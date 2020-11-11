Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State cycles through offensive coordinators with some regularity, and Ciarrocca, who just had a big season at Minnesota, is the next guy. The scheme is sound — front-side outside zone runs paired with slant routes and home-run post patterns — but Penn State doesn’t seem to have the offensive line good enough to block it. (Minnesota did in 2019 and appears to have it again in 2020.) A dearth of depth at running back — sophomore Devyn Ford is good, but there’s not much behind him — doesn’t help, nor does the loss of do-it-all receiver KJ Hamler to the NFL. Quarterback Sean Clifford has probably reached the ceiling as a player, and any time that happens — when defenses have figured out your stuff — regression starts to occur. He’s completing 56.6% of his passes this year and has taken a cringe-worthy 13 sacks in three games, leading Franklin to openly talk about using backup Will Levis — basically a fullback behind center — more often. Penn State has had great pass catchers since forever, and 2020 is not different with tight end Pat Freiermuth and receiver Jahan Dotson. Nebraska will struggle to cover either one.