a 41-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio that was the best in the country. He can also move — the former five-star recruit rushed for 484 yards (3.5 per carry) and 10 scores in 2019 after transferring from Georgia. Add in his clear motivation after starting an offseason petition to play football this fall, and it’s hard to see who or what can stop the junior this year.

Tuf Borland, linebacker: The majority of the Buckeyes’ defense that led the Big Ten in scoring defense a season ago is now in the NFL, but maybe its steadiest member returns in the gritty senior middle linebacker. Just the second OSU player ever to be a three-year captain — joining former QB J.T. Barrett — Borland might not be a regular on the highlight reels. But with 180 total tackles in 42 career games, the 6-foot-1, 234-pounder has helped ground opposing offenses for a long time. He’ll be a leader on the field again, especially early on.

They said it

“We have a lot of respect for those guys. We recruited both of them and they are both very good football players.” — Ohio State coach Ryan Day, on Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey