Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Ohio State Buckeyes

2021 record: 7-1 (5-0 Big Ten)
Offensive yards per play: 8.23 (2nd nationally)
Defensive yards per play: 4.84 (17th)
Turnover margin: +8 (T-9th)
Penalty yards per game: 64.3 (101st)
Coach
Ryan Day (30-3 overall)
Day, one of college football’s fastest rising stars, took over as Buckeye coach after one full year as offensive coordinator. He has gone 30-3 with the Buckeyes, the best winning percentage among active coaches. More impressively, he has yet to lose to a Big Ten foe. Day is hoping to lead the Buckeyes to a third straight College Football Playoff appearance and fifth straight Big Ten title. After an early loss to Oregon, they look to be on track to do just that.
Offense
Type: Spread
Coordinator: Kevin Wilson
The Buckeye offense, which leads the nation in points and yards per game, is an embarrassment of riches. Two five-star quarterbacks and two five-star receivers are biding their time on the bench. Master Teague, last year’s top running back who has four career touchdowns against the Huskers, is a third-stringer. Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has emerged as a Heisman contender while true freshman TreVeyon Henderson is leading the nation in yards per carry. Starting receivers Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are all potential first-round draft picks. The offensive line allows among the fewest sacks and tackles for loss of anyone behind No. 1 Georgia and rival Michigan. It’s bolstered by an especially strong left side of Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere. The offense generates big plays, is efficient on third down and the red zone and seemingly has no holes.
Defense
Type: 4-2-5
Coordinator: Kerry Coombs
While it didn't look the part early, this has turned into one of the Buckeyes’ better defenses in recent years. However, there is one lapse. Despite leading the nation in fewest pass yards allowed in 2019, the biggest issue, as it was last year, is pass defense. The Buckeyes allow the third most yards through the air in the Big Ten. The rush defense is measurably better. This unit is still top 20 in points allowed largely because it makes disruptive plays, first in the Big Ten in sacks and tied for second in interceptions. Haskell Garrett and Zach Harrison lead a star-studded front line, the most imposing part of the OSU defense.
Players to watch
Stroud: A backup last season who didn't throw a pass, Stroud leads the Big Ten with an average of 324.3 passing yards per game while tossing 23 touchdowns to three interceptions. He looks like the next great OSU quarterback.
Smith-Njigba: Smith-Njigba has arguably had the biggest breakout season on an offense littered with big names. The five-star second-year receiver surpassed 90 receiving yards in four of Ohio State’s past five games and leads the team in yards per catch (18.5). Wilson and Olave may get more attention, but Smith-Njigba is just as dangerous.
Safety Ronnie Hickman: Hickman played sparingly in his first two seasons but Ohio State’s “bullet,” a hybrid defensive back/linebacker, has been perhaps the most important part of OSU’s new-look secondary. Hickman has 67 tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown this year.
They said it
“This is a very, very good Nebraska team that we have to be ready for. I don’t care what the record says. I watched the film and they’re good.” — Ohio State coach Ryan Day
"Honestly they are one of the best teams in the country, but we are ready for it. I think that is something we saw today. Guys put what happened in the shade, and we are going to attack this week because we have a great opportunity ahead of us with Ohio State." — Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers
“The biggest obstacle you have to overcome against them is they have a bunch of future NFL guys and good coaches, and so you are going to have to execute really well and take advantage of opportunities you get.” — Nebraska coach Scott Frost
Three stats
First: The Buckeyes’ FBS-leading scoring average of 47.3 per game and average of 547.6 yards per game are on track to be the most in the Big Ten in at least the past decade. Ohio State and Oklahoma are the only teams to lead their conferences in average points and yards in each of the past five seasons.
Minus-26: With a Big Ten-worst average penalty yards margin (minus-26), the Buckeyes are one of six FBS teams outside of the top 100 in fewest penalty yards against them and most against their opponents. This is one of the few flaws of one of the nation’s smoothest teams.
26: The Buckeyes have won 26 straight games against Big Ten opponents, the longest active streak of any FBS team against conference foes. The run dates to November 2018, when Ohio State began the string of victories with a 36-31 win over Nebraska.