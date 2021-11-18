Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers

Coach

Chryst has kept the program at the level Barry Alvarez and now-Illinois coach Bret Bielema elevated it to. The No. 19 Badgers (15th in CFP poll) have won the Big Ten West Division three times in the past six seasons and are in pole position to do it again after a rough start. They have won seven straight games against Nebraska, including five under Chryst, and are 8-1 against the Huskers since NU joined the Big Ten. Chryst also has Wisconsin’s recruiting catching up with its on-field product with three straight top-30 classes after not having that since 2005.

Offense

Wisconsin’s plodding offense is as effective as it needs to be; it does just enough to routinely outscore opponents thanks to an elite defense. UW’s main foible, aside from a lack of an explosive pass game, lies in its turnover-prone tendencies. The Badgers have given the ball away more than any other team in the Big Ten, and blue-chip quarterback Graham Mertz has been a large reason why. The Big Ten's leading run game has been solid behind true freshman Braelon Allen. He and Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi were both on track to surpass 1,000 yards, but Mellusi was lost for the season last week. Receivers Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor and tight end Jake Ferguson have all been consistent contributors since 2018. The offensive line, coached by offensive coordinator and longtime Badger Rudolph, is solid as always and powers an offense that relies heavily on its fullback and tight end out of pro-style formations.