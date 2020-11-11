Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions
2020 record: 0-3
Offensive yards per play: 5.26 (T-86th)
Defensive yards per play: 5.65 (T-56th)
Turnover margin: -5 (118th)
Penalty yards per game: 52 (50th)
Coach
James Franklin 80-41 overall (56-26 at Penn State)
After an impressive four-year run of 42 wins, a Big Ten title and two major bowl victories, Franklin has to drag a young team out of an 0-3 start that included losses to Indiana and Maryland. A strong recruiter whose engine tends to run hot, it’s clear Franklin doesn’t quite have a team that matches his temperament or preference for a tough, experienced offensive line. The energy in a 35-19 loss to Maryland was alarming, as was PSU’s lack of speed compared to the Terrapins’ lineup. Franklin was a vocal proponent for the Big Ten returning to football, but has also been cautious in the COVID-19 era, relocating the rest of his family to Florida and will not return to State College until there’s a vaccine, he said on Tuesday.
Offense
Type: Spread/pro-style
Coordinator: Kirk Ciarrocca
Penn State cycles through offensive coordinators with some regularity, and Ciarrocca, who just had a big season at Minnesota, is the next guy. The scheme is sound — front-side outside zone runs paired with slant routes and home-run post patterns — but Penn State doesn’t seem to have the offensive line good enough to block it. (Minnesota did in 2019 and appears to have it again in 2020.) A dearth of depth at running back — sophomore Devyn Ford is good, but there’s not much behind him — doesn’t help, nor does the loss of do-it-all receiver KJ Hamler to the NFL. Quarterback Sean Clifford has probably reached the ceiling as a player, and any time that happens — when defenses have figured out your stuff — regression starts to occur. He’s completing 56.6% of his passes this year and has taken a cringe-worthy 13 sacks in three games, leading Franklin to openly talk about using backup Will Levis — basically a fullback behind center — more often. Penn State has had great pass catchers since forever, and 2020 is not different with tight end Pat Freiermuth and receiver Jahan Dotson. Nebraska will struggle to cover either one.
Defense
Type: 3-4/multiple
Coordinator: Brent Pry
Franklin’s right-hand man, Pry ran the defense at Vanderbilt before following Franklin to Happy Valley, where he’s run the show since 2014. He’s really good — the next Bud Foster, if you will — and his defenses have generally been really good. In 2020, PSU isn’t great, but, considering what the team lost to the NFL draft, and star linebacker Micah Parsons opting out of this season because of COVID-19, it’s a little understandable. PSU hangs its hat on terrific run defense, and it’s still stingy there, allowing 3.51 yards per carry. The pass defense — a struggle in recent years — has been porous, allowing opponents to complete 67.7% of their passes at eight yards per attempt. Linebacker Brandon Smith, a former five-star recruit who was supposed to be the next Parsons, appears, indeed, to be the next Parsons, and linebacker Ellis Brooks isn’t bad, either. Speed appears to be an issue on Penn State’s defense, but Nebraska may not have the players on the field to take advantage of it.
Players to watch
Levis: If he plays — Franklin may be dropping his name to light a fire under Clifford — think Taysom Hill. Levis is a legitimately heavy runner — 6-foot-3, 225 pounds — who would force NU to defend an extra ball carrier. He’s probably a goal-line insertion. Nevertheless, something to watch.
Cornerback Joey Porter, Jr: Son of NFL linebacker Joey Porter — legendary, in a sense, for his aggressive play and personality — he might be the guy that Nebraska can work over on a deep route or two. The rest of PSU’s secondary is pretty good, and it’s not currently clear whether NU can throw its way to victory against a mediocre bunch.
Freiermuth: Perhaps — perhaps! — Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich will be the exception, but covering tight ends has not been a particular strength of Nebraska’s linebackers in recent years, and Freiermuth (16 catches, 197 yards) may have a 7-catch, 80-yard day coming his way. If, of course, Penn State can protect Clifford.
They said it
“It’s going to be a lot of hard, hard, playaction, and you’ve got a tendency to see some safeties sucked up. That’s what creates those big passing plays on the outside. Your corners, a lot of times, are playing mano-a-mano, just because of the safeties.” — Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, on Penn State’s offensive scheme
“We’ve got to be more consistent in the run game and we need to be more explosive in the run game. That’s going to be an emphasis this week in practice.” — Penn State coach James Franklin
Three stats
Five: Times in the past decade that Penn State has allowed fewer than 20 points per game. The Nittany Lions were long built on defense under Joe Paterno and have largely remained stingy on that side of the ball. This year appears to be anomaly of inexperience and poor depth. Through three games, opponents are converting 50% of their third-down conversions.
40.7: Pass attempts per game, which underlines pretty clearly how much Penn State is struggling to run the ball. Good rushing teams don’t pass the ball for the heck of it unless they’re coached by Bill Callahan. If Franklin could run it, he would, but the offensive line doesn’t seem to be dominant. In 2014, when Franklin arrived, Penn State led the league in pass attempts because its line couldn’t block for the run. PSU gave up 44 sacks that year. This season, it’s pretty ugly, too, with 13 sacks allowed.
100: Combined points the last time NU and PSU played, in 2017, when Penn State raced out to a big lead and held off the Huskers 56-44. The teams racked up 1,075 total yards, too. The offensive talent in that game — especially on Penn State’s side — won’t be on the field Saturday. These are two rebuilding programs.
