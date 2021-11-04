Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Ohio State Buckeyes

Safety Ronnie Hickman: Hickman played sparingly in his first two seasons but Ohio State’s “bullet,” a hybrid defensive back/linebacker, has been perhaps the most important part of OSU’s new-look secondary. Hickman has 67 tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown this year.

They said it​

“This is a very, very good Nebraska team that we have to be ready for. I don’t care what the record says. I watched the film and they’re good.” — Ohio State coach Ryan Day

"Honestly they are one of the best teams in the country, but we are ready for it. I think that is something we saw today. Guys put what happened in the shade, and we are going to attack this week because we have a great opportunity ahead of us with Ohio State." — Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers

“The biggest obstacle you have to overcome against them is they have a bunch of future NFL guys and good coaches, and so you are going to have to execute really well and take advantage of opportunities you get.” — Nebraska coach Scott Frost

Three stats