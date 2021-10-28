Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers

Coach

Brohm is 2-2 against the Huskers. He led Purdue to bowl games in his first two seasons after a four-year absence, but went 6-12 over the next two seasons. This year has been more fortuitous with a win over then-No. 2 Iowa, a spot in the rankings last week and a bowl berth looking relatively likely.

Offense

The offense, very much pass dependent, goes as its quarterbacks do, and hasn’t found consistent success. In part due to injuries, Aidan O’Connell and Jack Plummer have started at least three games each of the past three seasons. O’Connell — who has the same amount of touchdowns this season as Plummer (seven) but eight more interceptions — will start against the Huskers. Though Jeff Brohm handles much of the play calling, quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm — Jeff’s younger brother — and Shephard have split offensive coordinator duties for the past four years. Shephard recruited receivers Rondale Moore, David Bell and Milton Wright. Bell and Wright are one of the nation’s best receiving duos, and tight end Payne Durham is up there with Nebraska’s Austin Allen for the Big Ten’s best at that position. The offensive line is not as strong, rating in the bottom-third nationally in sacks and tackles for loss allowed. With 2020 leading rusher Zander Horvath likely still out with injury, King Doerue — the leading rusher in 2019 — should continue to be the top back. The Boilermakers run the ball some, but they haven’t been effective, so sometimes this offense won’t hide its intention to pass, leaving the backfield empty.