Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners

Coach

Riley enters his fifth year at the helm after two years as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator. As OU has every year since the 38-year-old has been with the program, the Sooners are aiming for a College Football Playoff berth. Riley has led OU to three CFP appearances in his tenure and OU has made six straight New Year's Six bowls, and won five Big 12 titles in the past six years. Riley is lauded as one of football’s offensive masterminds .

Offense

Riley brought the Air Raid to OU, which opened up its run game. Last year, the Sooners ran the ball more than they threw it, but that appears to have flipped in 2021. This could be the best offense Nebraska faces this season — Oklahoma has been in the top-six nationally in scoring offense for six straight seasons, returns most of its production, and has five preseason first-team All-Big 12 honorees. Quarterback Spencer Rattler is a Heisman contender. Eric Gray, Tennessee’s top back in 2020, joins Kennedy Brooks, the Sooners’ top back in 2018 and 2019. The receiving corps ranks among the best in the nation. Top target Marvin Mims is joined by 6-foot-3 Jadon Haselwood, 5-foot-9 true freshman Mario Williams and Arkansas-transfer Michael Woods II. Each poses a different threat as do all-conference-level tight ends Austin Stogner and Jeremiah Hall. The line is anchored by Tyrese Robinson, Marquis Hayes and Tennessee-transfer Wanya Morris, all two-year starters.