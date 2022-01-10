 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker pass rusher Caleb Tannor will return for fifth season in 2022
FOOTBALL

Husker pass rusher Caleb Tannor will return for fifth season in 2022

Take a look at Nebraska's linebackers during the 2021 season.

One of Nebraska’s most productive defenders is coming back for one more season.

Outside linebacker Caleb Tannor announced Monday he will return for a fifth year in Lincoln. Tannor’s decision ranked among the most important within the program this offseason as the roster continues to take shape for the 2022 campaign.

Tannor started all 12 games last season and finished with a career-best 33 total tackles — fifth among returning Blackshirts. He also had 5.5 stops for loss, including a pair of sacks, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Tannor was a signing day decision for Scott Frost’s first recruiting class in 2018. He played immediately as a true freshman in the first of his 44 career college games (22 starts).

Coaches and other Huskers this year said the 22-year-old began to mature off the field, no longer missing meetings or showing up late to workouts.

“He turned himself into one of the hardest-working guys in practice and the film room with what he does,” outside linebacker Garrett Nelson said. “Great guy to be around. Leader of the position group.”

Said defensive coordinator Erik Chinander in November: “In my opinion he has become a really good teammate. He’s starting to develop leadership traits. He’s taking care of business in the classroom. He’s taking care of business off the field. He’s just really fun to be around right now.”

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder from Georgia earned his degree in December.

Tannor joins fellow outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne in returning for a fifth year of college following the free pandemic season in 2020. Others have publicly declared their return for a sixth season, including offensive linemen Broc Bando and Trent Hixson, tight ends Travis Vokolek and Chancellor Brewington and receiver Omar Manning.​

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

