Husker parents receive no communication from Big Ten after threatening lawsuit

Nebraska football parents issued an ultimatum to the Big Ten last week asking for more transparency in its decision to cancel fall sports.

Their deadline came and went Monday with no additional communication from the league.

In a statement released Monday afternoon by attorney Mike Flood — who represents 11 families of Husker football players — the group said it has received no response, “nor even a phone call,” from Commissioner Kevin Warren or the Big Ten since threatening legal action in a letter last Thursday.

“I will meet with these parents and their sons to take the next, most appropriate step,” Flood wrote. “It is frustrating to me that the student-athletes must — on their own dime — pay to educate professional adults about basic transparency and fairness.”

Nebraska parents last week asked for records detailing how each school president and chancellor voted as the league shut down fall sports. They also want all the scientific data and medical information the Big Ten used in making its decision.