Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers
2020 record: 1-0
Offensive yards per play: 5.73 (47th nationally)
Defensive yards per play: 4.64 (T-17th)
Turnover margin: Plus-1 (T-34th)
Penalty yards per game: 15 (4th)
Coach
Paul Chryst (72-35 overall, 53-16 at Wisconsin)
The former Badger quarterback is the perfect fit for Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez, whose strong, outsized personality goes well with Chryst’s low-key approach. An acolyte and close friend of former NU coach Mike Riley, Chryst has nearly perfected a power, pro-style offense that leans heavily on fullbacks and tight ends. Wisconsin recruits to this style, develops for it, and dares the rest of the Big Ten — the West division especially — to stop it. Chryst won divisional crowns in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The next step is winning a conference title. Everything else, the man has done as well as Alvarez, who won three Rose Bowls. Ten wins a year? Any Big Ten team not named Ohio State will take it.
Offense
Type: Pro-Style
Coordinator: Chryst and Joe Rudolph
Wisconsin’s offense can purr with just about any pedestrian at quarterback, and the Badgers may have to lean on something close to one this weekend. Starter Jack Coan is out with a foot injury, and backups Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf will potentially be held out due to COVID-19. Wisconsin has won seven straight against Nebraska with quarterbacks such as Curt Phillips, Joel Stave and Alex Hornibrook — so it’s been the Badger run game that NU hasn’t stopped. Running back Jonathan Taylor, who gained more than 200 yards three different times against the Huskers, is in the NFL, and he’s been replaced by Garrett Groshek, Nakia Watson and Isaac Guerendo, who combined for 43 carries and 168 yards in a 45-7 win over Illinois. Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson — grandson of Alvarez — had seven catches for 72 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener. Seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor are a good 1-2 punch at receiver. The typically famous Wisconsin offensive line returns multiple starters from last season, with seniors Jon Dietzen and Cole Van Lanen anchoring the crew.
Defense
Type: 3-4/multiple
Coordinator: Jim Leonhard
Former Badger and NFL defensive back Leonhard has fashioned Wisconsin into an aggressive-but-sound defense that attacks quarterbacks from a variety of angles and leans on extremely talented defensive linemen to stop the run. Wisconsin’s starting D-line of Garrett Rand, Keeanu Benton and Isaiahh Loudermilk are perhaps the best the Badgers have had in many years, and the depth behind them is good too. They don’t give up much ground. The linebackers behind them — led by Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal — are not quite the caliber of Wisconsin’s best ‘backers and can be had on stretch runs and quarterback keeps. The secondary features two future NFL players in Eric Burrell and Rachad Wildgoose, who shut down Illinois star receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe last week. Because of the caliber of the line and secondary, Nebraska’s offense will have its hands full.
Players to watch
Ferguson: The latest in a line of excellent tight ends, Ferguson is a little more athletic than his predecessors and he has excellent hands. If Wisconsin can’t run it down NU’s throat, he’ll become a big factor in the offense.
Punter Andy Vujnovich: A transfer from the University of Dubuque in Iowa, Vujnovich immediately became the Badgers’ starting punter. He had a good first game, booting the ball 46 yards per kick. Can Nebraska get after him?
Benton: He emerged last season as a true freshman after being a three-star recruit out of Janesville, Wisconsin. He’s really good at nose tackle, and his matchup against Cam Jurgens should be fun to watch.
They said it
“They know who they are on both sides of the ball, (that) is probably the biggest factor. Those kids probably get in the program, they know they have to be tough and physical, and they learn the system on both sides.” Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Wisconsin’s system.
"They’re all good. We brought them here for a reason. We like them all. Whoever is underneath center, the No. 1 responsibility is to this team." Chryst on all of Wisconsin’s quarterbacks, including fourth-stringer Danny Vanden Boom.
Three stats
54: Wisconsin carries in its first game against Illinois. Given all the success Mertz had — completing 20 of 21 passes — you’d think the Badgers would have thrown more, but remember: The run sets up the pass. Mertz played well, but Wisconsin’s system set him up.
6-foot-4.7, 321 pounds: The average size of a starting Wisconsin offensive lineman. That’s a little shorter than Nebraska's offensive line, but 10 pounds heavier.
Plus-3: Wisconsin’s turnover margin against Nebraska since 2014. That’s actually not a big number — Iowa is plus-5 over NU in that same timeframe — but it’s instructive. Wisconsin has straight-up beaten NU physically, especially offense to defense. It hasn’t needed turnovers.