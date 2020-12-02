Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers
Record: 2-3 (2-3 Big Ten)
Offensive yards per play: 5.80 (58th nationally)
Defensive yards per play: 5.43 (43rd)
Turnover margin: Even (T-61st)
Penalty yards per game: 46.6 (43rd)
Coach
Jeff Brohm (19-24 at Purdue, 49-34 career)
The 49-year-old made national news this fall when he crafted a proposal for a Big Ten spring schedule after the league postponed the season in August and again in October when he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to watch Purdue’s opener against Iowa from home. Since the start of his coaching career with an Arena Football League developmental team in 2002, the former Louisville and NFL quarterback has earned a reputation for creative play-calling and lots of points including stops as head coach at Western Kentucky (2014-16) and Purdue. Consecutive bowl bids netted Brohm a contract extension last year before a 4-8 campaign in 2019. The coach has revitalized a program that was a combined 31-67 under two previous staffs.
Offense
Type: Spread
Co-coordinators: Brian Brohm and Jamarcus Shephard
Purdue hasn’t been able to stay healthy at quarterback in four seasons under Brohm, with starter Aidan O’Connell missing two games with an undisclosed injury this season before returning in November. But the team continues to lean heavily on the passing game — its 42.8 attempts per game rank fourth nationally compared to 26.6 rushes (125th of 127 FBS schools). Led by receivers David Bell and Rondale Moore, Purdue frequently relies on misdirection and route rubs to create mismatches and space for its playmakers. Running back Zander Horvath (a combined 108 touches in five games running and receiving) is also among the most-used players in the Big Ten. Jeff Brohm calls the plays while younger brother Brian (also the quarterbacks coach) and Shephard (receivers) contribute as well.
Defense
Type: 3-4
Coordinator: Bob Diaco
Purdue didn’t retain co-coordinator Nick Holt in the offseason and eventually turned to Diaco, someone Nebraska fans are plenty familiar with from his time coordinating the Husker defense in 2017. As colorful as Diaco press conferences can be, his “prevent” defensive style and “no crease” schemes — meaning the front seven players are positioned in a way intended to thwart horizontal and vertical routes — have been similar throughout his coaching stops. His post-Nebraska stints included as a defensive analyst and later outside linebackers coach for Oklahoma in 2018 and defensive coordinator for Louisiana Tech last year. Purdue has been average in most defensive categories this year but has allowed progressively more points all season, including 37 a week ago to Rutgers. Leading tackler Derrick Barnes will miss the first half against Nebraska after the inside linebacker was called for targeting last week.
Players to watch
Bell and Moore: Each sophomore has been spectacular on their own but they have been a handful in tandem the past two weeks as Moore made his season debut. In games against Minnesota and Rutgers they combined for 34 catches for 364 yards and three touchdowns. With speed, smarts and elite ball skills, they represent the biggest challenge for the NU secondary outside of Ohio State. Moore is No. 1 among active FBS players in catches per game at 8.7 while Bell is No. 2 at 7.6. Bell has 43 catches for 493 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Horvath: Nearly a walk-on linebacker at Indiana, Horvath instead worked his way to a scholarship at Purdue as a bruising 6-foot-3, 230-pound rusher. Now a junior, Horvath is involved in the offense as a runner (82 carries for 421 yards and two scores) and receiver (26 grabs for 266). He made national highlights by hurdling a would-be Iowa tackler in October, serving as a reminder his versatility makes him a perfect fit in Jeff Brohm’s unpredictable offense.
They said it
“We’re going to have to contain the running back around the edge and the quarterback pulling the ball and running it. Those are things (Nebraska) has been pretty good at every game. So that means you’re going to have to designate some resources to get that done.” — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm
“I just know those are two good receivers (David Bell and Rondale Moore). They have great ball skills that can work in space. It’s just going to test my technique, show everybody the player that I am. I love to guard the best receiver on the field, and I believe that could just show everybody I could play with the best and just go out there and help my team get the win.” — Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt
“Every week they show almost a new offense. So we gotta really be dialed in and focused on our keys and our assignments this week.” — Nebraska linebacker Nick Henrich
Three stats
Four: Special teams coaches at Purdue in four years under Jeff Brohm. The program this season remains among the nation’s worst statistically in creating any sort of advantage in the kickoff or punting phase.
7.1: Yards per pass attempt for Purdue, which ranks 70th nationally. As often as the Boilermakers throw — and they throw a lot — most of their offense is based around short or intermediate throws. They have just six pass plays for 30-plus yards in five games.
Two: Straight wins by Purdue against Nebraska, the first time the Indiana-based program has managed a winning streak on the Huskers in the eight-game series history. It would have been three in a row if not for NU’s late rally for a 25-24 road win in 2017.
Schedule
Oct. 24, Iowa, W 24-20
Oct. 31, at Illinois, W 31-24
Nov. 7, at Wisconsin, canceled
Nov. 14, Northwestern, L 27-20
Nov. 20, at Minnesota, L 34-31
Nov. 28, Rutgers, L 37-30
Dec. 5, Nebraska
Dec. 12, at Indiana
Dec. 19, Big Ten champions week
