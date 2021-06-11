Husker outside linebacker David Alston enters transfer portal after three seasons at Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nebraska outside linebacker David Alston, who has already graduated from the school, has entered the transfer portal, The World-Herald confirmed Friday.

Alston, a member of the 2018 recruiting class, did not appear in a game while at NU, but successfully completed his coursework in just three years. He was not a major factor in NU's depth chart this spring.

Because the NCAA rules did not count the COVID-affected 2020 football season against Alston's eligibility clock, he'll still have three years of eligibility left.

NU still has nine scholarship players at the position, and 84 overall as of Friday.

