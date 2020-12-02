Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers

“I just know those are two good receivers (David Bell and Rondale Moore). They have great ball skills that can work in space. It’s just going to test my technique, show everybody the player that I am. I love to guard the best receiver on the field, and I believe that could just show everybody I could play with the best and just go out there and help my team get the win.” — Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

“Every week they show almost a new offense. So we gotta really be dialed in and focused on our keys and our assignments this week.” — Nebraska linebacker Nick Henrich

Three stats

Four: Special teams coaches at Purdue in four years under Jeff Brohm. The program this season remains among the nation’s worst statistically in creating any sort of advantage in the kickoff or punting phase.

7.1: Yards per pass attempt for Purdue, which ranks 70th nationally. As often as the Boilermakers throw — and they throw a lot — most of their offense is based around short or intermediate throws. They have just six pass plays for 30-plus yards in five games.