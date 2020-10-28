Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin’s offense can purr with just about any pedestrian at quarterback, and the Badgers may have to lean on something close to one this weekend. Starter Jack Coan is out with a foot injury, and backups Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf will potentially be held out due to COVID-19. Wisconsin has won seven straight against Nebraska with quarterbacks such as Curt Phillips, Joel Stave and Alex Hornibrook — so it’s been the Badger run game that NU hasn’t stopped. Running back Jonathan Taylor, who gained more than 200 yards three different times against the Huskers, is in the NFL, and he’s been replaced by Garrett Groshek, Nakia Watson and Isaac Guerendo, who combined for 43 carries and 168 yards in a 45-7 win over Illinois. Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson — grandson of Alvarez — had seven catches for 72 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener. Seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor are a good 1-2 punch at receiver. The typically famous Wisconsin offensive line returns multiple starters from last season, with seniors Jon Dietzen and Cole Van Lanen anchoring the crew.