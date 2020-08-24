Husker parents receive no communication from Big Ten after threatening lawsuit

Nebraska football parents issued an ultimatum to the Big Ten last week asking for more transparency in its decision to cancel fall sports.
Their deadline came and went Monday with no additional communication from the league.
In a statement released Monday afternoon by attorney Mike Flood — who represents 11 families of Husker football players — the group said it has received no response, “nor even a phone call,” from Commissioner Kevin Warren or the Big Ten since threatening legal action in a letter last Thursday.
“I will meet with these parents and their sons to take the next, most appropriate step,” Flood wrote. “It is frustrating to me that the student-athletes must — on their own dime — pay to educate professional adults about basic transparency and fairness.”
Nebraska parents last week asked for records detailing how each school president and chancellor voted as the league shut down fall sports. They also want all the scientific data and medical information the Big Ten used in making its decision.
Glen Snodgrass — York High School's football coach and father to Husker linebacker Garrett Snodgrass — told The World-Herald last week the grand goal would be to reverse the original decision and play this fall. He also acknowledged that parents could change their mind if additional evidence was compelling, as it evidently was for league presidents.
“We realize something has to get accomplished very soon,” Snodgrass said. “That’s why we’ve been pressing this thing as fast as we possibly could.”
The possibility of a lawsuit comes as the SEC, ACC and Big 12 move forward in preparation for a fall season. Another point of contention for Nebraska parents is that Warren’s son is still planning to play at Mississippi State this year.
NU parents may be officially joined by their counterparts from other league schools in the near future. The group’s Twitter account said it has met with parents from eight other teams. Schools not to join to this point are Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue and Northwestern.
Big Ten backers took another blow Monday when the preseason Associated Press poll included six league schools, including No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State.
We haven’t heard back from the Big 10. Here’s our lawyer’s statement... pic.twitter.com/rVNnilY3WJ— Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) August 24, 2020
