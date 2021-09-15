Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners
2021 record: 2-0
Offensive yards per play: 6.98 (26th nationally)
Defensive yards per play: 4.1 (20th)
Turnover margin: +4 (T-7th)
Penalty yards per game: 55.5 (71st)
Coach
Lincoln Riley (47-8 at Oklahoma, 47-8 overall)
Riley enters his fifth year at the helm after two years as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator. As OU has every year since the 38-year-old has been with the program, the Sooners are aiming for a College Football Playoff berth. Riley has led OU to three CFP appearances in his tenure and OU has made six straight New Year's Six bowls, and won five Big 12 titles in the past six years. Riley is lauded as one of football’s offensive masterminds .
Offense
Type: Spread
Coordinators: Cale Gundy, Bill Bedenbaugh
Riley brought the Air Raid to OU, which opened up its run game. Last year, the Sooners ran the ball more than they threw it, but that appears to have flipped in 2021. This could be the best offense Nebraska faces this season — Oklahoma has been in the top-six nationally in scoring offense for six straight seasons, returns most of its production, and has five preseason first-team All-Big 12 honorees. Quarterback Spencer Rattler is a Heisman contender. Eric Gray, Tennessee’s top back in 2020, joins Kennedy Brooks, the Sooners’ top back in 2018 and 2019. The receiving corps ranks among the best in the nation. Top target Marvin Mims is joined by 6-foot-3 Jadon Haselwood, 5-foot-9 true freshman Mario Williams and Arkansas-transfer Michael Woods II. Each poses a different threat as do all-conference-level tight ends Austin Stogner and Jeremiah Hall. The line is anchored by Tyrese Robinson, Marquis Hayes and Tennessee-transfer Wanya Morris, all two-year starters.
Defense
Type: 3-4
Coordinator: Alex Grinch
Grinch has overhauled OU’s defense in two seasons, taking a porous unit that ranked outside the top 100 nationally in scoring defense to average in 2019 and then top-30 in 2020. Like the offense, the Sooners play with speed and aggression, but are more suited for stopping Big 12 offenses than Big Ten. Last year, the disruptive Oklahoma defense tied for third in the nation in both sacks and interceptions. They returned seven starters and are first in fumble recoveries. The front line and edge rushers are the strength for OU, which plays a similar scheme to Buffalo . The Husker offense will have to limit turnovers and mistakes to be successful on Saturday, but moving the ball isn’t impossible.
Players to watch
Brooks: The junior surpassed 1,000 yards in 2018 and 2019 before opting out last season. Brooks is the Sooners' leading rusher this season, and will likely be relied on heavily with Gray interchangeably.
Haselwood: The absence of Theo Wease — last year’s second-leading receiver for OU — has finally afforded Haselwood, the fourth-ranked recruit nationally in 2019, the opportunity to start. Mims is Oklahoma’s top wideout, but the 6-foot-3 Haselwood is a tall, deep threat for OU.
Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas: Bonnitto, an edge rusher, and Thomas, a defensive end, combined for 16.5 sacks last season. They’ll hold the key to generating pressure and creating sacks and turnovers for OU.
They said it
“He looks to me improved on the on-script stuff and the things when he gets off script, that’s when he’s really, really good. Good player. He’ll be a big challenge, and he’ll be as athletic a guy as we play all year.” — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley on Adrian Martinez
“They’ve got about as good of players, at every position, as anyone in the country.” — Nebraska coach Scott Frost
“One of the best rivalries in sports. It’s kind of a shame it went away, but it’s going to be special to be part of it in a different role.” — Frost on the Nebraska-Oklahoma matchup
Three stats
42.1: Oklahoma is second in the nation in scoring with 58 points per game this season. The Sooners have also averaged at least 42.1 points per game for six straight seasons, a mark that no other program has reached in each of the past five seasons.
14: The Sooners ranked worse than average last season in interceptions and fumbles lost, forcing 14 total turnovers. Rattler, the preseason Heisman favorite, threw two interceptions against Tulane. Nebraska’s defense has been more effective at forcing turnovers this season, with four interceptions in the past two games, albeit against non-power five programs.
25%: Oklahoma has won five of its past six games against the Huskers, the most recent in 2010. Before then Nebraska won eight of nine. Since the teams last met, OU is 106-25 (81%) and NU is 70-56 (56%), a differential of 25%. The Sooners have averaged 3 more wins per season since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. It’s been even more bleak in the past five years.