Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers

2021 record: 4-3 (2-2 Big Ten)
Offensive yards per play: 5.25 (92nd nationally)
Defensive yards per play: 4.87 (21st)
Turnover margin: Minus-5 (T-112th)
Penalty yards per game: 38.6 (9th)
Coach
Jeff Brohm (23-28 at Purdue, 53-38 overall)
Brohm is 2-2 against the Huskers. He led Purdue to bowl games in his first two seasons after a four-year absence, but went 6-12 over the next two seasons. This year has been more fortuitous with a win over then-No. 2 Iowa, a spot in the rankings last week and a bowl berth looking relatively likely.
Offense
Type: Spread
Coordinators: Brian Brohm and JaMarcus Shephard
The offense, very much pass dependent, goes as its quarterbacks do, and hasn’t found consistent success. In part due to injuries, Aidan O’Connell and Jack Plummer have started at least three games each of the past three seasons. O’Connell — who has the same amount of touchdowns this season as Plummer (seven) but eight more interceptions — will start against the Huskers. Though Jeff Brohm handles much of the play calling, quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm — Jeff’s younger brother — and Shephard have split offensive coordinator duties for the past four years. Shephard recruited receivers Rondale Moore, David Bell and Milton Wright. Bell and Wright are one of the nation’s best receiving duos, and tight end Payne Durham is up there with Nebraska’s Austin Allen for the Big Ten’s best at that position. The offensive line is not as strong, rating in the bottom-third nationally in sacks and tackles for loss allowed. With 2020 leading rusher Zander Horvath likely still out with injury, King Doerue — the leading rusher in 2019 — should continue to be the top back. The Boilermakers run the ball some, but they haven’t been effective, so sometimes this offense won’t hide its intention to pass, leaving the backfield empty.
Defense
Type: 4-3
Coordinators: Brad Lambert, Ron English and Mark Hagen
The new-look defense, rejuvenated with three new co-coordinators, is a top-10 unit in scoring defense at 16.3 points allowed per game — on pace to be Purdue’s best since the 2000s after three straight below-average seasons. The unit doesn’t rate above average in any havoc-wreaking categories like turnovers or sacks, but it gets off the field on third and fourth down, is stout in the red zone, minimizes penalties and doesn’t give up chunk plays. The Boilermakers have allowed a few plays of 30-plus yards, more than usual, but are tied for fourth in fewest plays allowed of 10-plus yards. Junior defensive lineman George Karlaftis is the standout among a solid group.
Players to watch
Bell: The Big Ten’s leading receiver is on track to surpass 1,000 yards like he did in 2019. The 6-foot-2 junior will be the best receiver the Huskers have faced, and they should be familiar with him after he caught 10 passes for 132 yards and a score in a loss to Nebraska last year. He has the second-most receiving yards by an FBS player in a game this year with 240 against Iowa, aiding in Purdue’s dismantling of the Hawkeyes on Oct. 16.
Karlaftis: Karlaftis, born in Greece, is another gem from the Boilermakers’ deep 2019 recruiting class. Their highest-rated recruit in over a decade has backed up his billing with his play, notching a sack, forced fumble or fumble recovery in all but two games this season.
They said it
“I think it’ll be a challenging offense for our guys to go against. Even over the years, we’ve done a decent job against running football teams for the most part here and there. When teams spread it out and the quarterback is a runner, you’ve really got to be sharp.” — Jeff Brohm on Nebraska’s option-based schemes
"I think this is a game where it is a good game for everybody, because against Michigan and Minnesota, even though we did not necessarily earn the right to rush the passer as much, this game I think there is going to be a little bit more air attack. So I think our guys are going to have a good chance to go in and rush the passer a little bit." — Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander
“You really have to watch where Karlaftis is all the time and account for him.” — Nebraska coach Scott Frost
Three stats
81.1%: The percentage of Purdue’s yardage that comes from throwing the football. No other Big Ten team, and only two other FBS teams, have a higher percentage. Purdue’s offensive style lies in stark contrast to Nebraska’s last couple of opponents. The Boilermakers are 12th nationally with 317.7 passing yards per game, but 129th with 73.9 rushing yards per game.
Fifth: Purdue’s national ranking in pass defense, allowing 160.4 yards per game. The Boilermakers are still 15th in time of possession, holding the ball for just over 32 minutes per game.
22.2%: Opponents’ success rate on fourth down against Purdue, tied for second in the FBS by allowing two conversions on nine attempts. Nebraska’s offense rates near the median in fourth-down conversion rate, but has turned the ball over on downs deep in opponents’ red zones the past two games.