Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers

2021 record: 7-3 (5-2 Big Ten)
Offensive yards per play: 5.57 (79th nationally)
Defensive yards per play: 3.72 (first)
Turnover margin: minus-1 (tied for 74th)
Penalty yards per game: 44.2 (30th)
Coach
Paul Chryst (82-41, 63-22 at Wisconsin)
Chryst has kept the program at the level Barry Alvarez and now-Illinois coach Bret Bielema elevated it to. The No. 19 Badgers (15th in CFP poll) have won the Big Ten West Division three times in the past six seasons and are in pole position to do it again after a rough start. They have won seven straight games against Nebraska, including five under Chryst, and are 8-1 against the Huskers since NU joined the Big Ten. Chryst also has Wisconsin’s recruiting catching up with its on-field product with three straight top-30 classes after not having that since 2005.
Offense
Type: Pro-Style
Coordinator: Joe Rudolph
Wisconsin’s plodding offense is as effective as it needs to be; it does just enough to routinely outscore opponents thanks to an elite defense. UW’s main foible, aside from a lack of an explosive pass game, lies in its turnover-prone tendencies. The Badgers have given the ball away more than any other team in the Big Ten, and blue-chip quarterback Graham Mertz has been a large reason why. The Big Ten's leading run game has been solid behind true freshman Braelon Allen. He and Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi were both on track to surpass 1,000 yards, but Mellusi was lost for the season last week. Receivers Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor and tight end Jake Ferguson have all been consistent contributors since 2018. The offensive line, coached by offensive coordinator and longtime Badger Rudolph, is solid as always and powers an offense that relies heavily on its fullback and tight end out of pro-style formations.
Defense
Type: 3-4
Coordinator: Jim Leonhard
UW has the nation’s second-best scoring defense behind top-ranked Georgia but is ahead of the Bulldogs in total defense. That’s thanks to UW allowing the nation’s fewest rushing yards. Opponents get most of their yards through the air, but the Badgers allow the second-fewest passing yards. Wisconsin also has the nation’s best third-down defense, allowing a 23.9% conversion rate, is top 20 in sacks and tackles for loss and tied for 11th in turnovers forced despite having a negative turnover margin. It doesn’t hurt that UW boasts arguably the nation’s best linebacking corps — Leo Chenal, Nick Herbig and Jack Sanborn have combined for 161 tackles, 16.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Leonhard’s defense could go down as historically good.
Players to watch
Cornerback Caesar Williams: The most disruptive player in the secondary, Williams has grabbed an interception in three straight games. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has thrown five interceptions in his past two.
Allen: With the loss of Mellusi and recent transfer of last year’s leading rusher Jalen Berger, the burden will be on the touted true freshman with little proven production behind him. Nebraska has had success slowing some of the nation’s best backs already in Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker and Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson. Allen did not carry the ball the first two games but has amassed 785 yards and eight touchdowns in the past six games.
Mertz: The second-year quarterback isn't Wisconsin’s best players even if he was one of its most prized recruits. He has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season and has the 11th-best passer rating in the Big Ten. If the Huskers can slow down the run game, he’ll have to find a way to get the ball to the playmakers with his arm.
They said it
“The way they’re playing grabs your attention. We all know the record but you watch the film, and it doesn’t matter. ... They’ve got very good players, and their scheme forces you to be very disciplined.” — Chryst about Nebraska
“It’s about pride for us as players, and these games mean a whole lot to us. And I mean shoot, it’s Wisconsin. It’s a rivalry game.” — NU quarterback Martinez
“It is going to be an ugly game. It is going to be a Big Ten game in November, and we have to do the best job we can against a good team.” — Nebraska coach Scott Frost
Three stats
65.8%: Wisconsin will be the fourth team Nebraska plays this season among the top 25 most run-dependent offenses, in addition to Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois. The Badgers run the ball on 65.8% of their plays, nearly two-thirds of the time, and second most among Power Five teams.
55.7: No team has allowed fewer average rushing yards per game as Wisconsin this season (55.7) since records going back to 2009. No conference foe has managed more than 114 yards on the ground against UW this year.
34:44: Wisconsin’s average time of possession, seventh nationally and second in the Big Ten behind only Minnesota, which controlled the ball for over 38 minutes against Nebraska. The Huskers are 100th in the FBS in time of possession.